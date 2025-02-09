A majority of movie villains have always been fascinating figures on the silver screen, and while audiences typically root for the hero, it's hard not to be drawn to the villain and their method to their intriguing madness. The villain is a crucial player in any great movie and when it comes to the foes and catalysts of the neo-noir genre, many rank as some of the best in cinema history.

The extension of the classic film noir puts a modern spin on the traditional elements of the original genre while also throwing in intense psychological thrills and a heightened sense of violence, setting the stage for some unforgettable neo-noir villains. Notable names such as the sadistic Max Cady from Cape Fear and Body Heat's modern femme fatale, Matty Walker, stand out for their sheer evil and complete disregard for human life.

10 Captain Dudley Smith - 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Played by James Cromwell

Image via Warner Bros.

There's nothing worse than a villain who hides behind a badge of authority who believes they are above the law and uses their position of power for their own personal gain. The essential neo-noir, L.A. Confidential, is set during a time in American history when corruption was deeply rooted in law enforcement and while some cops bend the rules to achieve justice for victims, others, such as Captain Dudley Smith, are not as honorable.

Played by James Cromwell, Captain Smith is the definitive corrupt cop who is willing to kill anyone who stands in his way, even his fellow officers, in order to achieve his goal. What makes Smith such a compelling neo-noir villain is his ability to fool the public into believing he is a man of the law, but behind closed doors, he is ruthless. Smith's modus operandi is convincing others to do his dirty work and when they are no longer of use to him, he snuffs them out to cover his tracks.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 L.A. Confidential Release Date September 19, 1997 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming





9 Bridget Gregory - 'The Last Seduction' (1994)

Played by Linda Fiorentino

Image via October Films

Stuck in an unhappy marriage with no money to start over, Bridget Gregory (Linda Fiorentino) convinces her husband (Bill Pullman) to sell drugs to make a quick buck, and after they make enough dough, she steals it and takes off without zero hesitation. When she arrives in a small town in Chicago, she meets an insurance salesman (Peter Berg) who she tries to sway into murdering her husband.

The Last Seduction is a highly marginalized neo-noir starring Linda Fiorentino as a savage femme fatale, Bridget Gregory, who only cares about dollar signs and values others based on what they can do for her. She hides her wicked nature behind her smoldering eyes and stunning good looks, playing coy long enough until her target is consumed by her passive-aggressive attitude that presents herself as almost a challenge for them. Gregory is a master of seduction and has an impressive track record that makes her not only a dangerous dame but also one of the best neo-noir villains.