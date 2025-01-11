Out of all the major distributors pumping out new movies, Netflix has always had one of the biggest slates, often tripling the output of traditional movie studios. 2025 looks to be no different, as the streamer will be releasing some hotly anticipated titles, including new installments of beloved franchises, the latest flicks from some of Hollywood's most revered filmmakers, and big-budget blockbusters.

Action/Adventure:

'Back in Action'

January 17, 2024

Director: Seth Gordon Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, with Kyle Chandler, and Glenn Close

Over 10 years after we last saw her acting in front of the camera, Cameron Diaz (There's Something About Mary) is making her comeback in the new action-comedy Back in Action. Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) stars alongside Diaz, as the two play a married couple who have left their lives as CIA agents behind in order to start a family. However, when their cover is blown, they'll be forced back into the world of espionage. Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) directs the movie.

'The Electric State'

March 14, 2025

Directors: Joe and Anthony Russo Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, with Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci

Before they return to the MCU next year, Joe and Anthony Russo reteam with Netflix for the sci-fi adventure film The Electric State. Based on the book by Simon Stålenhag, the film takes place in an alternate 1994 where a robot uprising has segregated humanity and androids. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) stars as Michelle, a teenage runaway, who joins forces with a drifter named Keats (Chris Pratt) to find her missing brother.

'Havoc'

Image via Netflix

Director: Gareth Evans Cast: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones, with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker

Gareth Evans (The Raid) returns to the action genre with the pulse-pounding new film Havoc. Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy (The Revenant) stars as Walker, a detective who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must fight his way through a criminal underworld to save the estranged son of a politician.

'The Old Guard 2'

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Director: Victoria Mahoney Cast: Charlie Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Vân Veronica Ngô, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Uma Thurman, Henry Golding

The long-delayed sequel to The Old Guard will finally be debuting on Netflix sometime in 2025. Academy Award winner Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) reprises her role as the immortal warrior Andy, who leads a special forces team with similarly powered individuals. No details have been revealed about the plot, but it has been revealed that Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) will be joining the cast. Victoria Mahoney will direct the film.

Comedy:

'Kinda Pregnant'

February 5, 2025

Image via Netflix

Director: Tyler Spindel Cast: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr, Brianne Howey, Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, Lizze Broadway, Urzila Carlson, Francis Benhamou

Amy Schumer (Trainwreck) fakes a pregnancy in the R-rated comedy Kinda Pregnant. Directed by Tyler Spindel (The Out-Laws), the film follows Lainy, who becomes incredibly jealous of her best friend's (Jillian Bell) pregnancy. She's so jealous that she begins wearing a fake baby bump around town. In a chance occurrence, she also just so happens to meet the man of her dreams (Will Forte).

'Happy Gilmore 2'

July 2025

Director: Kyle Newacheck Cast: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutowsky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider, Benny Safdie, Ben Stiller, Kid Cudi, Margaret Qualley, Eminem

Adam Sandler is reprising one of his most beloved roles in the long-awaited sports comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2. Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery) directs the movie, but as of right now there is no word on the plot. Although we do know that Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, and Ben Stiller will all be reprising their roles from the first film as Shooter McGavin, Virginia Venit, and Hal L.

'Madea's Destination Wedding'

Director: Tyler Perry Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Tamela Mann, David Mann, Diamond White

Hellur again. Tyler Perry is donning the wig and dress as Madea once more in Madea's Destination Wedding. The eleventh Madea movie (as well as the second to premiere on Netflix after A Madea Homecoming), will find her grandaughter Tiffany (Diamond White) shocking the family with the news of her engagement and that she'll be having a destination wedding in the Bahamas. However, both Madea and her son Joe (Perry) seem very suspicious of the occasion and aren't quite ready to pack their bags for the tropical wedding.

'Nonnas'

Custom Image by Federico Napoli

Director: Stephen Chbosky Cast: Vince Vaughn, Linda Cardellini, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Joe Manganiello, Drea De Matteo, Michael Rispoli, Campbell Scott

Vince Vaughn (Bad Monkey) and Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise) lead the feel-good comedy Nonnas. Directed by Stephen Chbosky (Wonder), the movie is based on a true story and follows Joe, a single man working a dead-end job. The only bright light in Joe's life is his mother and her incredible cooking. When she dies, Joe decides to honor his mother's legacy by opening an Italian restaurant where all the chefs are Italian grandmothers.

'People We Meet on Vacation'

Director: Brett Haley Cast: Tom Blyth, Emily Bader, Sarah Catherine-Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Alice Lee, with Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon

Based on Emily Henry's best-selling novel, People We Meet on Vacation finds platonic best friends Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth), who, despite living in different cities, have been best friends for over a decade. The two continue their tradition of spending every summer vacation together, but things are a little different this year when they begin to realize that maybe they are meant to be more than just friends. Brett Haley (All the Bright Places) directs the movie.

Untitled Noah Baumbach Film

Director: Noah Baumbach Cast: George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher, Greta Gerwig, Patrick Wilson, Emily Mortimer, Jamie Demetriou, Josh Hamilton, Eve Hewson, Louis Partridge, Charlie Rowe

Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) returns to Netflix once more for his latest movie, which is currently untitled. The movie will star Academy Award winner George Clooney (Michael Clayton), Adam Sandler, and Academy Award winner Laura Dern (Marriage Story), and is said to be a "funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults."

Mystery/Crime/Thriller:

'The Ballad of a Small Player'

Image by Federico Napoli

Director: Edward Berger Cast: Colin Farrell, Tilda Swinton, Fala Chen

Fresh off of the critical and financial success of Conclave, Academy Award nominee Edward Berger is teaming up with fellow Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell (The Penguin) for The Ballad of a Small Player. Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne, the film follows a high-stakes gambler running away from his sketchy past and unending debts. While seeking cover in Macau, he soon encounters a kindred spirit, who may just be his way out. Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton) co-stars.

'The Immortal Man'

Image via Netflix

Director: Tom Harper Cast: Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo

Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) is reprising one of his most iconic roles next year in The Immortal Man, a feature-length sequel to Steven Knight's beloved crime series Peaky Blinders. The new film will take place after the sixth and final season of the series and will find Tommy Shelby and his crime family navigating the streets of Birmingham during World War II. Tom Harper, who directed several episodes of the series, will be helming the film.

'Night Always Comes'

Image by Federico Napoli

Director: Benjamin Caron Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephen James, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, Randall Park, Michael Kelly

Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby (The Fantastic Four: First Steps) stars in the tense crime thriller Night Always Comes. Based on the novel by Willy Vlautin, the movie is set over the course of one night as Lynette races through the streets of Portland, in order to raise money that will keep her and her brother (Zack Gottsagen) safe. Benjamin Caron (Andor) directs the movie.

'RIP'

Image via Miramax Films

Director: Joe Carnahan Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Teyana Taylor, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Nestor Carbonell

Academy Award winners Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have made numerous movies together, including Good Will Hunting, Air, and The Last Duel, and they have become one of America's favorite Hollywood bromances. They'll be teaming up once more for the action-crime thriller RIP. Directed by Joe Carnahan (The Grey), the movie follows a team of Miami police who discover millions of dollars in cash tucked away in a crummy stash house. As the officers begin to turn on one another, so do the outside forces, who start closing in on the team.

'The Thursday Murder Club'

Image via Giles-Keyte/Netflix

Director: Chris Columbus Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, David Tennant, Daniel Mays, Naomi Ackie, Jonathan Pryce, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver

Richard Osman's best-selling mystery novel, The Thursday Murder Club, is coming to life this year, courtesy of director Chris Columbus (Home Alone). Academy Award winner Helen Mirren (The Queen), Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley (Gandhi), Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye), and Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), star as four retirees who spend their time solving mysteries within their retirement home. But when a real murder occurs too close to home, they'll have to apply their sleuthing skills to an actual case.

Untitled Kathryn Bigelow Film

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Director: Kathryn Bigelow Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Greta Lee, Tracy Letts, Moses Ingram, Anthony Ramos, Brian Tee, Jonah Hauer-King, Kyle Allen, Jason Clarke

Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker) returns to the director's chair for her first film since Detroit in 2017. The untitled new film stars Idris Elba (Luther) and Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One) and will reportedly be a thriller set at the White House as a missile threat sends panic across the US.

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

Image via Netflix

Director: Rian Johnson Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church

Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig reunite once more for Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment in their Oscar-nominated Knives Out series. There have been no details on what Detective Benoit Blanc's case will be, but we do know that he'll be once again joined by a stacked ensemble cast of A-list talent, including Academy Award nominee Glenn Close (The Wife), Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), and Kerry Washington (The Six Triple Eight).

'The Woman in Cabin 10'

Image via Netflix

Director: Simon Stone Cast: Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Gitte Witt, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Academy Award nominee Keira Knightley (Black Doves) stars in Netflix's feature film adaptation of Ruth Ware's best-selling mystery novel, The Woman in Cabin 10. Knightley stars as a journalist on board a luxury yacht for an assignment, who witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard, only to be told that what she claims she saw, didn't actually happen. Simon Stone (The Dig) directs the murder mystery flick.

Horror:

'Fear Street: Prom Queen'

Image via Netflix

Director: Matt Palmer Cast: India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Ariana Greenblatt, Lili Taylor, Katherine Waterston

A sequel to Netflix's hit 2021 movie trilogy based on the book series by R.L. Stine, Fear Street: Prom Queen finds the students at Shadyside High School preparing for the 1988 Prom. However, when a mysterious new girl throws her hat into the ring for Prom Queen, the more popular girls begin disappearing one by one. Matt Palmer (Calibre) directs the movie.

'Frankenstein'

Director: Guillermo del Toro Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery

Academy Award-winner Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) is bringing another one of his life-long passion projects to life this year in a new adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel, Frankenstein. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is set to play the mad scientist who plays God, while Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) will play his monstrous creation. Del Toro has already confirmed that the movie will be receiving a theatrical release prior to streaming on Netflix.

Animation:

'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'

Director: Kang Hei Chul Cast: Doug Cockle, Joey Batey, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren

Netflix continues to expand its Witcher universe with the new animated movie The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep. Doug Cockle, who famously voiced Geralt of Riveria in the video games from CD Projekt Red, will be reprising his role in the film, following Geralt being hired to protect a seaside village from an invasion of sea people. But Geralt realizes that there is more to the conflict than it seems.

'In Your Dreams'