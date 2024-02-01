The Big Picture Netflix is teasing its content lineup for 2024, including new movies and returning television series.

Movie highlights include the second part of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon series and a new Beverly Hills Cop installment.

Returning television series include Bridgerton Season 3 and Squid Game Season 2, with new shows like the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender and the 3 Body Problem adaptation.

Netflix is bringing a content-packed 2024 to viewers with a slew of new movies, and new and returning television series. Today, the streamer is unveiling several teasers for its 2024 slate, along with a sizzle reel featuring some of the most anticipated titles. The sizzle reel doesn't give too much away about the upcoming titles, but it does offer an exciting reminder about what viewers can look forward to in the coming months.

On the movie side, Netflix has plenty to offer throughout the year. Zack Snyder fans will be able to watch the second installment of his Rebel Moon series, officially titled Rebel Moon — Part 2: The Scargiver. It will center on many characters from the first part and is set to release on April 19. Some other noteworthy titles featured include the next Beverly Hills Cop installment, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which sees Eddie Murphy reprise his role as Axel Foley. The new movie will follow him as he tries to protect his daughter. Additionally, the reel showcases the Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy Damsel and the Glen Powell-led Hit Man. Other included titles are Atlas, The Union, American Primeval, Six Triple Eight, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, and several more.

For television, the reel primarily teases returning series, with a couple of the most anticipated titles including Bridgerton Season 3 and Squid Game Season 2. The former, adapted from Julia Quinn's book series, will center on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), as well as pick up from other fallout from Season 2. Season 3 Part 1 premieres May 16, with Part 2 on June 13. For now, Squid Game's plot is being held under wraps but will once more center on Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). The reel also highlights Emily in Paris, Outer Banks, The Night Agent, and The Diplomat, all returning. New featured shows include the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, debuting February 22, and the 3 Body Problem adaptation, premiering March 21.

Netflix Is Saying Farewell to Beloved Shows

Close

While Netflix is ushering in new television series, a handful of originals from the streamer will be releasing their final seasons throughout the year. First up, Cobra Kai is currently filming its sixth and final season. The Karate Kid continuation series catches viewers up with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) over 30 years after their fight at the All-Valley Tournament. Next, The Umbrella Academy is gearing up for its fourth and final season. It centers on the Hargreeves siblings as they attempt to save the world, with the new season focusing on them as they adjust to a new reality.

The last featured series in the reel is Sweet Tooth, which is ending with its upcoming third season. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, it follows a young half-human, half-deer boy embarking on different adventures with other hybrids. Additionally, the animated adult comedy Big Mouth will end with its eighth season and is expected to return sometime this year.

Watch the sizzle reel below:

