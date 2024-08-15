The film noir genre is a timeless genre that initially emerged on the silver screen during the 1930s and reached its peak of popularity during the 1940s and 1950s and is defined as the glory days of classic noir. During the 1960s, the genre was revitalized and became known as the subgenre, neo-noir or, in other words, "new" noir, and was established by box office hits such as Cape Fear, Chinatown, and Dirty Harry.

The neo-noir film features the traditional tropes of the classic noir but with a modern twist on techniques and themes such as paranoia, intense violence, and graphic sexual content. Through the years, countless neo-noir films, including L.A. Confidential and No Country for Old Men, have kept the subgenre alive and well. While there are plenty of neo-noir films worth seeing, some titles like Collateral starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, and Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver are ranked by cinephiles as some of the most rewatchable neo-noirs of all time.

10 'Drive' (2011)

Directed by Nicholas Winding Refn

Ryan Gosling stars in one of the best neo-noirs in recent years, Drive, as an elusive man of all trades known as The Driver, who also works at night as a get-away driver for criminals. Typically, Driver keeps to himself, but he soon takes a liking to his neighbor, Irene (Carey Mulligan), and her son, but their relationship is interrupted after Irene's husband is released from prison. When Driver learns that Irene's husband owes protection money and is ordered to rob a pawn shop, he offers his service but the heist takes a deadly turn and ultimately puts Irene and her son in potential danger.

Drive is an intense, gritty neo-noir that also stars Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, Oscar Issacs, and Ron Perlman and was listed as the number one film of 2011 by Empire magazine. The film's nail-biting suspense and unyielding action are two vital elements that make Drive a crucial rewatchable neo-noir, but Gosling's overall performance takes the cake. Some might not be a fan of Gosling's character having a lack of dialogue and, while it's easier to convey emotions through words, Gosling does this just as effectively with his facial expressions and physical movements, which takes a certain level of talent and dedication.

9 'Body Heat' (1981)

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan

Image via Warner Bros.

Body Heat is an erotic neo-noir starring Kathleen Turner as Matty Walker, who is an attractive young wife of a wealthy local businessman who becomes involved in a steamy affair with an attorney, Ned Racine, played by William Hurt. As the two engage in a lust-filled romance, they soon plot to kill Walker's husband, but after the job is finished, Racine slowly begins to learn that there is more to his lover than she initially led on, ultimately putting the attorney's career and his life on the line.

Inspired by Billy Wilder's classic noir film, Double Indemnity, Body Heat is a tantalizing neo-noir that features Turner in her breakthrough performance which gives a whole new sinister meaning to the classic femme fatale. While Hurt and Turner are undeniably sensual together, the constant twists and turns of the film's plot are what makes Body Heat one of the best rewatchable noirs. Body Heat's sexual tension and Turner's bombshell performance might be the initial allure for audiences, but the story that follows after the couple bumps off Mr. Walker is the heart and soul of this jaw-dropping neo-noir.

8 'Collateral' (2004)

Directed by Michael Mann

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Jamie Foxx stars in the highly underrated neo-noir, Collateral, as a Los Angeles taxi driver, Max, who is about to clock out for the day when a mysterious man, Vincent (Tom Cruise) offers to pay him six hundred dollars to make five stops. Initially, the offer seems too good to be true to pass up, but when Max realizes that his passenger is a deadly hitman on a contract killing spree, his night takes an unexpected turn for the worst.

Collateral is a compelling neo-noir thriller featuring Cruise in one of his most unusual but captivating performances. Known for his heroic action films, Cruise steps out of his comfort zone with this against-type role and surprisingly proves his ability to portray a convincing merciless killer. Cruise's portrayal might be one of the film's most intriguing aspects, but Foxx delivers a showstopping performance, adding a bit of comic relief to the film's unwavering level of suspense. Between the performances and the tedious plot, Collateral is an epic homage to the classic criminal noir and easily one of the most rewatchable neo-noirs.

7 'Cape Fear' (1962)

Directed by J. Lee Thompson

Close

Robert Mitchum takes on the sinister role of a violent convict, Max Cady, who, after serving an eight-year term, sets his sights on an attorney who put him away, Sam Bowden (Gregory Peck). When Cady finally locates Bowden and his family, he begins to terrorize and stalk them, never crossing the line of breaking the law, making it almost impossible for Bowden to do anything but try and protect himself and his family at all costs.

Cape Fear is a gripping neo-noir (also considered to be a late classic noir) that also stars Polly Bergen, Telly Savalas, and Martin Balsam and was remade in 1991 by Martin Scorsese starring Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte. The entire cast gives exceptional performances, but Mitchum steals the show with his chilling performance as a sadistic psychopath who is out for vengeance, striking fear in anyone with just a single look. The aggressive shock value of the film's plot and capable cast are crucial, but Mitchum's petrifying performance alone is what lands Cape Fear on the list.

6 'Night Moves' (1975)

Directed by Arthur Penn

Image via Warner Bros.

Gene Hackman stars in the marginalized neo-noir, Night Moves, as a Los Angeles private investigator, Harry Moseby, who is hired by a former B-actress to find her teenage daughter, Delly (Melanie Griffith), who has been missing for several weeks. When Moseby's investigation leads him to the Florida Keys, he locates the teen and convinces her to come back to Los Angeles with him, but as soon as they return, Delly ends up dead, leading Moseby to think there's more to the story as well as Delly's initial disappearance.

Initially, Night Moves wasn't a big success, but through the years, it has gained immense support and is now considered to be an essential neo-noir. The main attraction of the film is it follows a classic noir plot while meticulously leaving a trail of breadcrumbs that lead Hackman's character down a rabbit hole of murder, lies, and greed. Even when audiences think they figured it all out, Night Moves ends with a highly unexpected turn of events that will make any viewer watch it at least a dozen more times.

5 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on James Ellroy's 1990 novel, L.A. Confidential is a fitting tribute to the classic noir and follows the involvement of several Los Angeles police officers who are investigating a mysterious unsolved murder. Set during the 1950s, the film features an all-star cast including Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, and Kevin Spacey, who all have their own personal interest in the unsolved homicide, which eventually leads to changing all of their lives forever.

L.A. Confidential is hands down one of the most beloved and rewatchable neo-noirs that also features dozens of elements of classic noir, ranging from the dark and gritty backdrop of Los Angeles to the cynical detectives and a seductive femme fatale. While the all-star cast delivers memorable performances, the real allure to L.A. Confidential is its authentic tone and incredibly detail-oriented atmosphere that effortlessly immerse audiences into its designated decade without coming off as cliché or oversaturated. L.A. Confidential earned nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and went on to win for both Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Kim Basinger.

4 'Dirty Harry' (1971)

Directed by Don Siegel

Image via Warner Bros.

Clint Eastwood stars in one of his signature roles as San Francisco detective, Harry Callahan, in Dirty Harry, which is the first installment in the iconic franchise. When a psychopathic killer terrorizes the city, Callahan eventually apprehends the man known as Scorpio (Andy Robinson), but when it's revealed that the detective gained his evidence against Scorpio illegally, the department is forced to release him. Shortly after, Scorpio continues his murderous rampage, but this time, Callahan intends to deliver his own form of justice to the madman.

Dirty Harry is loosely based on the real-life serial killer, the Zodiac Killer, who was active in the Bay Area during the 1960s and, today, his identity remains unknown. The movie features an anti-hero who, despite his violent tendencies and toeing the line of the law, still easily earns the support of the audience, who can't help but root for him to catch the bad guy by any means necessary. Between the plot's perfect balance of suspense and action and Eastwood's portrayal of the unconventional, no-nonsense Callahan, there's no doubt that Dirty Harry is one of the most rewatchable neo-noirs to date.

3 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Coen Brothers' Oscar-winning neo-noir, No Country for Old Men, is an intense game of cat and mouse between a sadistic hitman and a humble, everyday man who comes into possession of money from a drug deal gone bad. Josh Brolin stars as Llewelyn Moss who, while out hunting, comes across a bloody scene and a bag full of money that he can't resist taking. Unbeknownst to him, he is being tailed by a crazed sociopath, Anton Chigurh, played by Javier Bardem, who kills almost everyone he ever crosses paths with.

It's hard to pinpoint what exactly makes No Country for Old Men such a rewatchable neo-noir because there are too many elements to cover. For one, Bardem is simply mesmerizing but also horrifying as Chigurh, who is easily one of the Coen Brothers' best villains to appear on the big screen. Rather than carrying a firearm, he prefers an unexpected choice of weapon that only heightens the character's fearful image. Overall, No Country for Old Men depicts a setting of horrific violence and a cruel fate that is strangely attractive for viewers to peer into and perhaps the sole reason that film fans keep going back to time and time again.