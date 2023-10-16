Reggaeton takes center stage in Netflix’s upcoming series Neon. Executive produced by Daddy Yankee, the show is a testament to the thriving Latin music industry, and what it means to make it as an artist.

Neon revolves around a group of three best friends, consisting of rising musician Santi (Tyler Dean Flores), determined manager Vanessa/Ness (Emma Ferreira), and creative director Felix (Jordan Mendoza), as they hit the streets of Miami with a new superstar on the way.

But navigating the music industry isn’t as it sounds. With challenges along the way, the trio has their work cut out for them as they evolve from amateur underdogs to seasoned music professionals. Join the party! Here’s everything we know so far about Neon.

Related:'De La Calle' Trailer Teases a Globe-Trotting Exploration of Latin Music

When Is 'Neon' Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Neon comes out exclusively on Netflix on October 19, 2023. The brand-new series consists of 8 episodes, with all of them premiering on the official release date.

If you’re not subscribed to Netflix yet, the streaming platform offers various plans to match your entertainment needs. At the moment, audiences can opt for their Standard with ads plan, going for as low as $6.99/month. For those who want to skip the ads, you can go for either the Standard plan ($15.49/month) or the Premium plan ($19.99/month). Each plan offers different features, like the number of devices supported at a time, download options, spatial audio, and more.

Watch the Trailer for 'Neon'

The trailer for Neon was released by Netflix on October 3, 2023, introducing Miami’s hottest newcomers to the reggaeton scene: Santi, Ness, and Felix. Idolizing the likes of Daddy Yankee, Santi is dead set on making it big in the Latin music industry. But he’s not alone in his journey. Joining him are his two best friends slash collaborators: his manager Ness and creative director Felix. Sharing Santi’s vision and mission, Ness and Felix and determined to transform their humble confidante into a global superstar.

But every star has to start from somewhere. The trailer also shows a glimpse of the ups and downs the budding trio has to face as they tackle the Miami music biz. Whether it's running out of cash, trying to score some gigs, or preparing for the biggest meeting of their lives in a gas station bathroom, Santi, Ness, and Felix go out of their way to prove that they’re not just a couple of loser wannabes waltzing their way into the industry. They’re not here to make one-hit wonders for some cheap shot at fame. They’re here to create a legacy.

Who Stars in 'Neon'?

Image via Netflix

Dancing their way through the scene in Neon are none other than Santi (Tyler Dean Flores), Vanessa/Ness (Emma Ferreira), and Felix (Jordan Mendoza). Santi is the aspiring reggaetonero set to shine on the biggest stages. Things are looking up for him after his newest song is catching major waves on the charts. But cementing his position in the industry is going to take a lot more than one banger. In preparation for his role, Flores, immersed himself in the reggaeton culture by talking to real-life artists involved in the scene and watching concerts, ensuring that what he portrays on screen is more than just surface-level acting. Audiences can also check out Flores in his recent work Miguel Wants to Fight, which is streaming on Hulu.

Making sure that Santi stays on track as an artist, Ness (Ferreira) becomes his manager. Tapping into her natural instincts as a go-to strategist, she’s passionate about putting Santi on the map. But despite her enthusiasm, sometimes her plans don’t always follow suit. Meanwhile, Felix (Mendoza) is the artistic one, injecting all his creativity to craft Santi’s aesthetics. When he’s not working, Felix acts as the comedic relief for the trio, even when he tries not to be one.

Also in the cast lineup are Courtney Taylor (Insecure) as Mia, Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies) as Oscar, Jordana Brewster (The Fast and the Furious franchise) as Gina, Genesis Rodriguez (The Umbrella Academy) as Isa, Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary) as Zale, Alycia Pascual-Pena (Moxie) as Celeste, and Jhayco as Jay Cortez. The show also features guest appearances from Brray, LYANO, Ken-Y, Villano Antillano, Jon Z, Jota Rosa, Jowell, and last but not least, Daddy Yankee.

What Is 'Neon' About?

Image via Netflix

Check out the official Netflix synopsis for Neon:

“From small-town Florida to the bustling beaches and bright lights of Miami, Neon follows three friends as they hustle their way to making it big in the world of reggaeton. The eight-episode comedy captures not only the three besties' larger-than-life dreams, but also the harsh realities and funny mishaps of surviving the music industry. Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a rising reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends Ness (Emma Ferreira), Felix (Jordan Mendoza), and A&R rep Mia (Courtney Taylor), hopes to become the biggest star in reggaeton. Or at least pay his rent.”

Related:‘Primo’ Coming-of-Age Comedy From ‘The Good Place’s Mike Schur and Shea Serrano Ordered to Series at IMDb TV

Who Is Making 'Neon'?

Image via Netflix

Neon is co-created by executive producers Shea Serrano and Max Searle, who are also involved in the project as showrunners. Before jumping into the world of television, Serrano paved a career in journalism and teaching. He made waves in the pop culture scene thanks to his two books: the New York Times best-selling The Rap Year Book, which discusses the most important rap son from every year since 1979, and Basketball (and Other Things), notably one of former President Barack Obama’s favorite books. Meanwhile, Searle has an extensive career as a producer, having worked on shows like Two and a Half Men, The Ranch, and Dave.

Also hopping on board as executive producers are Scooter Braun (manager for musical artists Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber), James Shin, and Scott Manson for SB Projects. Serving as co-executive producers are Anne Clements (BMF), Kyle Vinuya, and Demi Adejuyigbe (The Good Place), with Jordan Mendoza as the show’s consulting producer.

With the rise of movies and shows calling in for more Latin representation, Neon is no exception. For a show that’s all about the spirit of reggaeton, Neon also invites some of the biggest names in Latin music to work on the show’s music. Joining the project as executive producers are none other than Grammy Award-winning reggaeton producer Tainy, Lex Borrero, and Ivan Rodriguez - also more collectively known as Tainy & One Six. The Ntertain and Neon16 artists are in charge of writing and producing the show’s original songs, which are all available on Spotify and Apple Music. One Six also serves as music supervisor, together with Joe Rodriguez and Javier Nuno. Nuno shares his excitement to be on board the project, commenting:

“The fact that Tainy is involved, I think just it makes it a cut above other things. I consider the songs to be really good song. I hope people like them.”

Serrano, Searle, Adejuyigbe, and Mendoza also serve as writers on the series alongside Brianna Porter & Chris L. Eddins (Krapopolis), Wally Baram (Shrinking), Raina Morris (Emily in Paris), and Adriana Caballero (Ten Year Old Tom). Directors on the series include Oz Rodriguez (Miguel Wants to Fight), Eli Gonda (On My Block), Kimberly McCullough (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and Steven Canals (Pose).