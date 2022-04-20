Reports have come out that Netflix lost an astounding total of 200,000 subscribers in Q1, making its stock shares drop over 20%, with another estimated 2 million losses in the second quarter. Following these revelations, the streaming platform announced that it will start charging more to users who share their accounts with people outside their families.

The first murmurings of these price increases came in January, and again in March, Netflix started testing this feature in Peru, Costa Rica, and Chile. In these countries, the additional costs were 7.9 PEN in Peru, $2.99 in Costa Rica, and 2,380 Pesos in Chile. After these tests, the company is now ready to implement these changes to its users all across the globe, although, it has also made clear that for the next year it will keep making tests so as to properly charge customers who engage in sharing their account outside their households.

According to Techcrunch, Netflix CPO Greg Peters explains that while these changes were a long time coming, it will still take some time to work out the right balance. Netflix intends to regain its subscribers by making improvements to the quality of its programming, and now, it also seeks to combat account sharing, something that it had not been too concerned with until now. Account sharing is estimated to include 100 million households.

At the moment, Premium and Standard subscribers of the service are given the option to add something that has been referred to as “sub-accounts” for the people with whom they share their account outside of their household. Every single sub-account not only will have its specific login details and password but it will also have its own personal profile with personalized recommendations. If the person to whom the sub-account belongs decides to create their own account, every feature of their sub-account will be transferred over to their new account. These sub-accounts do not count for the overall subscriber estimate. The company also announced goals to offer a lower-cost, ad-supported plan in the future in contrast with the price increases for those who share their accounts.

Netflix has already raised its prices in the US and Canada which resulted in the loss of another 600,000 subscribers. The platform explained that these changes are not based on any location data, instead, it’s using IP addresses and devices’ IDs to know which accounts are engaging in sharing outside their households.

By charging their users more, Netflix is hoping to reach a balance between allowing account sharing while still getting more revenue from those engaging in this behavior. The extra that will be charged will still be less than a full account membership, however, it’s still more than the previous free cost of sharing an account.

