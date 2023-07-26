The Big Picture Netflix is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, as evidenced by their job opening for an AI product manager with a salary of $900,000.

The company plans to use AI to optimize content creation, as actors and writers strike for fair compensation.

Concerns have been raised about the potential negative consequences of AI, such as the ownership of individuals' likeness without consent or compensation.

As writers and actors join forces on the picket line for the first time since 1960, Netflix have decided to double down on their investment into artificial intelligence, having listed a job opening for an AI product manager with a hefty salary of $900,000. Protection against AI was a large talking point in both the WGA's and SAG-AFTRA's negotiations with studios, as well as calls for fairer pay and residual payments – calls that were deemed not "realistic".

Reported by The Intercept, the job description for the role reveals a focus on "increasing the leverage of our Machine Learning Platform," the MLP being Netflix's AI program. This program is used for generating algorithmic recommendations for users, but the company is now looking further into using the tool to "optimize" content creation. Viewers of Netflix's own Black Mirror will find this all too familiar, as the show's recently released sixth season featured an episode which directly parodied Netflix - with a streaming service using AI to create content using individuals' likeness against their will. Rob Delaney, who starred in the episode, said of the role "So $900k/yr per soldier in their godless AI army when that amount of earnings could qualify thirty-five actors and their families for SAG-AFTRA health insurance is just ghoulish. Having been poor and rich in this business, I can assure you there’s enough money to go around; it’s just about priorities."

While Black Mirror may be science fiction, it becomes seemingly closer to reality with each passing day; chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said “They propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay and their company should own that scan, their image, their likeness, and to be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want with no consent and no compensation.” The company Realeyes is offering $300 for two hours of work – $100 more than the SAG-AFTRA approved daily rate for background actors – for individuals to "express different emotions" and "improvise brief scenes" in order to "train an AI database to better express human emotions." The Intercept notes that while the job listing does not directly mention work with streaming services, the company's website features Netflix and Hulu's logos prominently. Writers are also concerned regarding the prospect of AI tools being used in replacement of human staff, with the WGA having been on strike now since May 7.

The streaming service has already begun bringing AI to their content, with Spanish reality dating show Deep Fake Love – which launched on July 6 – using contestants' likeness to create "deepfake" simulations. Netflix is not alone in their venture into artificial intelligence however, as Disney are similarly hiring for a senior AI engineer to "drive innovation across our cinematic pipelines and theatrical experiences."