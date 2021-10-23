The Japanese fashion brand Undercover is finally releasing the long awaited Evangelion collaboration. The collection is extensive, featuring 88 unique pieces. Each item is styled after different techno-futuristic aspects of the show like the plug suits, the Angels, and, of course, the EVA units themselves.

The 88-piece capsule includes mostly outerwear, with puffed up jackets with sleek print mimicking the color palettes of different EVA units. The collection includes parka styled jackets with hoods with long horns and light up eyes sewed inside, gloves with robot like molds on the fingers, a variety of graphic crewneck shirts, bomber jackets, pajama sets, trench coats and even snow boots with Vibram soles along with various other fashion items.

The collection was first previewed in March during the brand’s “Creepy Very” runway show. The fashion brand, run by designer Jun Takahashi, has been collaborating with multiple brands throughout the year, creating the Nike LDWaffles shoes alongside contemporary Japanese fashion brand Sacai, releasing an extensive fall/winter collection with GU and producing a humorous Hot Dog Man Lamp with artist Will Sweeney and Medicom Toy.

RELATED: 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' New Blu-ray Editions Let You Get in the Robot Without Paying an Arm and a LegThe extensive collection is guaranteed to excite any fan, or at least, any fan with large enough pockets with enough items to build entire outfits. Shoppers should be prepared to shell out a significant amount of money though, as prices for the collection range from ￥31,185-¥816,750 translating to about $273 USD-7,149 USD. This number does not include shipping, which shoppers will need to consider as the collection does ship from Japan.

If the sleek look of the bomber jackets or the comfiness of the cardigans call to you, then be glad to know the entire Evangelion collection is available to purchase on the Undercover website. Check out images from some of the coolest items below:

