To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Aliens, Nerf has announced a limited edition of the movie’s iconic Pulse Blaster so that no facehugger can ever stand in the way of your foam-firing-fury. The Nerf LMTD Aliens M41A Pulse Blaster can be pre-ordered in the U.S. and Canada, and is expected to ship this October.

The limited-edition blaster features two different kinds of darts. First, the Elite Darts can be fast-blasted rapidly in a row if you ever stumble into a Xenomorph hive. Now, if you find the Xenomorph Queen, the best choice is to use Nerf Mega Darts, with a Pump-Action Blast that will bring down any colossal monster. To make the deal even sweeter, the Nerf Pulse Blaster includes a removable 10-dart Elite dart clip, 10 Nerf Elite foam darts, and 4 Nerf Mega foam darts, giving you plenty of ammo to escape an alien-infested planet. On top of all that, the new Nerf comes with an LCD dart counter so that you can get the best of the child-friendly weapon with a touch of sci-fi.

RELATED:‌ Exclusive: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Red Ranger 1/2 Scale Bust Coming From Diamond Select Toys

The new Nerf toy is inspired by the equipment of the United States Colonial Marine Corps, the elite soldier team sent with Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) to investigate the loss of communications with a colony, which is, of course, is infested with Xenomorphs. The limited-edition Nerf Pulse Blaster mimics every detail of the military equipment present in the movie, which can help any young Xenomorph hunter to depart in their own imaginary expeditions. As a limited-edition item, the Nerf Pulse Blaster can also be displayed on the shelf of any Aliens proud collector.

The Nerf LMTD Aliens M41A Pulse Blaster will be available for $95. Pre-orders can be made until October 31 at Hasbro Pulse and GameStop, with EB Games Canada soon to come. Check out more photos of the Pulse Blaster below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Marvel's What If...?' Figure Reveals Zombie Hunter Spider-Man Wearing Doctor Strange's Cloak

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Getting Special IMAX Fan Screenings Check out the latest MCU film on a massive IMAX screen.

Read Next