This is proving to be a good year to Evangelion fans. Earlier this month, Amazon Prime brought all the Rebuild of Evangelion movies to streaming for the first time, including the very last film, and now GKIDS is bringing the original legendary show, Neon Genesis Evangelion to Blu-Ray for the first time in the United States. But you have to hurry up and pre-order fast, because there will only be 5000 copies in North America.

Directed by Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion tells the story of Shinji Ikari, a teenage boy chosen to pilot a mysterious Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapon, also called an Eva, in order to defend Tokyo-3 from extra-dimensional beings that threaten to destroy mankind. But things are not what they seem, and to save the world, Shinji and the other Eva pilots must first save themselves.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition marks the first time fans in North America can simply but the iconic and hugely influential series on Blu-Ray, without having to pay an arm and a leg for outrageously priced bootlegs, and it includes not only the original 26 episodes of the series, but also the compilation film Evangelion: DEATH (TRUE)2 and The End of Evangelion.

The set includes seven hours of bonus features spread over 11 discs, which are sure to keep you busy from wanting to initiate the Human Instrumentality Project and turn the entire world into Tang. Perhaps the most exciting part of the set will be the inclusion of the classic ADV dub and subtitled version of the show in addition to the new official dub and subtitled version, so fans of Spike Spencer's take on Shinji, Shinji saying "I'm so fucked up" in The End of Evangelion, or simply those who repulse at the sound of the words "worthy of my grace" should be happy with the choice of going back to the old translations.

Sadly, the release does not contain the iconic “Fly Me To The Moon” covers that play over the end credits of every episode.

Check out all the bonus content coming with Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition:

Limited Edition Artwork : The Ultimate Edition is encased in a premium-quality rigid-board shoulder box featuring artwork never before released in North America. These renderings of Asuka and Rei were previously featured on the Japanese LaserDisc release, and are further accented with a hi-build UV treatment on the title and characters, with micromotion on the LCL around Rei. The set also includes two sturdy fold-out disc carriers featuring LaserDisc artwork of Shinji & Gendo on one with Misato & Kaji on the other.

156-Page Book: A perfect-bound 156-page book collects promotional posters and artwork, a glossary of Angels and EVA units, a timeline of key moments in the release of NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, full credit lists for each episode, detailed surveys of all 26 NEON GENESIS EVANGELION episodes, and more.

Art Boards: Eleven double-sided 12x12” art boards are a high-quality replication of the full character-based artwork from the famed Japanese LaserDisc release. Printed on sturdy cardstock, these art boards are ready for wall display or additional framing.

Sachiel Resin Paperweight: A limited edition resin paperweight modeled on Sachiel, the 3rd Angel. Sachiel is the first Angel to appear in NEON GENESIS EVANGELION and emerges from the sea in EPISODE:1 ANGEL ATTACK. This paperweight was created exclusively for the Ultimate Edition.

NERV ID Card with Lanyard: Recreated from its appearance in NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, this double-sided guest ID Card features the NERV organization logo and includes a reusable 450mm lanyard adorned with the Magi System’s signature “EMERGENCY” indicators. This ID Card and lanyard are created exclusively for the Ultimate Edition.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition is now available to pre-order through the GKIDS store in North America, and All the Anime in the U.K. and it will be released on December 8. The show is also streaming on Netflix while the Rebuild of Evangelion movies are streaming on Prime Video. Check out images of the box art and new trailer below:

