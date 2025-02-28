By the 1960s, classic film noir had been reborn as the subgenre, neo-noir, which remains true to the qualities of the original genre but with a few modern additions such as excessive violence, psychological elements, and heightened sexuality. Titles such as Chinatown, Blue Velvet, and Basic Instinct ultimately set the standard for the ideal neo-noir movie and, while the subgenre has forged its own path, many neo-noir movies still feature the iconic character formula of a lust-stricken anti-hero falling victim to a double-crossing dame.

Aside from a few exceptions, almost every romance in neo-noir movies ends in tragedy, but even though they're not the best examples of healthy romantic relationships, that doesn't mean they aren't the best at being the worst. From the remake of the 1947 classic film, Nightmare Alley, to the sensual '80s neo-noir Body Heat starring Kathleen Turner and William Hurt, these are the ten best couples in neo-noir movies, ranked.

10 Stanton Carlisle and Lilith Ritter (Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett)

'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Bradley Cooper stars as a drifter, Stan Carlisle, who, after joining a traveling carnival and learning the tricks of the trade, runs off with one of the performers (Rooney Mara) to start his own successful psychic act. As the fame and money go to Stan's head, he soon meets a brilliant psychologist, Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), whose patients consist of some of the most wealthy and elite figures in society. Eventually, the two conjure up a scam to use Lilith's patients' records for Stan to give them individual readings, earning gracious payments in exchange for his so-called gift.

When it comes to cold-hearted couples, Stan and Lilith in Nightmare Alley take the cake. Not only do the couple use their positions of power and trust to essentially swindle innocent people out of their money, but they take advantage of their grief and pain by pretending to speak to their deceased loved ones. Considering they are both consumed by wealth, notoriety, and power, there's no question that the two were made for each other, making them one of the cruelest couples of neo-noir.