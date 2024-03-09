The Big Picture Hitching a ride to a utopian dome leads to suspicion and danger in Neo-Dome's thrilling 15-minute journey through the desert.

Anna Camp leads a cast of intriguing characters in this high-octane sci-fi short, reminding audiences to trust no one on the road.

Director Bonnie Discepolo's vision shines in Neo-Dome, a suspenseful ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Audiences will be reminded why hitching a ride with strangers is never a great idea in Collider’s exclusive teaser for Bonnie Discepolo’s (Give Me an A) sci-fi thriller TV pilot, Neo-Dome. The project, which is only 15 minutes from start to finish, follows a young woman who catches a ride with some interesting characters on their way to a utopian dome hovering in the distance just over the horizon. Although it might clock in with a speedy runtime, judging from today’s clip, Neo-Dome will use every second to launch audiences on a high-octane thrill ride through the desert.

In the teaser, a car filled with three men pulls up to a lone woman who’s walking down the side of the road. The men look a little sus but, to be fair, so does the posh woman who’s dressed in a baby blue suit and toting a red suitcase. Despite their differences in appearance, all four travelers have one thing in common - they’re heading to the Neo-Dome, which we discover is a highly sought-after paradise in the middle of a deserted landscape. Showing fast-moving clips, the teaser doesn’t give away anything about the plot, but it does give us the clear message that no one in the car can be fully trusted.

Soon celebrating a screening at SXSW, Neo-Dome features a leading performance from Anna Camp, whose small-screen credits include The Mindy Project and True Blood, and will be recognized by Pitch Perfect fans for her role of Aubrey in the musical comedy franchise. Joining Camp in the sci-fi short are Sirens and Ozark’s Michael Mosley and Nicholas Logan, who appeared alongside Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage in the 2020 Netflix drama, I Care a Lot.

Who’s Behind ‘Neo-Dome’?

Close

Prior to her work helming Neo-Dome, Discepolo poured her vision into projects like the 2018 horror flick Grandma’s House and 2020’s comedy, GraceLand, which also tapped Camp in a leading role. Discepolo was also one of several directors who added to the anthology film, Give Me An A, a project that struck back at the overturning of Roe v. Wade and featured performances from stars including Alyssa Milano and Jennifer Holland. On top of starring in the upcoming SXSW entry, Camp also serves the production as a producer alongside Michael Johnson, Valerie Steinberg, Mark Pfeffer, and Matt Pfeffer, with the latter penning the project’s screenplay.

Attendees of SXSW can catch Neo-Dome alongside other titles including The Fall Guy, The Idea of You, Arcadian and more. Check out our exclusive teaser below, and learn more about how to catch a screening at SXSW here.

Your browser does not support the video tag.