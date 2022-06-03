Film, whether we like to think of it this way or not, is often governed by boundaries. They're expected to follow a typical narrative structure, conveying character development and plot through commonly held beliefs about how such stories ought to proceed. You need to have a clearly established sequence of events, bound by an expectation that the writing, directing, and editing color within the lines. We often operate in a binary way of thinking, trapping in films that either follow the rules we set out for them or dismissing others when they don’t. That makes it all the more thrilling and arresting when films break free of these narrowly focused binaries, opening up new avenues of possibility for what cinema can be.

The new science fiction musical Neptune Frost, releasing Friday, from directors Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman is one such work. Lin-Manuel Miranda serves as executive producer on the film, which flaunts the binaries we expect it to fall in to become an experience that is dreamlike and ethereal like a fairytale, while also being so much more. It tells the story of a group of escaped miners in Rwanda who form an anti-colonialist hacker collective that also becomes a place of community for those who have been downtrodden. Taking place in an otherworldly and surreal future, people seem to have melded their bodies with technology to become something new. At the core of this is one miner named Matalusa (Bertrand Ninteretse) and an intersex runaway named Neptune, played by both Cheryl Isheja and Elvis Ngabo. The two are drawn together through dreams and technology that have the power to alter the world as they know it.

The first screening of the film was held back at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival before going to the Toronto International Film Festival, and the most recently Sundance. It is a vibrant work worth seeking out not just for its uniqueness but for how it all comes together so well. The description of the plot only offers a baseline interpretation of what is playing out as it is so much more than the literal events as they unfold before us. Instead, it is about the way it washes over you and shatters any previously held notions we have. It is a strange experience, though an undeniably gorgeous and distinct one. This is in terms of its visual style, making use of rich reds, beautiful blues, and lush greens, as well as the way the presentation continues to push itself to keep trying new things. It combines fantastical elements, both in terms of the technology of science fiction and the frequent musical interludes, in a way that is all its own. The score, with its use of electronic tones, becomes a way that itself shatters conceptions of what is diegetic and what isn’t, inviting us to reflect on how everything is being blurred.

It is one of the many ways it breaks down the seemingly strict binaries of gender, consciousness, memory, and time to become more illusive in the most incisive way imaginable. Characters communicate through song and technology that takes on a mesmerizing quality in how they are woven together. People are intertwined with said technology, using it as a tool of liberation and exploration. In doing so, it makes those various constraints almost disappear as it expands into something both far greater in scope and in style. Originally conceived as a stage production, Neptune Frost takes on new life on screen just as it takes a stylistic sledgehammer to the constraints of the cinematic form.

To try to fully pin it down is itself an almost foolhardy exercise, as it is one of those works that is best seen for yourself to ensure you can get the full experience. It is like a spell being cast on you, drawing you into its ever-shifting world and the characters that populate it. Such shifts can often become nightmarish, hitting us with rather unsettling sequences just as quickly as it strikes us with awe in others. It feels like there are flashes of films like 2009’s District 9 or 2016’s The Fits, though this only just scratches the surface of how much it constantly reinvents itself from scene to scene. There is nothing quite like it out there, an element that is by design without ever feeling like it is overstretching. Rather, it expands the form in ways that feel self-assured while remaining perpetually bold.

The best way to describe what Neptune Frost manages to achieve is to draw from the words of one of its characters. Upon awakening, we hear them ask, “Is it a poet's idea of a dream?" That extra layer of abstraction, while also grounding itself in a creative mind space, sums up what plays out as best as can be done. It is a film that sets out to challenge what is sensical, upending the boundaries of both its own narrative and the ones we place on ourselves. Characters find freedom precisely because they imagine a better world and upend the rules that have been put in place for their own, reinventing what is possible. It finds joy in both music and science fiction, combining the two until they take on an almost spiritual quality. Everything is constructed so precisely to draw you into its unique frequency, making it almost feel like you are levitating outside your body as you watch it. The eventual crashing back down to Earth is a painful descent, though a testament to its all-encompassing emotions.

This all may sound intimidating, but it is worth taking the leap as the film guides you with a gentle hand, even as it constantly draws you deeper in. The characters and camera are almost constantly in motion, leaving you with an endless sense of acceleration. It feels almost limitless in its potential. The dialogue itself provides rich observation, giving insights into the world and expanding minds of the characters that you feel like you only get a fraction of on a first watch. The idea that “technology is just a reflection of us” is thrown out at one point, letting it sink in briefly before moving on to the next sequence of events without looking back. When put in conversation with a musical sequence where a character reflects on how others say they can’t “change the code,” the multiplicity of meanings explodes outwards. This is a film that no one person will see the same, though every person should experience themselves at least once if not just so they can see the potential of an uncompromised work of art.

