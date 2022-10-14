With Netflix introducing an ad-supported tier, here's everything you need to know about this game-changing move by the streaming service.

Netflix is always looking for new ways to reach its audience and its latest update will do just that. Netflix is adding a new ad-supported plan, allowing subscribers to have a cheaper streaming option than the previous model. With a new tier in the Netflix payment plan, it might be confusing which prices will change, as well as which one provides the best value. This is the guide to the latest Netflix update and everything you need to know about the ad-supported tier.

What Is Basic with Ads?

Image via Netflix

Basic with Ads is Netflix’s lower-priced ad-supported plan, coming this November. The new plan will cost $6.99 a month, roughly one-third of the cost compared to the no-ads Basic plan which is currently $9.99 a month. Basic with Ads is here to serve a new demographic and will not impact the current Basic, Standard, and Premium Netflix plans.

The new Basic with Ads plan will launch on November 3, 2022 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, and will be available in 12 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Will Basic with Ads Be Different From The Ad-Free Plans?

Image via Netflix

Basic with Ads will offer most of the same content as the ad-free plans. You’ll still have access to your favorite movies and shows while being able to stream from practically any device. The differences are with the streaming quality and of course, the ads during your stream. A limited number of movies and TV shows won't be available due to licensing restrictions, an issue Netflix is seemingly working on.

The video quality for Basic with Ads will be capped at 720p just like the ad-free Basic plan, leaving full HD streaming for the higher tiers, 1080p [Standard] and 4k/Ultra HD [Premium]. On top of that, the Basic with Ads option will also have ads, unlike any of the previous Netflix plans. You also won’t be able to download titles for offline use, due to needing an internet connection for the advertisements.

You will have an average of four to five minutes worth of ads per hour. A lower clip than cable, and it rivals other streaming services such as Hulu with ads. Each ad will vary in length, either 15 or 30 seconds long, and will play at the start of your stream and during the show or movie.

What Type of Ads Will Be Featured?

Netflix has announced that they will be using targeted ads, similar to YouTube. This means the ads will be more relevant to you and your interests. It’ll also be based on your country and the genre of the product you’re watching (e.g. action, drama, romance, sci-fi). Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from playing during content that is inconsistent with their brand (e.g. an ad for The Little Mermaid (2023) during Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.)

What is the Best Deal?

Image via Netflix

Netflix has given us four different streaming options, meaning there's likely a plan that suits your streaming needs. We've laid out all the plans from Basic with Ads to Premium, so you can find which one is best for you.

Basic With Ads $6.99/month

Watch on 1 supported device at a time.

Some movies and TV shows are unavailable

Unlimited mobile games

Watch in HD

Basic [Ad-Free] $9.99/month

Watch on 1 supported device at a time

Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games

Watch in HD

Ad-free TV shows and movies

Download on 1 supported device at a time

Standard $15.49

Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games

Watch in Full HD

Ad-free TV shows and movies

Download on 2 supported devices at a time

Premium $19.99

Watch on 4 supported devices at a time

Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games

Watch in Ultra HD

Ad-free TV shows and movies

Download on 4 supported devices at a time

Source: Netflix