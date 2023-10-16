The Big Picture Netflix's new music comedy Neon follows Santi, a rising star of reggaeton, as he navigates the music industry with the support of his friends and encounters comedic obstacles along the way.

In Episode 6, Santi collaborates with pop star Isa, played by Génesis Rodríguez, and their recording session takes an amusing turn when Isa references meeting Guillermo del Toro.

Neon emphasizes the importance of friendship, as Santi is supported by his best friends Ness and Felix, his manager and creative director respectively, along with other talented cast members and guest stars.

Making it big in the music industry is immensely difficult, but don't tell that to Santi. A rising star of reggaeton played by Tyler Dean Flores, the young artist wants to be the biggest act to ever take on the genre, bringing his friends along for the ride to the top as well. His climb toward fame and glory, and all the pitfalls along the way, will be documented in Netflix's new music comedy Neon from executive producer and "King of Reggaeton" Daddy Yankee. Ahead of the series premiere on October 19, Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip that pairs Flores up with Génesis Rodríguez who plays the pop star Isa who's dipping her toes into the world of reggaeton. She and Santi collaborate on a fire new track, but it's not the easiest recording session.

The clip comes from Episode 6 - appropriately titled "Isanti" - and demonstrates both Neon's musical and comedic chops with Santi and Isa at the mic vibing to the beat and preparing to record together. All goes well as Isa takes the lead, but partway through the first verse she stops and calls over her assistant who helps her with rolling her Rs for the track. Her encouragement isn't enough for the pop star, however, who says she would rather do the song syllable by syllable "like that time I met the toy maker with the little glasses." Much to her assistant's confusion, the person she's referring to was none other than beloved Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Isa is a fitting role for Rodríguez considering her father is famed Venezuelan singer and actor José Luis Rodríguez, aka "El Puma." Playing the vapid mega pop star is quite the change from arguably her most memorable turn as the sweet-hearted Sloane Hargreeves in the Emmy-nominated hit series The Umbrella Academy. Her resume is quite varied beyond that, however, including significant roles in Big Hero 6, Tusk, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power as well as in telenovelas like Doña Bárbara and Prisionera.

'Neon' Is Defined By Its Core Friendships

Image via Netflix

Despite the push for fame and glory and collaborations with the biggest names out there, Neon is all about friendship at its heart. Santi is joined by his two besties Ness (Emma Ferreira) and Felix (Jordan Mendoza) who act as his manager and creative director throughout his rise. Rounding out the core cast is Abbott Elementary's Courtney Taylor who plays a record label representative drawn in by the trio's charisma and belief in one another. They're joined by a talented guest cast including Rodríguez alongside Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster, Jhayco, Santiago Cabrera, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Ruben Rabasa, Jowell of the reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy, and, of course, Daddy Yankee.

Neon has a creative team built for a music-based comedy too with author Shea Serrano co-creating the series with Dave writer Max Searle. Music is key to a show all about the reggaeton scene and the team behind the tunes includes some notable names including executive music producers Tainy, Lex Borrero, and Ivan Rodriguez from Ntertain and Neon16 - collectively known as Tainy & One Six - as well as music supervisors Joe Rodriguez and Javier Nuno of Indice.

Neon premieres on October 19 on Netflix. Check out the exclusive clip below.