Netflix has journeyed into the realm of adventure and fantasy many times, and now they’re heading there yet again — this time, to the enchanted world of the Grimm Brothers. The streamer just premiered the trailer for their latest animated series, A Tale Dark & Grimm, based on the best-selling book series by Adam Gidwitz. Following the adventures of everyone’s favorite siblings, Hansel and Gretel, the ten-episode half hour series premieres on October 8.

Animated by Jam Filled Entertainment, A Tale Dark & Grimm puts a new twist on the story of Hansel and Gretel — this time, they’re not peasant children, but rather a prince and princess, who sneak away from their seemingly cushy home when they father threatens to chop off their heads Alice in Wonderland style. Forced out of the home they know, the young royals seek to find “perfect parents” as they journey through a number of other classic Grimm fairy tales, encountering witches, warlocks, and even the devil himself. (We’d say that’s a bit dark for a children’s story, but have you read the original Grimm stories?)

Starring Raini Rodriguez and Andre Robinson as Hansel and Gretel, A Tale Dark & Grimm also features the voice talents of Scott Adsit, Ron Funches, Erica Rhodes, Adam Lambert, Eric Bauza, Tom Hollander, Missi Pyle, and Nicole Byer. As the two siblings roam an enchanted forest of epic proportions, they’ll encounter menacing foes and learn the real stories behind everyone’s favorite fairy tales, all while taking charge of their own destinies to ensure the perfect happily ever after.

A Tale Dark & Grimm is produced in partnership with Boat Rocker Studios in association with Novo Media Group and Astro-Nomical Entertainment, under supervising director and executive producer Simon Otto. Producers also include David Henrie, James Henrie, Bug Hall, Bob Higgins, Jon Rutherford, and Doug Langdale.

A Tale Dark & Grimm premieres exclusively on Netflix on October 8, just in time for Halloween. Check out the brand new trailer below:

