Over the last decade or so, A24 and NEON have become two of the most important platforms that champion independent features from up-and-coming and established filmmakers. Both companies became known for saying yes to projects that push the boundaries in filmmaking, like Midsommar and Parasite. Due to the similarity of several of their projects, fans assumed that the production and distribution companies were rivals in the movie-making business, but NEON CEO Tom Quinn revealed recently that this is not the case at all. NEON's biggest competition is actually... streaming giant Netflix.

Quinn shared the information with Variety while talking about the winning streak of Anora, which culminated in the indie movie taking home the Oscar in the main categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Leading Actress for Mikey Madison (Better Things). During the interview, Quinn talked a little about NEON's campaign strategy and revealed that when it comes to acquiring movies, NEON often finds itself in a bidding war against Netflix:

“The industry thinks there’s a rivalry [with A24], and there’s not. It’s good headlines. I thought they might be our biggest competitor. But as it turns out, our biggest competitor has been Netflix. They desperately tried to beat us to buy ‘I, Tonya’ and ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire,’ and we ended up losing out to them on ‘Hit Man,’ ‘May December’ and ‘Fair Play.’ There’s a slew of movies where I’m the second-highest bidder [to Netflix].”

Quinn also talked about challenging the industry when it comes to the awards season and stated that "we follow the beat of our own drum," and that has worked pretty well for them. In the space of five years, NEON managed to take two of its movies all the way to the title of Best Picture winners — Anora and Parasite — and industry heavyweights like Disney and Netflix haven't managed to take home the prize yet.

'Anora' And NEON Champion Indie Filmmaking