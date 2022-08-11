The Sandman by Neil Gaiman has been on everyone's radar because of the new Netflix series. At first, to gear up for the excitement of the adaptation, there was an audiobook with actors like James McAvoy, Taron Egerton, and Andy Serkis. Fans have considered Gaiman's work to be a bit dense because of the world-building, metaphors, and many complex characters.

His fantastical world has come to life in the Netflix adaptation, and many viewers are introduced to his comic's wonderful characters. Fantasy is the one genre that gives audiences an escape; those films have strong characters, a detailed story, and a sprawling fantastical world.

'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' (2005) — Streaming on Disney Plus

In the early 2000s, it was hard for any film to compete with Harry Potter because it was the phenomenon that took over the world with its fantastical story. The one movie that did hold its own was The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Similar to The Sandman, the movie had different kingdoms and realms that children were able to cross over.

There were many characters who were introduced to the Pevensie clan, and they all brought another layer to the story and their world. Much like Gaiman, the world-building is on another level entirely, and you will be transported to Narnia.

'The Prestige' (2006) — Streaming on Disney Plus

The one thing about Christopher Nolan is that he will deliver one of the most layered stories that will surprise many of his fans. The Prestige highlights magic and trickery behind the scenes, but most importantly, it highlights how people perceive others. It's an actual test of humans and how well they can deceive others.

Gaiman's characters try to deconstruct human characteristics and emotions throughout The Sandmanand that's why deception plays a huge part in the series. Audiences can see how characters try to get information out of others differently.

'Coraline' (2009) — Streaming on Prime Video

There are many dark tones in The Sandman, and it can be hard for fans to wrap their heads around the concepts in the series. Even though Coraline—which was adapted from a Gaiman novella—is an animated feature, there are still some pretty dark moments.

The alternate reality for an 11-year-old girl entering a world with a strangely idealized version of her home life is a bit more sinister than she anticipated. Audiences entered Coraline's (Dakota Fanning) mind, and it was from two different perspectives; there are many ways to look at her story.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001) — Streaming on Prime Video

One of the most notable fantasy epics for the genre is Lord of the Rings. The trilogy itself is in the hearts of so many, but the world-building in The Fellowship of the Ring is how all good stories begin. The movie has strong characters and a solid team dynamic that holds the future sequels together.

Everything fans love about the trilogy stems from the first film's structure. That's why the first half of season one set up the importance of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) and the importance of his realm as The Sandman. The set-up of large-scale worlds like Middle Earth and the Dreaming are essential at the start of any fantasy project.

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Director Guillermo Del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth was a beautiful feature film that brought audiences into the dark but hopeful story of a young girl named Ofelia (Ivana Baquero). Set in 1944, when the Allies invaded Nazi-held Europe, she witnesses how brutal and sadistic her stepfather Captain Vidal (Sergi López), is towards everyone.

After that, she is drawn into a magical world filled with creatures to undergo trials of her own to find herself. Del Toro was able to create creatures like the faun and the pale man to show Ofelia two different sides of the mystical world.

The Seventh Seal (1957) — Streaming on The Criterion Channel

There are some films that normally don't come to mind when highlighting the fantasy genre. But, if fans of the genre are keen on trying something different, then Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal is worthy of a try. In The Sandman, there is this existential exploration of death, also played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, that presents death from a different perspective.

In the Swedish film, a knight (Max von Sydow) returns home from the crusades to find that his country is in the grips of the Black Death. The knight then challenges Death to a chess match to hopefully spare his life. During this entire process, the knight is plagued with intrusive thoughts about religion, life, and life after death.

'Constantine' (2005) — Streaming on Netflix

Fans of the fantasy genre have always loved John Constantine. Keanu Reeves was a great choice to play him in the 2005 film, and in The Sandman, Jenna Coleman takes on this iconic character. Demon hunting has always been popular and somewhat of a staple in the fantasy genre.

Gaiman created Johanna Constantine for The Sandmanand she is an 18th-century aristocrat and adventurer who is an ancestor of John Constantine. The movie explores heaven and hell and the path of goodwill when John helps a police officer investigate her twin sister's death. The story is pulled right from the DC/Vertigo "Hellblazer" comics.

'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho is the newest addition to the fantasy genre as it heavily deals with dreams and a haunted past. An aspiring fashion designer, Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she meets a nightclub singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy).

The way that Sandie and Eloise are linked is similar to how Rose and Jed are connected in The Sandman. Jed (Eddie Karanja) undergoes his abuse while Rose is looking at it from the outside, trying to get to her brother. It's always difficult to watch any subject that explores abuse, but the filmmakers have done it so tastefully that audiences can understand and connect with these character stories.

'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

The sequel to The Shining is a film that is considered a sleeper hit (pun not intended). Doctor Sleep had a more engaging and polished story because of how it was adapted by Mike Flanagan. In this movie, a young girl named Abra (Kyliegh Curran) has adapted extrasensory abilities called "the shine." Even long after he's grown, Danny Torrance's (Ewan McGregor) memories from the Overlook Hotel still haunt him.

The connection between Abra and Danny is similar to the relationship between Morpheus and Rose in The Sandman. Morpheus is in the Dreaming, and once he understands that Rose is a dream vortex, he must work with her to control her powers, so the fabric of reality and dreams does not bleed into each other.

'Push' (2009)

In a way, Chris Evans has always been linked to superhuman abilities in his characters. After Nick's (Evans) father, an assassin, is brutally murdered, he must get revenge on a covert government agency called Division. When a young girl with the same abilities is found, everyone goes after her, and Evans vow to protect her.

Again, the relationship between Rose and Morpheus is something that is so strong because of the connection through the dream plain. Those bonds are really special and do help their powers grow stronger or are even controlled a bit better. The way an older character helps a younger character control their powers in a way also helps shape them into the person they become.

