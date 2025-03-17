In the 1960s, the neo-noir genre arrived as an extension of the classic film noir but with its own additional qualities, such as excessive violence, sexuality, and psychological elements, which appealed to the modernized audience at the time. Through the years, the film genre has grown and evolved to suit new generations of film fans, but for those who are interested but not exactly sure where or what titles to start with, this list is designed to help newcomers to navigate their way through the introduction.

To be fair, it's not always an easy task to sort through the abundance of neo-noir hits and create a solid lineup of must-watch titles. Of course, there are the essential classics, such as Chinatown, The Conversation, and L.A. Confidential, but there are also some more modern neo-noir movies, including Nightcrawler, Mystic River, and The Nice Guys, that rank as some of the best starter films for any newbie to the neo-noir genre.

10 'American Gigolo' (1980)

Directed by Paul Schrader

Richard Gere stars in the 1980 neo-noir crime drama, American Gigolo, as a high-priced male escort, Julian Kay, who leads a lavish lifestyle in the glamorous world of Los Angeles. While Julian works for a service by day, he moonlights at night for a pimp who sends him to entertain a husband and wife, but when they make a violent request for his services, Julian leaves. The next day, the husband is found murdered and, with no one willing to back up Julian's story, he becomes the police's prime suspect.

Gere's performance in American Gigolo essentially established him as one of the decade's most desirable leading men as well as a major box office draw. The movie is an excellent starter for anyone interested in the neo-noir genre as it gradually eases audiences into dark, sordid material that is almost always the focal point of films in the genre. Despite mixed reviews, American Gigolo is considered to be one of Gere's most famous roles and, while it may not be a highly suspenseful neo-noir, it's still a fascinating character study at its core.