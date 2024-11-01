The film noir genre introduced audiences to the alluring but dangerous femme fatale in unforgettable classics such as Double Indemnity, The Maltese Falcon, and Sunset Boulevard. The iconic archetype became a staple in the film genre and by the time the neo-noir genre rolled around, the femme fatale had taken on a new seductive and sexual charm that intrigued a more modern audience.

Films such as Body Heat, Blue Velvet, and The Last Seduction revitalized the classic femme fatale. These women captivated audiences with their undeniable beauty and snake-like charm that effortlessly lured their victims into their nefarious plots of greed, deception, and murder. Still, there are some women who play the game more effectively than others and out of all the potential candidates, including Lynn Bracken from L.A. Confidential and The Postman Always Rings Twice's Cora Papadakis, these are the ten best neo-noir femme fatales, ranked.

10 Alice Wakefield (Patricia Arquette)

'Lost Highway' (1997)

Patricia Arquette takes on a dual role in David Lynch's neo-noir thriller, Lost Highway, but her role as the elusive blonde bombshell, Alice Wakefield, is the main attraction of the film. Bill Pullman stars as a saxophonist, Fred Madison, who soon finds himself wrongfully convicted of a brutal murder, but once he's behind bars, he transforms into a young mechanic, Pete Dayton (Balthazar Getty). Once released, Dayton resumes his life and soon crosses paths with Wakefield, who lures him into a secret affair and eventually a deadly trap.

Wakefield is every man's ideal fantasy and oozes with sexuality and seduction that allows her to take the easy routes though life. She has mastered the ability to put on a convincing facade of any kind, making her an enigma that others usually find difficult to decipher. By appearance, Wakefield is the highly sexualized girl-next-door, but behind those wide, doe eyes lies a heartless killer who is as dangerous as she is beautiful.

9 Rachel Munro (Madeleine Stowe)

'China Moon' (1994)

China Moon is a romantic neo-noir thriller starring Ed Harris as a respectable homicide detective, Kyle Bondine, who soon finds himself in a steamy affair with a woman, Rachel Munro (Madeleine Stowe), who is married to an abusive wealthy banker, played by Charles Dance. When Munro accidentally kills her husband during a fight, she convinces Bodine to help her cover her tracks. Just when Bodine and Murno think they're in the clear, Bodine's partner (Benicio del Toro) begins investigating the case, finding clues that point to Bodine as the killer.

Munro is an unassuming femme fatale who wins her hero over with tears and distress while successfully keeping her secret agenda under wraps. She has a simple but stunning beauty that doesn't emit any sense of danger, allowing people to easily let their guard down around her. Through her sobs and the damsel in distress routine, Munro is more cunning and vindictive than many would initially think, which is what makes her one of the best neo-noir femme fatales.

8 Holly Body (Melanie Griffith)

'Body Double' (1984)

Brian De Palma's Body Double, is a twisted Hitchcockian neo-noir thriller featuring Melanie Griffith as an adult film star, Holly Body, who, unlike other femme fatales, is a bit of a red herring. The movie follows down-on-his-luck actor, Jake Scully (Craig Wasson) who agrees to house sit for his friend in the Hollywood Hills and soon becomes enamored with a beautiful woman, Gloria (Deborah Shelton), who lives next door. When Scully witnesses Gloria's murder, he eventually meets Body, who is the key to unlocking a shocking plot of obsession and betrayal.

The interesting quality of Body is that she is a bit of a reversal femme fatale, similar to Vivian Ruthledge, played by Lauren Bacall, in The Big Sleep, which throws audiences off about her part in this maze of a plot. While her looks, lifestyle, and attitude all fit the bill of the archetype, she turns out to be just as much as a victim as Scully in the grand scheme of things. Body is a walking example of how someone should never judge a book by its cover, but her evasive, guarded personality adds a mysterious aspect to her character, deeming her to be a unique and intriguing neo-noir femme fatale.

7 Cora Papadakis (Jessica Lange)

'The Postman Always Rings Twice' (1981)

The Postman Always Rings Twice is a sexually charged remake of the 1946 classic film and is also considered to be one of the steamiest film noir movies. Jack Nicholson stars as a drifter, Frank Chambers, who stops at a roadside diner where he meets the lovely Cora Papadakis (Jessica Lange), who happens to be married to Nick, who is the owner of the diner. After Nick offers Chambers a job at the diner, he and Cora develop a hot and heavy secret affair that soon leads them to plotting Nick's unfortunate demise.

Papadakis is a rare kind of femme fatale whose natural beauty and irresistible charm lures her lover into a murder plot, but unlike others, she doesn't turn on her accomplice when cornered by the authorities. She has a strong sense of loyalty and even though she did partake in her husband's murder, Chambers was never designed to be her fall guy for the crime. Even though she has her fair share of flaws, Papadakis willingly accepts her punishment and is simply a less dangerous femme fatale who has an immensely misguided heart.