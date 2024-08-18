Horror films have always had a dedicated community and fanbase that enjoys the perverse yet deeply compelling and experimental worlds and concepts they convey, with the modern era of filmmaking only amplifying these tenets of the genre. One of the biggest defining trends of horror filmmaking in recent years has been the rise in popularity of independent horror, with distinct visions from auteurist filmmakers being some of the biggest and most talked about releases of the year.

Of the studios specializing in this subsection of experimental, independent horror cinema, few have made such an effective name for themselves as NEON. More often remembered for their work in distributing other monumental films like Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and the upcoming Anora, horror is one of many genres in which they have found great success. From underrated gems to unexpected smash hits, the studio has released a wide variety of effective horror experiences over the years. These are the best NEON horror movies, brave and often truly unsettling efforts that keep pushing the genre's boundaries.

10 'The Lodge' (2019)

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

Image via Neon

One of many films that was sadly overlooked due to releasing right before the infamous COVID-19 pandemic, The Lodge eventually found new life as a hidden gem of the streaming era with its concise twist on a classic horror premise. The film follows a soon-to-be stepmom who finds herself snowed in with her fiancé's two children at a remote cabin in the middle of nowhere. However, just as the relationship that she's fostered with these children begins to bloom, several mysterious and seemingly supernatural occurrences begin impacting them.

While initially starting like any other haunted house horror mystery film, The Lodge scratches an itch out for itself thanks to its ingenious twist and playing into the conventions and preconceived notions of the premise as a whole. The result is an experience that isn't afraid to tackle disturbing and painful themes and concepts, wallowing in misery and dread and acting as one of the bleakest horror movies in recent memory.

9 'Cuckoo' (2024)

Directed by Tilman Singer

Image via Neon

The latest NEON horror movie to hit the big screen and the first leading role in a feature film for up-and-coming superstar Hunter Schafer, Cuckoo fully delivers an off-putting, blood-soaked good time. The film sees Schafer as Gretchen, a reluctant young teen who has moved with her father and his new family to a mysterious town in the German Alps. It doesn't take long before the secrets of the town begin tormenting Gretchen, as she is faced with disorienting déjà vu and visions of a strange woman chasing after her.

While Cuckoo does an effective job of setting up the pieces and stakes for its mystery, the film is at its best after it reveals its hand and simply allows its characters to square off against one another in a high-stakes horror standoff. Schafer is a clear highlight, but co-star Dan Stevens also brings his all in a sinister, over-the-top performance that fits perfectly with the film's tone. Cuckoo had a great deal of buildup and hype following its premiere at SXSW and has since lived up to the lofty expectations.

8 'Infinity Pool' (2023)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg

Image via NEON

A wild and chaotic satire of high-class life and corruption by director Brandon Cronenberg, Infinity Pool takes its wild, sci-fi premise and brings it to its absolute limits. The film follows James (Alexander Skarsgård), who is accompanied by his wife on what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation at a paradise island resort. However, James ends up discovering a darker secret society hidden outside the resort grounds, with a group of people who have grown obsessed with the prospect of cloning themselves and having the clones commit heinous acts.

While it seems like just another chapter in a string of successes from the latest horror queen, Mia Goth, Infinity Pool's themes and inherent chaos help elevate the experience beyond a standard horror romp. The film delivers by relishing the extremes that its concept can go, from having characters watch the execution of their clones to having a man see a version of himself naked and on a leash. This strange and perverse aura elevates the message, creating a fun and unpredictable experience.

7 'Little Monsters' (2019)

Directed by Abe Forsythe

Image via Hulu

Zombie movies were one of the biggest and overwhelming trends throughout the 2010s, reaching a point of near exhaustion where few stories find originality or twists in the genre anymore. One of the few movies that persevered and created a fun time was Little Monsters, thanks in part to its great comedic cast. The film follows a zombie outbreak happening while a kindergarten class is on a field trip, leaving it up to the kind-hearted teacher, a lazy chaperone, and an alcoholic kids show host to protect the kids.

Zombie movies and horror-comedy have always been an effective match, with examples like Zombieland and Shaun of the Dead finding great success with the premise. Little Monsters features a lot of what makes other zombie horror comedies great, yet combines it with a great juxtaposition between the horrors of the undead and attempting to keep the chaos lighthearted for the children. Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad's performances also go to great lengths to add to the inherent comedy and charm, creating a highly underrated horror comedy.

6 'Immaculate' (2024)

Directed by Michael Mohan

Image via Neon

The latest film starring hit new young star Sydney Sweeney, Immaculate tackles corruption and darker secrets hidden by the church with its modern update to a classic horror story. The film sees Sweeney as an American nun who embarks on a journey to a remote convent in the Italian countryside. While initially met with warm welcomes and niceties, her experience quickly transforms into one of abject horror when she discovers the horrifying secrets that the convent is keeping.

Horror movies following the struggles and difficulties faced by nuns are far from the most original premise out there, yet Immaculate feels like the first true modern evolution and exploration of these concepts. There is a lot of inherent terror that comes from the twists and plot developments while having a layered and varied approach to the power of the church and its relation to demonic forces. Sweeney's gonzo lead performance makes the film work as well as it does, with it hopefully being the beginning of a long-lasting career in horror for the actress.

5 'Revenge' (2017)

Directed by Coralie Fargeat



Revenge fully lives up to its title in providing a brutal, horrifying, yet wholly satisfying action-horror experience that uses dark and depraved characters and actions to amplify its core themes and revenge fantasy premise. The film follows a romantic getaway for Jen and her wealthy boyfriend, Richard, before her experience becomes hell on earth as she is assaulted and left for dead in the desert. However, she recovers, emboldened by a heightened sense of revenge against her attackers.

Revenge is the quintessential example of having a painful, disgusting setup as the perfect leeway for a satisfying, blood-soaked trip where terrible people get exactly what's coming for them. Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz's Jen is one of the most compelling and energizing horror protagonists in recent memory, with her aura of wrath and rage giving her electric screen presence as her revenge gets gorier and gorier. Even for viewers who aren't as accustomed to foreign horror films, Revenge is such a blood rush of adrenaline that it deserves a watch from all horror or action fans.

4 'Crimes of the Future' (2022)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via Neon

A one-of-a-kind approach to a post-apocalypse society from the master of body horror David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future is one of the most singular approaches to sci-fi. The film takes place in a future where humanity has evolved past pain receptors, which, combined with state-of-the-art medicine and health science, has opened the floodgates for experimentation and self-mutilation as a part of high-class society. A celebrity performance artist and his partner soon find themselves at the center of a controversy surrounding a new breed of humans who have even further evolved from this manmade world.

While Crimes of the Future certainly lives up to the legacy and reputation that Cronenberg has for strange and uncompromising gore and body horror, its greatest strengths come from its world-building and topical themes. The film finds beauty and grace within the depraved nature of self-mutilation, thanks to an array of memorable characters that flesh out the message. Crimes of the Future makes a statement that, even in the late stage of his career, Cronenberg still has an inherent understanding of what makes sci-fi horror work so well.

3 'Longlegs' (2024)

Directed by Osgood Perkins

Image via Neon

The recent cultural phenomenon that quickly became one of NEON's highest-grossing movies thanks to the buzz and excitement surrounding it, Longlegs has become the defining horror experience for the studio. The film follows FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), who is tasked with taking down the infamous, terrifying serial killer known as Longlegs (Nicolas Cage). However, as she delves deeper and deeper into the disturbing nature of the case, she finds that she's more intimately connected with the killings than she previously assumed.

Horror twists on crime procedurals have been a proven method of success, with Longlegs taking distinct inspiration from films like The Silence of the Lambs and Se7en to craft a new nightmare experience. While its marketing and seemingly unanimous critical acclaim touting it as one of the scariest films in decades helped get people through the door, it wouldn't have become as much of a successful household name without providing an engaging, edge-of-your-seat experience. It's a film whose success and legacy will only grow as time goes on.