The New Hollywood era is one of the most important movements in cinematic history, as it signified an end to the industry’s Golden Age, which had begun to grow less reliable in terms of critical and financial success. At the tail end of the 1960s, Hollywood began to lean away from the traditional studio system and put more emphasis on an exciting young crop of up-and-coming directors, many of whom were deeply inspired by international cinema.

The New Hollywood movement roughly lasted from the end of the 1960s to the early 1980s and resulted in some of the best movies ever made. Given how cynical much of the era was in relation to world events, it is not that surprising that many of these classics felt within the noir genre, which evolved with the times and became known as neo-noir, featuring many of the same themes as classic noir but with new visual and narrative sensibilities. These are the best New Hollywood neo-noirs, ranked by how impactful they were, how influential they remain, and their overall quality as motion pictures.

10 ‘Klute’ (1971)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Close

Klute is an early masterpiece from director Alan J. Pakula, who knew more about the political thriller genre than anyone else. This 1971 investigative thriller follows a grizzled detective (Donald Sutherland) as he forms a shaky alliance with New York call girl Bree Daniels (Jane Fonda) to track down the whereabouts of a powerful businessman who has disappeared.

Pakula took a more grounded approach to procedural work that made the film more authentic, as it did not conform to cliches about crime fiction that had been popularized on television at the time. Although Fonda’s performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress, it is still surprising that Sutherland’s brilliant work was overlooked for a nomination. Indeed, Klute would not have reached such creative heights without the intense yet compassionate vibes that he brought to his character.

Watch on Criterion

9 ‘The Long Goodbye’ (1973)

Directed by Robert Altman

Image via United Artists

The Long Goodbye was a bold reinvention of the character Phillip Marlowe, who most audiences may have remembered as the character that Humphrey Bogart played in the classic detective thriller The Big Sleep. Altman’s version starred Elliot Gould as a much more free-spirited, comical version of the famous private eye who is nonetheless tied up and forced to go back to solving crimes.

A parody of the detective genre, The Long Goodbye pulls off a genuinely suspenseful mystery storyline that Altman presents matter-of-factly. While there’s a good deal of raunchy humor, as one would come to expect from an Altman film, Gould adds the right mix of both sincerity and silliness to the iconic role, resulting in the most emotionally deep and surprisingly exhilarating version of Marlowe that has been ever brought to the big screen.

The Long Goodbye Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 8, 1973 Cast Elliott Gould , Sterling Hayden , Mark Rydell , David Arkin Runtime 112 minutes

8 ‘Thief’ (1981)

Directed by Michael Mann

Image via United Artists

Thief is the film that put Michael Mann on the map as a filmmaker, leading to one of the most successful runs of classics that any working director has had. While Mann would eventually make bigger and more expensive films that operated at a much larger scale, Thief is a relatively contained thriller about a clever jewel thief (James Caan) who is pulled back into his old line of work in order to provide for his family.

Thief remains a tight and endlessly engaging noir and arguably Caan's finest hour.

Caan’s charisma makes Thief so exciting, as he mastered the calm, collected persona that would become synonymous with Mann’s film language in the subsequent years. While Caan had already been recognized as being a great actor thanks to his work in The Gambler and his Oscar-nominated turn in The Godfather, Thief opened up his career to even more opportunities by showing the “casual cool” that he could bring to his roles. The now-iconic ending to Thief might rob some the wrong way, but the film remains a tight and endlessly engaging noir and arguably Caan's finest hour.

Watch on MGM+

7 ‘Get Carter’ (1971)

Directed by Mike Hodges

Image via MGM-EMI Distributors

Get Carter is a groundbreaking neo-noir thriller from Mike Hodges, an underrated filmmaker whose eclectic credits include the gambling thriller Croupier, the horror sequel Damien: Omen II, the science fiction camp classic Flash Gordon, and the sleuth mystery Pulp. Get Carter stars Michael Caine in the darkest role of his career as a British gangster who returns to his old stomping grounds to wreak vengeance on those who killed his brother.

Get Carter had an undeniable effect on the subgenre of London gangster films, as it is unlikely that filmmakers like Guy Ritchie or Matthew Vaughn would have careers if it were not for the precedent that Hodges set. While Caine was already established as a great actor in classical drama films, Get Carter proved he would take on grittier roles and turned him into one of the most recognizable action stars of his generation.

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘Body Double’ (1984)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Columbia Pictures

Body Double was another groundbreaking, thrilling film from Brian De Palma, whose work within the genre has often drawn comparisons to that of the great Alfred Hitchcock. Similarities between Hitchcock and De Palma usually come up when it comes to their stylistic impulses, but Body Double draws very directly from the classic 1954 thriller Rear Window with its examination of voyeurism and conspiracies.

Body Double certainly engendered some controversy upon its release, as it delved deep into the world of pornographic filmmaking and included no shortage of graphic sexual content. While it would have been easy to dismiss it along with many of De Palma’s films as being nothing but pure works of exploitation, the passing of time has been kind to this 1984 masterpiece, as it set new standards for the craftsmanship that audiences have come to expect from the neo-noir genre.

Body Double Release Date October 26, 1984 Cast Craig Wasson , Melanie Griffith , Gregg Henry , Deborah Shelton , Guy Boyd Runtime 114 Minutes Writers Robert J. Avrech , Brian De Palma

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘Blood Simple’ (1984)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via Focus Features

Blood Simple was an amazing first feature for Joel and Ethan Coen, who arguably became the most consistently excellent filmmaking duo of the past several decades. While the Coens would eventually begin to tell more unwieldy stories with many more characters, Blood Simple is brilliant in how confined it is, as a majority of the action revolves around just three characters.

This remarkable neo-noir showed the level of craftsmanship and dark humor that made each Coen Brothers film so special, as they managed to use their limited resources to their advantage. Although Blood Simple did include an excellent performance from the very underrated actor Dan Hedaya, it is best known as the film that kicked off the Coens’ working relationship with Frances McDormand, who would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in their 1996 masterpiece Fargo.