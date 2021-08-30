You can now get in the robot for slightly cheaper.

Fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion who are looking for less expensive options to own when the highly popular anime releases on Blu-ray in North America can now rejoice. GKIDS is bringing affordable Blu-ray, digital, and physical formats to the table for those who do not wish to spend a lot for the Ultimate Edition collection.

GKIDS’ Blu-ray Collector’s Edition release will contain an 11-disc set, with the official dub and subtitles, but viewers will have the chance to use classic versions of dubs and subs, as well. The discs are expected to also feature 7 hours of bonus features, such as animatics, TV commercials music videos, Japanese cast auditions, and original trailers. A 40-page book and eight art cards are other additions to this collector’s bundle. Lastly, fans will be able to enjoy not only the 26-episode series but the two follow-up films, Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion.

Image via GKIDS

RELATED: 'Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition' Brings the Legendary Anime to Blu-Ray For the First Time

This limited-edition set will be sold online through select outlets and is expected to release on December 8 at a $219.99 price point. It is currently available for pre-order through GKids and other retailers for $174.99.

Onto the Standard Edition! This set will include only 5-discs featuring the complete series. There will be a total of 5 hours of bonus features. The Standard Edition arrives on November 9 with a price of $59.99. It’s currently available for pre-order for $45.99.

Digital versions of the original 25-eps and the two films, Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion will be available on November 2. Until then, fans can stream them on Netflix. On the other hand, The Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy and Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time can be streamed through Amazon Prime Video.

Those who wish to order the expensive Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition box set are out of luck at the moment. The set is sold out on the GKIDS' online store with no word of when to expect a restock. For the other editions, you can check out the GKIDS store here. Check out the images of the new editions below:

Image via GKIDS

Image via GKIDS

KEEP READING: A Beginner's Guide to 'Neon Genesis Evangelion', Now Streaming on Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

John Cho on Training for 'Cowboy Bebop': "I Don’t Think That I've Ever Taken a Role More Seriously" The highly anticipated live-action remake arrives on Netflix on November 19.

Read Next