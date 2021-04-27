Guess spending all that time inside will have our electric bills going through the roof.

Netflix has already given us one heck of a preview into their 2021 movies, but they’ve just released another teaser that gives us a look at upcoming summer films, confirming release dates that have only been rumored so far — and the summer line-up is absolutely stacked! While summer blockbusters offer audiences action-packed films with free theater AC, we may just have to consider investing in more fans as we remain at home.

June additions to the line-up include new release dates for a slew of great films as well as first look images. This includes a June 9 release for Awake, an upcoming sci-fi movie starring Gina Rodriguez with an intriguing premise — it’s set in the near future when electronics are wiped out and people lose their ability to sleep. We also get new images of Fatherhood, a drama film starring Alfre Woodard and Kevin Hart in a rare dramatic role. Liam Neeson will also be back with another thrilling action flick called The Ice Road, premiering on June 25, and we also have a sneak peek of America: The Motion Picture, an animated R-rated revisionist history of our nation with Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

In July, audiences will also be treated to Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, the next animated feature from visionary Guillermo del Toro. And, ensuring that viewers have lots of options to choose from, Netflix will also release a romantic drama called The Last Letter From Your Lover, starring Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley.

Finally, Netflix will end the summer season with two of its most anticipated movies. The final conclusion to the teen comedy saga, The Kissing Booth 3, will premiere on August 11 and teases a photo of the final cast. And on August 27, He’s All That will be released, the potentially great or terrible gender-bend remake of the 90s teen comedy, She’s All That. Netflix also gave audiences a first look at the upcoming thriller Sweet Girl, starring Jason Momoa that premieres on August 20, and another thriller called Beckett, starring a dynamic pairing of John David Washington and Alicia Vikander.

Additionally, a few of the films announced have not received release dates yet, although Netflix did confirm that they will be released this summer. So at least by the end of August, we will have a chance to see Fear Street Trilogy, the probably heart-wrenching Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, the Betrayal & Greed documentary, The Loud House Movie adaptation and the latest animated endeavor from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo.

This summer, Netflix is highly convincing in its message to stay home. Check out the full trailer and new images below:

