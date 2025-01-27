Sure, A24 is cool and all, but have you heard of NEON? This company is the new kid on the block that’s made A24 look a bit like the slightly older – and perhaps even slightly less cool – other kid on… the block? Is the less cool kid still allowed on the block? How does this saying work? Has it been taken too far?

NEON films aren’t afraid to ask such difficult questions. Like A24, NEON both produces films and distributes some in certain territories, and films from both camps have been considered for present purposes. Below, there are inevitable omissions, but these films are intended to highlight the very best of the best from NEON’s catalog to date; one that hasn’t been building for very long, sure, but what such a catalog might lack in quantity, it more than makes up for it with quality.

10 'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Directed by Justine Triet

There are plenty of courtroom dramas that have good acting, sure, but few to quite the same extent as Anatomy of a Fall. It’s a film that would live or die based on the acting of its main star and, thankfully, Sandra Hüller more than delivered in a very complex role that has her speaking different languages while also making viewers feel a different way about her from scene, to scene, to scene.

And all those scenes add up to a movie that’s about 2.5 hours long, and proves pretty mesmerizing for just about every minute. Anatomy of a Fall finds new ways to make a courtroom drama film exciting, and to say anything more about it – including divulging anything by way of plot details – would mean ruining it for the lucky few who are yet to see it (seriously, stop reading this right now and watch it; click on the article again once you're done, because it’s good for ad revenue).

9 'I, Tonya' (2017)

Directed by Craig Gillespie

On the topic of movies distributed by NEON that feature great acting, here’s I, Tonya, which understandably had two of its stars – Margot Robbie and Allison Janney – earn Oscar nominations, with Janney ultimately winning. It works as a very dark sports movie that’s sometimes bleakly funny, and, at other times, is just outright bleak.

Tonya Harding is the central figure here, with the film exploring her life leading up to the one infamous event that most people associate with her… though it presents a different side to the familiar story that’s inevitably thought-provoking. It’s a film that does a lot emotionally while also being a surprisingly in-depth look at the downsides of fame, playing out like a modern-day tragedy, but remaining fast-paced and genuinely entertaining all the while.

8 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' (2020)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić