In just over two weeks, three friends are going to take on the reggaeton world with the new comedy series Neon on Netflix. Executive produced by the "King of Reggaeton" Daddy Yankee, the series follows the rise of Santi (Tyler Dean Flores), an aspiring star who, along with his two friends, hustles his way from a small town in Florida to bright lights and big stages of Miami to realize his dreams. Along the way, the trio discover all the harsh lessons, pitfalls, and hilarious mishaps that await them in the music industry. A new trailer previews their journey as the besties aim for stardom and a better life than living in a Toyota Corolla.

While Santi dreams of becoming the biggest reggaeton star in the world and has visions of the shows he'll play and the luxuries he and his three mates will experience, they first have to prepare inside a gas station bathroom for a potentially life-changing meeting. They're set to meet a representative (Courtney Taylor) for a major record label who could immediately launch these three loser wannabes to the big time. Before she takes Santi on, though, he has to perform which doesn't go as smoothly as hoped. Still, he overcomes getting tackled in one of his first shows to start raking in money the trio has never seen before. They're ready to take it to the next level, meaning collaborations, music videos, parties, and much more for Santi.

At the heart of Neon is a powerful tale of friendship between Santi, his "manager" Ness (Emma Ferreira), and "creative director" Felix (Jordan Mendoza). They're right there with him throughout the entirety of his journey, from making big plans in the Toyota Corolla they call home to sitting behind the camera for the music videos he films. Every moment of joy and success is shared between the trio, and they're just as quick to protect Santi whenever anyone questions his ability as an artist. By the time the trailer draws to a close, he's realized just how valuable their friendship is, saying, "Reggaeton's not my destiny. You guys are."

Who Will Join Santi's Rise to the Top in 'Neon'?

Neon has plenty of reggaeton street cred among its creative team beyond its superstar executive producer. Executive music producers Tainy, Lex Borrero, and Ivan Rodriguez from Ntertain and Neon16, collectively known as Tainy & One Six, worked on the original tunes for the series with Joe Rodriguez and Javier Nuno of Indice who served as music supervisors with One Six. Daddy Yankee will appear as part of a loaded slate of guest stars including Genesis Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Jhayco, Santiago Cabrera, and Jowell of the reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy.

The rest of the cast features Zack Fox and Villana alongside the quadfecta of Flores, Ferreira, Mendoza, and Taylor. Bestselling author Shea Serrano, who previously worked with Flores on Miguel Wants to Fight, co-created the series with Dave writer Max Searle.

Neon premieres on Netflix on October 19. Check out the trailer below.