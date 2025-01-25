The Western is one of Hollywood’s foundational genres, so it’s no surprise it’s evolved so much as its popularity has waxed and waned over the decades. Bringing the hallmarks of the genre into the modern era, neo-Westerns are often stories of rugged landscapes and anti-heroic characters, presenting either a contemporary vision of the Old West or an exploration of Western themes in a more modern, global context. Netflix hosts a wide range of Westerns, both neo- and classic, in their stable, but in this guide, we’ve lassoed together the very best of the New West that the streamer has to offer. Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the best neo-Western movies on Netflix right now.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best movies and shows on Netflix, as well as the best Westerns on Netflix, the best Western shows on Netflix, and the best Western on every streaming service.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘The Power of the Dog’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Power of the Dog Release Date November 17, 2021 Runtime 126 minutes Director Jane Campion Cast Frances Conroy

Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Based on Thomas Savage's eponymous 1967 novel, The Power of the Dog is a Western psychological drama written and directed by Jane Campion. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as wealthy and domineering rancher Phil Burbank, the film follows the events that take place when Phil’s brother George (Jesse Plemons) falls in love with the widowed Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst). As Phil grows increasingly bitter, he begins to torment Rose and her young son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), but as time goes on, he begins to form an unexpected bond with the new members of his family.

The Power of the Dog had its world premiere at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival, where it received near-universal acclaim from critics. Intense and beautifully acted, it’s a powerful family drama that unfolds with a careful, natural pace. One of the most talked-about movies of 2021, the film is widely regarded as one of the year’s best. The Power of the Dog also received several accolades, including 12 Academy Award nominations, winning Campion her second nomination and first win for Best Director.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Release Date November 9, 2018 Runtime 133 Minutes Director Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Cast Tim Blake Nelson Buster Scruggs

Willie Watson The Kid

Clancy Brown Curly Joe Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Written, directed, produced, and edited by Joel and Ethan Coen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a Western anthology containing six short films set in post-Civil War America. The film features an ensemble cast led by Tim Blake Nelson as the title character, with Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Jonjo O'Neill, Tom Waits, and more in significant roles.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs premiered at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and won the Golden Osella Award for Best Screenplay. The movie also earned three Academy Award nominations and was named one of the top 10 films of the year by the National Board of Review. While some of its stories are better than others, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a wildly entertaining, darkly humorous, and gorgeously cinematic production, bringing you the Wild West through the eyes of two of America’s greatest contemporary filmmakers.

Watch on Netflix

‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.3/10