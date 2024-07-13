The Big Picture Netflix has successful reality TV and documentary series, like Too Hot To Handle and Cheer.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders gives an in-depth look at the team's lives.

Miscommunication arises between teammate Victoria Kalina and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Netflix has become known for its original content, especially branching into the world of reality TV and documentaries. Their reality dating series like Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match take social media by storm whenever a new season drops. Real-estate voyeurism and occu-soap drama can be found in shows like Owning Manhattan and Buying Beverly Hills. Documentary series that follow the lives of individuals in their pursuit of greatness can be found on shows like Last Chance U and Cheer. Cheer follows Navarro College cheerleaders as they train to compete for a coveted national title in Daytona Beach, Florida. Cheer also inadvertently captured the scandal of cheerleader Jerry Harris, who was investigated by the FBI for allegedly soliciting minors for sex amid his rising popularity on the series.

Following the success of Cheer, Netflix recently branched further into the world of cheerleading with the documentary series, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Exposing the often challenging work environment that goes on behind the scenes of the cheer world, the series follows new and seasoned team members through the audition process as they prepare for the 2023 football season. Victoria Kalina, a returning member of the team, elicited sympathy onine for opening up about the pressures to keep her physical appearance up to the team's expectations, discussing her struggles with an eating disorder. While Kalina found sympathy among the viewers, her teammates have taken issue with other claims she made in the documentary.

It Was Not a Happy Birthday for Kalina

In the series, it appeared as though her teammates ditched on Kalina's birthday celebration. The veteran cheerleader wound up celebrating alone with her mother, as the rest of her teammates seemingly pulled a no-show. On a July 07 appearance on the Be There In Five podcast, Kalina opened up about the experience. She claimed that Netflix requested to come film the birthday celebration and that she "word-of-mouth vocalized" the invitation to her teammates. Kalina went on to say that the invitation failed to "trickle along." She also accused her teammates of often ignoring her, brushing aside her comments or not "fully" acknowledging her.

Now, her teammates are responding. Elite Daily reports that teammates Kelcey Wetterberg, Jessica Bowman, McKenzie Sherman Hughston, and Zhenya Kolpakova have all responded on social media. Each team member denies Kalina's claims, observing that a birthday invitation never made it to them, vocally or otherwise. Wetterberg commented on a TikTok clip of the interview to say that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders take birthdays "very seriously" and that the team decorated Kalina's locker per team tradition. Bowman observed that the team would have "loved" to celebrate with Kalina on her birthday, but denies being given the opportunity. Sherman Hughston typed: "We would have absolutely rallied around her." And Kolpakova observed that the team would "never" have pulled a no-show like Kalina implied. It seems like a major miscommunication occurred, but Netflix was there to catch the drama either way.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is available on Netflix.

