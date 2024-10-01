As we enter the final leg of 2024, Netflix is also entering the final stretch of its Milestone Movies collection. The streamer launched the program earlier this year as a way of bringing beloved movies celebrating milestone anniversaries to the platform for a limited time. January celebrated hits like Blazing Saddles and Chinatown turning 50, while April saw the arrival of 80s classics like Sixteen Candles and Footloose. Most recently, the 1994 collection beginning in July highlighted a powerhouse year in cinema with Dumb and Dumber, Léon: The Professional, and Clerks. For the fourth selection celebrating the best of 2004, Collider can exclusively share the full list of hit movies Netflix has made available to subscribers starting today.

Like its other milestone years ending in 4, 2004 is packed with some truly incredible award-worthy titles and crowd-pleasers. While the collection could only land so many classics, there's a wide variety on offer for casual viewers and cinephiles of all kinds. In the realm of comedy, Will Ferrell's satirical hit Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy directed by Adam McKay is a highlight alongside the rom-com hidden gem Wimbledon with Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst. Steven Spielberg also makes his presence known with The Terminal, a comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks that doesn't get quite as much attention as his other work. Leaning more heavily into the romantic side of things, the Oscar-nominated second installment in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, Before Sunset, will be available alongside Ryan Gosling's breakout hit The Notebook.

Adding to the pedigree of the collection are two of the year's biggest Oscar winners - Million Dollar Baby and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The boxing drama, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, scored four awards, including the big prize of Best Picture alongside Best Director for Eastwood, Best Actress for Hilary Swank in the lead role as Maggie Fitzgerald, and Best Supporting Actor for Morgan Freeman as Eddie "Scrap-Iron" Dupree. The latter, however, notably scored an original screenplay win for Charlie Kaufman, though it is often looked back on as one of, if not the best film of the year with a star-studded cast headlined by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. Vera Drake, Troy, and Closer are also among the films on the list to receive some attention from the Academy Awards.

Netflix Boasts Other Cult Classics and Guilty Pleasures

Part of the appeal of the Milestone Movies collection is also to shine a light on the less critically heralded, but still beloved films that range from cult classics to guilty pleasures. One such film that falls into that category is Seed of Chucky, the campy classic from Don Mancini's killer doll franchise which introduces Chucky and Tiffany's doll child Glen/Glenda. It ensures that at least part of the Child's Play series will remain on the platform, even if the rest is set to depart in October. Anyone looking for some Hugh Jackman can also check out Van Helsing, an action horror flick casting the Deadpool & Wolverine star as the titular monster hunter opposite Kate Beckinsale. Netflix also got in on international cinema with China's wuxia martial arts Academy Award entry House of Flying Daggers.

To further showcase the wide variety of films available, Netflix will once again bring select titles to their respective theaters for in-person screenings. More information will become available soon as screenings continue in the coming months in Los Angeles and New York at the Paris Theater, Egyptian Theatre, and Bay Theater. For now, Milestone Movies: The 2004 Collection is available to stream at home. See the full list of films featured in the list below.

Milestone Movies: The 2024 Collection:

Alfie

Alfie falls in lust too easily and can’t commit to one woman. But when pregnancy comes into the picture, Alfie begins to question his existence.

Along Came Polly

After his wife dumps him on their honeymoon, uptight Reuben reconnects with an irreverent childhood friend who teaches him to live life on the edge.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

In 1970s San Diego, a hotshot anchor and his news team work hard and party harder until an ambitious new reporter shakes up the station with her talent.

Before Sunset

Nine years after their romantic night together in Vienna, Jesse and Celine reunite in Paris for another brief but life-changing encounter.

Being Julia

As her personal life crumbles around her and her youth fades, aging actor Julia Lambert searches for a way to regain the spark of passion.

The Butterfly Effect

A college student figures out a way to alter memories he lost during traumatic childhood blackouts — but meddling with the past has dire consequences.

Closer

Built on desire and deception, the relationships of two couples become hopelessly entangled — and increasingly frayed — as lies and insecurities abound.

Collateral

Cab driver Max picks up a man who offers him $600 to drive him around. But the promise of easy money sours when he realizes his customer is an assassin.

Ella Enchanted

Burdened by her fairy godmother with a spell that forces her to obey every command, put-upon teen Ella sets out to break the curse and follow her dreams.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

After learning that his ex-girlfriend had an experimental medical procedure to purge all memories of him, a man decides to do the same with her.

EuroTrip

After getting dumped at his high school graduation, Scotty heads to Europe with his friends in hopes of meeting up with an alluring German pen pal.

First Daughter

When she starts college in California, the US president’s daughter hits some snags in her quest to live life — and fall in love — like any other girl.

Friday Night Lights

This drama chronicles the efforts of Gary Gaines, the coach of a football team in small-town Texas, to propel his squad to the state championships.

House of Flying Daggers

Jin and Leo tangle with Mei, a dancer suspected of having ties to the House of Flying Daggers, which steals from the rich and gives to the poor.

In Good Company

After a corporate shakedown, ad exec Dan now reports to recent grad Carter — a mandate made more difficult when Carter falls for Dan’s daughter.

Jersey Girl

When a music publicist suddenly faces single fatherhood and a defunct career, only a new love and his daughter’s courage can help him bounce back.

Million Dollar Baby

When a cantankerous trainer mentors a persistent amateur boxer determined to go pro, deep-seated emotions become their strongest opponents.

The Notebook

Two young lovers are torn apart by war and class differences in the 1940s in this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel.

The Prince and Me

A hardworking Wisconsin college student falls for her arrogant yet charming classmate, unaware that he’s a Danish prince attending school incognito.

Seed of Chucky

The son of devilish dolls Chucky and Tiffany resurrects his parents, unleashing a new wave of murderous mayhem — this time in Hollywood.

Shark Tale

A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Scientists all over the world keep disappearing without a trace. It’s up to intrepid reporter Polly and top aviator Sky Captain to uncover the truth.

Starsky & Hutch

While working together as undercover cops, Starsky and Hutch must overcome their differences to solve a major case with help from a streetwise informant.

The Terminal

A friendly traveler unexpectedly finds himself living in New York’s JFK Airport after a coup d’etat in his homeland invalidates his passport.

Troy

Queen Helen flees Sparta to be with her love, the Prince of Troy. In retaliation, the Greeks marshal their entire armada and stage a decade-long siege.

Twisted

Jessica, a cop, is more dedicated to her job than most of her colleagues, as she feels she has a lot to make up for: Her father was a serial killer.

Van Helsing

Vampire hunter Van Helsing travels to a mysterious region of Europe on a quest to vanquish Count Dracula, the Wolf Man, and Frankenstein’s monster.

Vera Drake

In 1950s England, a housekeeper balances her life as a wife and mother while secretly and illegally providing abortions to people in her community.

White Chicks

In order to foil a kidnapping, two Black FBI agents disguise themselves as white women to impersonate the heiresses they’ve been assigned to protect.

Wimbledon

A wild-card entry into Wimbledon gives a losing tennis pro one last shot, but falling for a player at the tournament complicates his comeback.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!

When store clerk Rosalee wins a date with a movie star, romance soon brews, all while her heartbroken best friend Pete harbors secret feelings for her.

