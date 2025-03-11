The Substance has undoubtedly left its mark on horror with its sardonic, hyper-pastel caricature of Hollywood. Exploring the themes of misogyny, aging, and impossible beauty standards alongside sickeningly exaggerated body horror, The Substance captured lightning in a bottle. It’s the rare film that immediately ingratiates itself to pop culture and gets the Academy to acknowledge the genre. It has undoubtedly left its mark and film-goers are hungry for more. Director Coralie Fargeat has other offerings, of course, and other French directors like Julia Docourna, who brought us Titane and Raw, will feed a lust for feminized body horror.

But for those who want more theme and less splatter and prefer to sink into an evenly-paced, neon-soaked Los Angeles, The Neon Demon has a lot to offer. Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn lends his menacing and cool tone to a world of modeling and the occult. Where The Substance follows a television personality hitting the end of the road as far as the surrounding industry men are concerned, Refn’s film takes the audience down a treacherous path with a teenage girl who begins to believe she’s immune to it all.

What is 'The Neon Demon' about?