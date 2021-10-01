Things are getting spooky on your favorite streaming service. Netflix has announced the full lineup for Netflix & Chills, its Halloween-themed slate of new releases, hosted by none other than the iconic horror hostess herself, Elvira. Along with eleven all-new, bone-chilling titles premiering on the service throughout October — including new terrifying films dropping every Wednesday — the Mistress of the Dark will also deliver a special Netflix & Chills prescription via the streamer’s social channels every Sunday of the month.

“Horror and thrillers are good for your health,” Elvira proclaims in the programming’s newest promotional video, in which she plays an unsettlingly good therapist, and Netflix certainly seems to be agreeing with her. Included in their October lineup is something spooky for everyone to enjoy, from family adventures like Scaredy Cats, A Tale Dark & Grimm, and Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween, to truly terrifying horrors like Escape the Undertaker and new seasons of Netflix favorites like You and Locke & Key. Also premiering on the service are four all-new films: There’s Someone Inside Your House, Fever Dreams, Night Teeth, and Hypnotic.

These new thrills join Netflix’s already-stacked lineup of chilling content, including all three Fear Street films, Nightbooks with Krysten Ritter, and the all-new and much-praised Midnight Mass. Whether it’s a call from beyond the grave or coming from inside the house, Netflix has your Halloween season covered — though you might end up keeping the lights on at the end of the night.

Elvira joins Netflix to assist in their spooky season celebration fresh off her run with Shudder, who recently helped her celebrate forty years as a horror icon with their new Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special. The legend has been spoofing horror and venerating its importance as a genre since 1981 with the premiere of Elvira’s Movie Macabre, so she’s naturally the perfect selection to help the world’s favorite streamer ease into the season of ghosts and ghouls — unless somebody can get Beetlejuice out of his grave.

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtags #Elvira, #DrElvira and #DoctorElvira along with #NetflixandChills on Twitter for a special surprise ahead of the hostess’s first takeover on October 3. Check out the full lineup and Elvira’s preview of the terrifyingly good selection below:

