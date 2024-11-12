Audiences will get to know more about what it takes to become a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys. According to The Hollywood Reporter, America's Sweethearts has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The popular sports docuseries follows the team's professional cheerleaders who infuse every Dallas Cowboys game with an explosive wave of energy. The first installment of the series premiered on the streaming platform earlier this year. Fans are used to seeing cheerleaders performing in sold out stadiums, but America's Sweethearts allows them to take a look at how the industry can change these performers' lives.

The first season of America's Sweethearts began with the audition process cheerleaders have to go through before they can officially join the team. The show also brought attention to the unexpected working conditions in which the cheerleaders are supposed to thrive in, with some performers having to take on multiple jobs in order to support themselves. Greg Whiteley created the series for television. The producer previously worked on Wrestlers and Last Chance U: Basketball. There's no denying that Whiteley uses his position in the entertainment industry to allow viewers to take a peek behind the curtain when it comes to what happens in major sports leagues.

The upcoming second season of America's Sweethearts will follow the Dallas Cowboys through the 2024–2025 season. Even if the results on the field aren't the ones the team were expecting, it will still be entertaining for audiences to see how they dealt with it. America's Sweetheart isn't the only project connected to the Dallas Cowboys currently in development at Netflix. The streaming platform is also working on a series centered around Jerry Jones, the owner of the NFL team.

Netflix Bets on Live Entertainment

America's Sweethearts and the streaming platform's focus on football are part of Netflix's major strategy to become a force when it comes to sports entertainment. This week, Netflix will stream a boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. And starting next year, WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, will be streamed live on Netflix every week. Once the streaming platform is established as the place to go for premium sports, Americas' Sweetheart will serve as a nice compliment for the upcoming NFL games that will be streamed live on Netflix.

A release date for the second season of America's Sweethearts hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The first season of America's Sweethearts can be streamed on Netflix.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders The documentary series offers an in-depth look at the lives of the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, from the grueling auditions and intense training camp to the high-energy performances throughout the NFL season. Directed by Greg Whiteley, known for "Cheer" and "Last Chance U," the series goes beyond the iconic blue and white uniforms, showcasing the personal stories and challenges faced by the cheerleaders. Led by Kelli Finglass, the team opens up about their dreams, sacrifices, and the rigorous journey to maintain their status as the top cheerleading squad in the NFL. Release Date June 20, 2024 Main Genre Documentary Seasons 2 Creator(s) Greg Whiteley

