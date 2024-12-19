A24 deservedly gets a lot of love these days, as a company that produces and/or distributes a wide range of boundary-pushing and critically-acclaimed pieces of cinema. For a while, A24 was king, and any other company doing a similar thing had to produce/distribute movies in its shadow, but more recently, NEON has been edging its way towards the crown upon A24’s head, as far as these small, independent-focused, and critically-beloved production/distribution companies go.

NEON’s been associated with distributing an alarming number of recent Palme d’Or winners, for example, and while a certain logo before a movie is never a guarantee that the movie’s going to be good, one might feel a little by way of comfort upon seeing the word “NEON” before a film like they would if they saw the A24 logo. To celebrate the acting specifically, found within the movies associated with NEON, here’s a rundown of some of the very best performances found in movies that were funded or distributed (at least in the U.S.) by the company.

10 Tilda Swinton as Jessica Holland

'Memoria' (2021)

Image via Sovereign Films

Even within the bounds of what could be called arthouse science fiction, Memoria is a wonderfully strange and purposefully perplexing film. It’s about a woman who begins to hear strange noises as she goes about her life, following her slow and continually mysterious journey to discover the source of the sounds, with it being pretty clear early on that some level of mystery will remain, even once the end credits start rolling.

Despite this, Memoria is oddly absorbing and certainly hypnotic, with Tilda Swinton’s central performance helping out a ton in this regard. She has undeniably given showier and more traditionally impressive performances, but she matches the film’s restraint perfectly, and proves captivating to watch, even when her character might not be doing all that much in the literal sense. It’s all hard to describe, really, but in a good way. Figuring out how to put Memoria into words might well ruin the whole thing.

Memoria Release Date August 20, 2021 Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul Cast Tilda Swinton , Elkin Díaz , Jeanne Balibar , Juan Pablo Urrego , Daniel Gimenez Cacho , Agnes Brekke Runtime 136 Main Genre Drama

9 Kōji Yakusho as Hirayama

'Perfect Days' (2023)

Image via Neon

In contrast to Memoria, there is a tiny bit more going on narratively in Perfect Days, but not by much. It’s a slice-of-life movie through and through, exploring the routines of a toilet cleaner in Tokyo named Hirayama. He does his work, meets people, does things outside his job, finds a certain amount of beauty in the world around him, and seems at peace, even if things from his past catching up to him do threaten to unravel his existence.

Fittingly, Perfect Days is a subtle movie that needs a grounded, subtle, yet compelling central performance to work, and that’s just what lead actor Kōji Yakusho delivers here. He’s able to do so much with what might otherwise appear to be so little, and he helps make the simplicity of Perfect Days oddly engaging.

'Perfect Days' Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Wim Wenders Cast Kôji Yakusho , Tokio Emoto , Arisa Nakano , Aoi Yamada , Yumi Asô Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Drama

8 Renate Reinsve as Julie

'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

Image via SF Studios

At the center of The Worst Person in the World is a woman named Julie, played by Renate Reinsve. She’s not exactly sure what to do with her life, and finds herself being hit with various ups and downs when it comes to things like her professional life and her romances. She, and the other characters, all feel like tangible people, with Reinsve’s acting achievements in this regard standing as the most impressive, given she’s the one with easily the most screen time of all the cast members.

The Worst Person in the World shows that coming-of-age movies don’t have to center around high school or teenage characters. It’s a film that plainly lays out difficulties one might face in their 20s or even their 30s, and there’s both pain and catharsis in watching it all play out, especially when the acting on offer is so unbelievably authentic.

'The Worst Person in the World' Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 13, 2021 Director Joachim Trier Cast Vidar Sandem , Anders Danielson Lie , Helene Bjoreby , Renate Reinsve , Hans Olav Brenner , Herbert Nordrum Runtime 127 minutes

7 Noémie Merlant as Marianne

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Image via Pyramide Films

Combining a romantic story with an exceptionally well-recreated period setting, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is all about desire and longing, but done in a tasteful, restrained, and eventually achingly painful way. It’s centered on two women – one a painter, and the other a bride-to-be – and follows the way they slowly discover they have romantic feelings for each other, albeit at a time in history when such a bond was seen as taboo.

It's hard to single out one of the two leads here, because both Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel are excellent, but it’s the former whose character gets to tell the story, and whose role might have slightly more impact in the end. But, speaking of the end, Haenel’s best scene acting-wise is during Portrait of a Lady on Fire’s memorable final sequence. Maybe a coin was flipped here, and that’s why Noémie Merlant’s name is written above. It really could go either way.

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 18, 2019 Director Céline Sciamma Cast Adèle Haenel , Noemie Merlant , Valeria Golino Runtime 120 minutes Main Genre Romance

6 Mikey Madison as Ani

'Anora' (2024)

Image via Neon

Before Anora, Mikey Madison was probably best known for being one of many victims in the Scream series, or for playing a character who suffered a remarkably grisly demise in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Things have changed in a post-Anora world, though, because she is undeniably front and center throughout all 140-ish minutes of this film, playing a sex worker who gets married to a wealthy young man on a whim, only for that marriage to cause conflict within his family.

Starting out as a romance before shifting into something uncomfortably funny (and tense), all before hitting some stark emotional beats in the final act, Anora is a dizzying and unique ride of a film. Sean Baker’s writing and directing talents do need to be recognized, but Madison also contributes immensely to the whole (admittedly) strange film working as well as it does, and even if she had been in some high-profile movies before, this still feels like a star-making kind of role.

Anora Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes

5 Nicolas Cage as Rob

'Pig' (2021)

Image via Neon

Though his filmography is an inconsistent one, Nicolas Cage has been in his fair share of genuinely great movies over the decades, and is capable of greatness, as an actor, in the right role. Pig is one such showcase of how great Cage can be, even if the premise – which sees Cage’s character stopping at nothing to find his prized foraging pig – might make Pig sound a bit stupid.

It’s all in the execution, though, because Pig – while tense at times – certainly isn't an action movie, and leans far more towards the drama genre than it does towards thriller territory. This approach works because of how subdued everything is cinematically, and because of how successful Cage is here at playing a quiet, intense, and mysterious man with a clear goal ahead of him and a rather shady past behind him.

'Pig' Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 16, 2021 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Nicolas Cage , Julia Bray , Alex Wolff , Gretchen Corbett , Elijah Ungvary , Nina Belforte , Darius Pierce , Adam Arkin Runtime 92 minutes

4 Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding

'I, Tonya' (2017)