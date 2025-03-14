The term "nepo baby" has taken a life of its own for all the wrong reasons. Used dismissively to describe someone with famous parents, the term is commonly reserved for young actors whose last names are apparently the only reason for their overnight success. However, not every young actor in modern Hollywood with famous parents lacks the talent to stand on their own feet. Indeed, Hollywood has a long history with nepo babies, and acclaimed actors like Liza Minnelli, Laura Dern, Drew Barrymore, and Nicolas Cage come from prestigious entertainment families.

Their famous last name doesn't discredit their talent, though, but it does mean they had it easier than the average Joe trying to make it in the business. Many young actors in current Hollywood might come from famous families, but that doesn't make them any less talented or charismatic. This list will celebrate those "nepo babies" who have enough talent to stand outside their parents' shadow, proving that they might be privileged but also have the acting credentials to make a name for themselves.

10 Lily-Rose Depp

Daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Image via Focus Features

Lily-Rose Depp really came into her own in 2024 with a career-defining, star-making performance in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. The actress fully immersed herself in the role of a young woman haunted by her desires tied to a sinister supernatural presence, delivering one of the best horror performances of the 21st century. Indeed, in a fair world, she would've received an Oscar nomination for her intense and haunting work.

Of course, she has a very famous last name, but that hasn't stopped this talented actress from crafting an identity away from her famous parents. After surviving the trainwreck that was HBO's The Idol and following her tour de force in Nosferatu, Lily-Rose Depp should have every door in Hollywood open. Her prospects as a scream queen in the making only cement her as a promising talent whose best work is probable ahead of her.