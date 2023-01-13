Film producer and distributor NEON brought a number of stellar films to audiences in 2022, from the Cannes Palme d'Or winner Triangle of Sadness to the David Bowie documentary musical masterpiece Moonage Daydream. Now, five of NEON's best films from last year, including those previous two, are coming to The Criterion Collection to preserve them for new viewers and collectors for years to come. The selection also includes Saint Omer, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, and Petite Maman.

NEON has been a frequent collaborator with Criterion ever since they teamed to add Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire to their library in 2019. Their latest team-up is centered around award winners with Alice Diop's Saint Omer leading the charge. The film is widely considered one of the top international projects of the last year, winning the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at its Venice premiere. It's also the French entry for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards this year and has earned plenty of accolades and nominations. A legal drama, Saint Omer follows a pregnant young novelist Rama who attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a mother accused of leaving her child to die on the beach by getting swept into the ocean by the waves. Originally intent on creating a literary retelling of a Greek myth using the case, she finds her anxieties stoked and her convictions shaken as she listens to the trial.

Academy Award-winner Laura Poitras' All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, meanwhile, brings something for documentary lovers. The New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the National Society of Film Critics all named it their best documentary last year and the film has been praised as one of the best films of the year by over 65 top critics around the country. It also took home the Freedom of Expression award from the National Board of Review. Poitras' latest is an in-depth look at the life of photographer and activist Nan Goldin and how she brought down the Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma.

Image via NEON

RELATED: 15 Great Animated Films That Deserve to Join the Criterion Collection

Criterion Rounds Out Its Additions With Three Major NEON Award Winners

Arguably the biggest film of the bunch is Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness which became the centerpiece of the Cannes Film Festival and has an outside shot at a Best Picture nomination at this year's Academy Awards and BAFTA Awards. It picked up a pair of Golden Globe nominations including one for supporting actress Dolly De Leon who has been a major source of praise among critics. The satirical black comedy centers on the aftermath of a cruise ship of uber-rich sinks, stranding an influencer fashion model couple and others on an island.

The last two of the bunch, the long-gestating Moonage Daydream from Brett Morgan and Petite Maman from Sciamma, both received widespread acclaim two. Morgan's latest was in the works five years before its release and became an immediate hit, earning high praise from critics as one of the year's best documentaries and earned him the Critics Choice Documentary Award for Best Editing among other accolades. Also premiering at Cannes, the film is a musical journey through the art of the legendary Bowie featuring never-before-seen footage straight from his archives. Petite Maman, meanwhile, Sciamma's follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire which paints an intimate and emotional picture of a relationship between a mother and her daughter. Film critics in the U.S. widely praised the film, and it was nominated by the Film Independent Spirit Awards for Best International Film in 2022.

The five films will be available on The Criterion Collection's website. Check out the trailer for Triangle of Sadness below.