Who doesn't love a great noir film? Many classics of the genre are also often listed among the best movies ever made, and most truly are deserving of the title. Neo-noir is both a fresh take on the classic genre and takes the best of its elements, having numerous representations over the years. The best examples of great neo-noir came out during the 1970s and 1980s, like Absence of Malice, Taxi Driver, and Chinatown.

Though neo-noir is extremely popular and encapsulating, its fans may not have noticed as many genre features in the past four years. Several that fall under it, like The Batman and Decision to Leave, were extremely popular, but for anyone wanting to explore the 2020s neo-noir further, there's much more than just those two movies. Neo-noir still lives in some brilliant feature films that flew under the radar during the 2020s (so far). These are the best and most underrated neo-noir movies of the 2020s, ranked by their adherence to noir sensibilities and their overall quality.

10 'Eileen' (2023)

Directed by William Oldroyd

Image via NEON

Anne Hathaway seems to be having more and more fun in her career by choosing to star in movies that help her explore her range and simply enjoy herself. In Eileen, she plays the mysterious psychologist Rebecca St. John, opposing the great (new) talent Thomasin McKenzie as the titular character. Eileen lives with her alcoholic father and works as a secretary at a boys' correctional facility. She's unsatisfied and depressed but sparks up when she meets Rebecca. With Rebecca being intellectual, glamorous, and mysterious, Eileen falls in love with her quickly.

Alas, Rebecca is a lot more than what Eileen had anticipated; through spending time with her, Eileen makes choices that change her entire personality, awakening a dark and sinister part of herself. Eileen and Rebecca's relationship spirals, along with Eileen's mental health. Anne Hathaway is mesmerizing as Rebecca, but Thomasin McKenzie shines as Eileen, depicting her blooming from a shy girl to a bold woman. This psychological neo-noir thriller was based on Ottessa Moshfegh's award-winning debut novel and presents a truly unexpected narrative in service of a classic coming-of-age story with an edge.

9 'The Kid Detective' (2020)

Directed by Evan Morgan

Close

The Kid Detective is a heavily underrated comedy movie that blends quirky and dark comedy with mystery and suspense brilliantly, putting Adam Brody at the forefront as a charismatic detective. The movie's writer/director, Evan Morgan, didn't have too many features under his belt before directing The Kid Detective, which is so far his best and most promising work. It follows a former child detective, Abe (Adam Brody), who's now in his thirties and full of nostalgia for his old life and popularity.

He still works as an amateur detective, and though he has never really solved a crime before, a schoolgirl approaches him in hopes he'll find out who killed her boyfriend. Abe goes on the case, and though clumsy, he reaches various conclusions about not just the boyfriend but a mystery that's plagued him since childhood. Adam Brody is the perfect actor for a sort of socially awkward, unintentionally funny, intelligent character, and his potential for being a leading man is still somewhat unexplored. Fortunately for his fans, The Kid Detective is a charming and attention-grabbing crime comedy.

Watch on Starz

8 'Only the River Flows' (2023)

Directed by Wei Shujun