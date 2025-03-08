Nepotism has been around forever and it exists in nearly every industry on the planet. It's quite common for young people starting out in their careers, especially in Hollywood, to use their families' connections to get them where they want to go. The original nepo babies were people like Liza Minnelli (daughter of Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli) and Jamie Lee Curtis (daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis), but there have been countless others who have followed in the footsteps of their famous parents. The term 'nepo baby' has gained popularity in the past couple of years (especially since a 2022 tweet about Maude Apatow, offspring of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, went viral). The actors who have benefited from nepotism tend to dislike the nickname, because it can be sort of disparaging. There is a connotation that nepo babies only get their roles because they have a famous parent, and not because of their individual talent. But a slew of uber-talented nepo babies are currently killing it on television, and these folks are proving that while they might have been able to get their foot in the door more easily than other up-and-coming actors, their talent is what's keeping them in the game.

Nepo Babies Are Popping Up on Hit Shows Like 'The White Lotus'

One of the biggest watercooler shows in recent years is HBO's The White Lotus. The drama's latest season, which premiered a few weeks ago, actually features several young actors with pretty famous parents. Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff, the douchey eldest son of a bizarre Southern family on vacation in Thailand. Schwarzenegger is, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's son, but in this role (and in his parts in other projects such as American Sports Story and The Staircase), he's proving that he doesn't have to rely on his well-known last name to be a respected actor. Coincidentally, another nepo baby plays Saxon's brother, Lochlan. Sam Nivola already grabbed everyone's attention in Netflix's smash-hit limited series The Perfect Couple last year, but now he's showing off his talents as the quiet, but complex baby of the Ratliff clan. Nivola's parents are Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, but he does seem to be carving out his own career path.

But it's not just The White Lotus that's currently featuring a nepo baby. The new Max medical drama, The Pitt, features a talented actor who, perhaps strategically, is using a different name than her famous dad. Taylor Dearden, who is playing the sensitive and awkward Dr. Melissa "Mel" King, was actually raised by Walter White himself (Bryan Cranston). Dearden does have a credit on her resume from Breaking Bad as "Sad Faced Girl," but she's listed there as Taylor Cranston. The decision to go by a stage name (her mother's maiden name is Dearden) is one way the actor can convince audiences to take her seriously (apart from her well-known papa). And it seems to be working, since she is earning rave reviews in her role as a kind doctor who's trying to survive her first shift in a chaotic emergency room.

'Emily in Paris,' 'The Boys,' and Other Shows All Feature Talented Nepo Babies