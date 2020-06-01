Look, we know you want to Netflix and Chill. Who doesn't? But until Netflix creates a real "Netflix and Chill" category, you might find yourself struggling to come up with new movie suggestions to keep things fresh. Sure, you might have your tried and true, go-to make-out movies, but if you're tired of watching Titanic or Pretty Woman for the 100th time, you need to change it up. That's where we come in.

We put together an eclectic and unique list of movies available on the streaming giant for your next Netflix and Chill session, so you're welcome. From movies you cuddle to, to date night flicks, to make-out movies, we've got you covered. And no, it's not just romance, sometimes a little scare can help bring people together, so we tossed in some horror too. So allow us to do the homework while Netflix provides the entertainment; now all you have to do is chill.

Editor's note: This article was updated July 2022 to include Love & Gelato and The Incredible Jessica James.

Director: John Whitesell

Writer: Tiffany Paulsen

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Frances Fisher, Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Lauria

Run Time: 1 hr 44 min

Holidays come with a lot of pressure. Especially when you’re the one who’s unmarried. Enter Sloane (Emma Roberts) who has a chance run in with Jackson (Luke Bracey) right before New Years’ Eve. They two strike up a deal to be each other’s Holidate if only to get their families off their backs. Since it goes well, they continue the deal for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. As more and more time passes they get intertwined in each other’s lives. And sometimes when you start spending all your holidays together, whether you want to admit it or not, it may not be just a platonic deal between friends anymore. Hopefully, they can figure it all out before Christmas. It may get looped in with Christmas movies, but since it revolves around the entire calendar year of holidays, this fun film can be watched any time you need a few laughs. — Jennifer McHugh

Love & Gelato (2022)

Writer/Director: Brandon Camp

Cast: Susanna Skaggs, Tobia De Angelis, Owen McDonnell

Run Time: 1 hr 50 min

Based on the best-selling novel, Love and Gelato is the cute romantic comedy many young women dream of. With a similar tone to Emily in Paris and set in Italy, Love and Gelato tells the tale of Lina (Susanna Skaggs) on her summer adventure in Rome before she returns to her first year at college. Unsurprisingly, Love and Gelato is from the studio responsible for To All The Boys I Loved Before, leaning hard into those classic enchanting tropes and even featuring an adorably lovable best friend, played to perfection by Anjelika Washington (Stargirl). Obviously, Love and Gelato has gorgeous scenery, showcasing the glorious Italian landscape and allowing audiences to fall in love with the country as well as the romance unfolding on screen. – Yael Tygiel

The Incredible Jessica James (2017)

Writer/Director: Jim Strouse

Cast: Jessica Williams, Chris O'Dowd, LaKeith Stanfield

Run Time: 1 hr 25 min

An unfiltered and raw comedic look at modern dating in New York and starring the prodigiously brilliant Jessica Williams (Booksmart), The Incredible Jessica James follows a young woman as she attempts to start over after a bad breakup and all the transitional turmoil that such a moment in life causes. In addition to the dazzling Williams are hilarious actors Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids) and LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry To Bother You), who complement Williams’ wit and style, providing undeniable chemistry in every scene. At times, The Incredible Jessica James feels like a more relatable Sex And The City, with uncomfortable scenarios aimed directly at the souls of Williams’ millennial-aged audience and fanbase. – Yael Tygiel

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Director: Susan Johnson

Writer: Sofia Alvarez

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard, Anna Cathcart, Madeleine Arthur, John Corbett, Emilija Baranac

Run Time: 1 hr 39 min

Based on Jenny Han’s best-selling YA novel of the same name, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before follows Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) a hopeless romantic with a hopeless issue: she’s in love with her sister Margot’s (Janel Parrish) boyfriend, Josh (Israel Broussard). When the love letters she’s written to all of her crushes over the years get sent out, Lara takes drastic measures to avoid Josh by cooking up a fake dating scheme with one of her early crushes, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). While their careful scheme may succeed in making Josh and Peter’s ex Genevieve (Emilija Baranac) jealous, it also makes things very complicated for the fake couple. After all, a fake-dating rule like “no kissing” is just begging to be broken! - Mary Kate Carr

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Writer: Ali Wong, Randall Park and Michael Golamco

Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Saito, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Daniel Dae Kim, Keanu Reeves

Run Time: 1 hr 41 min

Written by and starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, Always Be My Maybe centers on two childhood best friends who grew up next to each other but fell out of touch after sleeping together as teenagers. Years later, they reunite by chance when Sasha (Wong) returns to San Francisco to open her new restaurant. Feelings begin to develop between the pair, although Sasha’s new relationship with Keanu Reeves proves to be a major (hilarious) obstacle. Returning to her hometown brings up painful memories for Sasha that she’d rather run away from, while Marcus (Park) is forced to reckon with the fact that he’s been stuck in a rut while his first love has spread her wings. Will the couple be able to meet each other in the middle? (Maybe!) — Mary Kate Carr

The Half of It (2020)

Director/Writer: Alice Wu

Cast: Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire and Collin Chou

Run Time: 1 hr 44 min

It took a while for Alice Wu to follow up her directorial debut Saving Face, but The Half of It was worth the wait. A loose modern retailing of Cyrano de Bergerac, The Half of It follows teenager Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), who begins writing love letters on behalf of the inarticulate Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) to his crush, Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire). What made The Half of It so intriguing was that while it was a love story, it was a love story between friends. Sure, it has the love triangle and deals with sexuality, but the film is about the friendship between Ellie and Paul at its core. It’s tender and sweet, maybe with some cliches, but it is so easy to forgive when there is so much heart inside of it all. — Arianne Binette

Phantom Thread (2017)

Director/Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville, and Vicky Krieps

Run Time: 2 hr 10 min

Some of Paul Thomas Anderson's finest films have focused on captivating pairings, such as The Master, Punch-Drunk Love, or his first collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis, There Will Be Blood. The second Anderson/Day-Lewis film, Phantom Thread, told the story of a unique, rich, and often extremely hilarious romance between Day-Lewis' fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock, and his muse-turned-wife Alma (Vicky Krieps). Phantom Thread has a stillness and beauty unlike any other Anderson film so far, a stunning Anderson masterpiece, with an expectedly great performance by Day-Lewis, but also tremendous supporting roles by Krieps and Lesley Manville. – Ross Bonaime

The Conjuring (2013)

Director: James Wan

Writers: Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingston

Run Time: 1 hr 51 min

The horror film that launched a franchise that never seems to stop, The Conjuringis still worthwhile just to see director James Wan having a blast with a throwback look at a haunting ripped from history. The film centers on Patrick Wilson’s Ed Warren and Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren, a couple of paranormal investigators who are called to look into some creepy goings-on at a secluded family house. As the Warrens bust out all the bells and whistles, from cameras to actual bells, they discover there is more going on in the house than they initially realized. Built around luring you in with genuine tension and a ratcheting up of scares, the film is bolstered by strong performances from the cast as well as a commitment from Wan to draw out every ounce of terror he can before the credits roll. - Chase Hutchinson

Newness (2017)

Director: Drake Doremus

Writer: Ben York Jones

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Courtney Eaton, Jessica Henwick, and Matthew Grey Gubler

Run Time: 1 hr 52 min

Newness is a movie made for the Netflix and Chill era, as it takes a microscope to the world of online dating and casual hookups. Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa play a pair of twentysomethings who meet in New York City on a dating app, and soon thereafter begin a somewhat open relationship. The ups and downs and all that entails care chronicled in intimate detail by Like Crazy filmmaker Drake Doremus, and while this is very much a 21st Century Love Story at heart, it’s quite, uh, steamy getting there. – Adam Chitwood

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Writer/Director: Wes Craven

Cast: Heather Langenkamp, Robert Englund, John Saxon, Johnny Depp

Run Time: 1 hr 35 min

Freddy Kreuger might’ve come along a few years after his brothers in harm Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees, but it’s impossible to quantify how muchA Nightmare on Elm Street A) Injected a heaping dose of creativity into the slasher genre, and B) Is still so damn scary to this day. By breaking down the barrier between reality and dream, Wes Craven created a horror story without limits and a monster you can’t run from. Freddy Krueger eventually became a pun-loving trickster—damn you, Robert Englund, for being so loveable and good at your job!—but here he’s the most viscerally frightening of the slasher icons, a walking bad dream with razors for fingers. “Classics” come in all shapes and sizes, and though there may be older or more family-friendly entries on HBO Max, not a single other option includes a young Johnny Depp straight-up exploding into an obscenely large geyser of blood. Casablanca could never. — Vinnie Mancuso

Set It Up (2018)

Director: Claire Scanlon

Writer: Katie Silberman

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, and Taye Diggs

Run Time: 1 hr 45 min

If you’re looking for a charming romantic comedy, but don’t want to rewatch something from a previous decade for the umpteenth time, you should definitely give Claire Scanlon’s charming Set It Up a look. The plot follows two beleaguered assistants (Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) who decided to set up their bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs, respectively) in order to just get some precious free time away from their demanding jobs. However, with all their scheming, they start to fall for each other. You can see the romcom beats coming from a mile away, but they’re done so well and so effectively that you won’t mind. Plus, the film sizzles thanks to the outstanding performances from the dazzling Deutch and Powell, who should be the streaming generation’s Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. – Matt Goldberg

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Director/Writer: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholason, Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand, and Amanda Peet

Run Time: 2 hr 8 min

Nancy Meyers makes very nice movies, and the romantic comedy Something’s Gotta Give certainly fits that bill. The 2003 film stars Diane Keaton as a successful playwright who is forced to look after her daughter’s much-older boyfriend (Jack Nicholson) after a heart attack, and against all odds these two complete opposites begin to attract. The film has the wit and humor of Meyers’ other films, but also a strong emotional center as the story of a successful 50-something single woman. Keaton and Nicholson are both pretty terrific here, and as with all of Meyers’ films, the house at the center of it is to die for. This is a great pick for a feel-good movie. – Adam Chitwood

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Director: Ronny Yu

Writer: Damian Shannon, Mark Swift

Cast: Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger, Monica Keena, Jason Ritter, Kelly Rowland, Chris Marquette, Lochlyn Munro, Katharine Isabelle, Brendan Fletcher

Run Time: 1 hr 37 min

Freddy vs. Jason is one of the most 2000s movies ever created. Pitting the two horror icons against each other with the liberal use of nu-metal and unbearable acting, Freddy and Jason take enough breaks from fighting to cartoonishly massacre a seemingly endless supply of obnoxious teenagers. Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child makes a delightful contribution on that end, but to say anything more would spoil one of Freddy vs. Jason’s great treasures. If you’re a fan of either franchise, odds are you’ve probably already seen this masterpiece. But if for some strange reason you’re a Nightmare and/or Friday fan and haven’t laid eyes on it, Netflix has given you the power to immediately improve your life. — Tom Reimann

365 Days (2020)

Director: Barbara Bialowas, Tomasz Mandes

Writers: Tomasz Klimala, Barbara Bialowas (screenplay associate), Tomasz Mandes (screenplay associate), Blanka Lipinska (screenplay associate/based on the novel by)

Cast: Michele Morrone, Anna Maria Sieklucka, Bronislaw Wroclawski, Otar Saralidze, Magdalena Lamparska, Natasza Urbanska

Run Time: 1 hr 56 min

Move over, every other sexy movie on this list, because there’s a new kid on the block named 365 Days, and it’s perhaps the sexiest thing to ever land on Netflix. Ever. The Polish feature (originally titled 365 dni) is adapted from the first book in a steamy adult romance novel series from author Blanka Lipinska. 365 Days tells the story of Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka), a young Polish woman who Massimo (Michele Morrone), the head of a Sicilian crime family, believes is the same woman who saved his life during a deal gone wrong months ago. When Massimo spies Laura at a bar while she is vacationing in Sicily for her birthday, he makes the decision to separate Laura and keep her for 365 days to see if she will fall in love with him.

Now, look, I know that this plot sounds deeply problematic; it definitely starts that way. Luckily, through Laura’s perspective, 365 Days addresses just how messed up it is for Massimo to kidnap her and keep her at his palazzo for a whole-ass year. And while you will experience a few more “Hey, that’s kinda fucked up!” moments as you watch, it’s really hard (heh) not to be hella turned on by Massimo and Laura’s chemistry. It’s very easy to be charmed by the glamor and Eurotrash wealth porn of Massimo’s life as a young, hot, super jacked Italian mafia don (Christian Grey who?). As the movie busies itself charming you with the fantasy of this life, it also cleverly crafts the cat-and-mouse game of seduction he and Laura play with one another. This, in turn, just makes them a great couple to watch develop. When it comes to the sex scenes, 365 Days gives Pornhub a run for its money with the very visceral, steamy situations Massimo and Laura find themselves in as their relationship progresses. Their BDSM-filled sexcapades the stuff of pure spank bank fantasy, ranging from fooling around in the shower to full-on yacht sex with enough thrusting and hair-pulling to keep your eyes glued to the screen. Seriously, cancel any plans you have, watch 365 Days right now, and thank me later. - Allie Gemmill

Rush (2013)

Director: Ron Howard

Writer: Peter Morgan

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl, Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, Pierfrancesco Favino

Run Time: 2 hr 3 min

Whether it’s the start of the Formula 1 season or at the very end, it’s always a good time to settle into a little Netflix and Chill with Ron Howard’s F1 one film Rush. Based on the infamous rivalry between British driver James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and the Austrian driver Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), the film spans from around 1970 to Hunt’s retirement in 1979, with Brühl narrating the final moments as Lauda to describe what became of Hunt. For the non-Formula 1 enthusiasts, Rush may seem like a surprising pick for an evening at home, but the film delves into the complicated lives of the Hunt and Lauda, exploring their relationship with racing and the women in their lives, and it is a surprisingly inspiring film. While Hemsworth gives a spectacular performance as the brash James Hunt, it’s Brühl that makes this movie what it is. Lauda goes through some pretty horrific and life-changing events throughout the course of Rush and the performance attached to those incidents should have been award-winning. – Maggie Lovitt

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Director/Writer: Woody Allen

Cast: Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hiddleston, Adrien Brody, Michael Sheen

Run Time: 1 hr 34 min

A warm love story that speaks to the nostalgic fool in all of us, Midnight in Parisis a writer’s ideal romance film. The film focuses on Gil Pender (Owen Wilson), an old-fashioned Hollywood screenwriter who has become disillusioned with both the cynicism of his industry and his relationship with his fiancee Inez (Rachel McAdams). As they visit Inezs’ parents in Paris, Gil wanders away from the affluence, and travels back in time to the 1920s. He finds himself interacting with everyone from F. Scott Fitzgerald (Tom Hiddleston) to Ernest Hemingway (Corey Stoll). As Gil learns, the past is a wondrous place to visit, but not somewhere he can stay. — Liam Gaughan

Someone Great (2019)

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Writer: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, Lakeith Stanfield, Peter Vack, Alex Moffat, RuPaul, Rosario Dawson, Michelle Buteau, Jaboukie Young-White

Run Time: 1 hr 32 min

In Someone Great, Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) and her boyfriend Nate (Lakeith Stanfield) break up after she gets her dream job in San Francisco. Heartbroken and spiraling, she decides to have one last New York City adventure with her besties Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow). But the city is full of memories for Jenny and potential minefields for Erin and Blair’s own relationships. The trio manage to have one last wild and crazy adventure as they hunt down tickets for an exclusive pop-up concert. But with huge changes looming on the horizon for Jenny, can she gain closure in her relationship with Nate before moving on to her next chapter? — Mary Kate Carr

The Royal Treatment (2022)

Director: Rick Jacobsen

Writer: Holly Hester

Cast: Mena Massoud, Laura Marano

Run Time: 1 hr 37 min

The Royal Treatment is proof that lighthearted, Cinderella-esque fairy tale rom-coms set in far off, made up European countries need not be limited to just the holiday season. The story follows no-nonsense New York City hairdresser Izzy (Laura Marano) who has a chance encounter with the sweet, if sometimes naive Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). Despite initial friction, the two hit it off and Izzy is invited to Thomas’s homeland of Lavania to be the primary hairdresser for his upcoming wedding to American heiress Lauren (Phoenix Connelly). Though The Royal Treatment might otherwise be dismissed as another formulaic romantic comedy chasing the success of something like The Princess Switch, it is particularly well-served by subverting a few of the more tiresome genre tropes, and by how delightful the cast is. Massoud in particular is a very welcome presence anytime he is onscreen, and genuinely embodies the “charming” aspect of Prince Charming. — Arezou Amin

