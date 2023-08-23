The Big Picture Netflix's crackdown on password sharing has led to a surge in new subscribers, beating projections by over four million.

However, the growth rate is slowing down, with July's new sign-ups dropping by 26% compared to June.

Most of the new subscribers opted for the ad-supported tier, indicating a growing trend in cheaper plans with ads across major streaming platforms.

After initiating its long-dreaded password crackdown back in May, Netflix has enjoyed a wealth of new subscribers to the platform. It hasn't translated into instant profits for Ted Sarandos and company, but the influx of 5.9 million subscribers last quarter to beat projections by over four million is still a major boon for the streamer. As expected, that number is only continuing to climb. New data from the research firm Antenna shows that Netflix gained another 2.6 million new subscribers in the month of July.

Those additions are yet another indication that stomping out illicit password sharing was the right move for Netflix, even if the wave of momentum is starting to slow. July's new sign-ups dropped 26% from what they were in June in the immediate aftermath of the crackdown. Antenna's data does, however, further show just how successful the crackdown was in the days after it was instituted. Starting on May 24, the day password-sharing was cut off, and ending on May 27, Netflix enjoyed the largest four-day stretch of sign-ups since the firm began tracking four-and-a-half years ago. That largely tracks with the sign-in data reported from that time which showed the company experiencing a 102% increase in sign-ins to outpace the rates of the pandemic.

Further compounding the good news for Netflix is that most of the new sign-ups from July came to their ad-supported tier. 23% of new subscribers flocked to the $6.99 option which shows a 4% increase over June. It's entirely possible that share will continue to rise in August considering Netflix axed its cheapest ad-free plan over halfway through July. With such a gap now existing between the ad-supported and $15.49 ad-free experience, there's little else in terms of budget options to watch the streamer's catalog.

Image via Netflix

Netflix Is Paving the Way for More Password Crackdowns

The streamer's own suits are well aware that this process is working wonders for them if the Q2 earnings call was any indication, but such gains have also put the rest of the industry on notice. In its most recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a plan to end password sharing between the Disney bundle. While no other streamers at this time have gotten on board the password crackdown train, it's likely that more platforms like Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ will follow suit eventually especially if Netflix continues to make more gains.

One thing everyone has caught onto is ad-supported plans. Pushing more customers into cheaper plans with ads has been a trend between the major platforms due to just how profitable those ad-supported plans can be. Disney recently announced a restructuring of its prices to make the disparity between ad-free and not much larger across Hulu and Disney+. Prime Video is the latest to join the trend, announcing plans to offer a subscription option with ads back in June. All of these translate into what are essentially price hikes for the consumers who are increasingly losing out on ad-free streaming experiences or are forced to shell out even more on their monthly bills to keep enjoying their favorite programming.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Netflix's plans for the future and subscriber growth as it continues to unfold.