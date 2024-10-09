Spooky season has officially begun and Netflix is doing all it can to get viewers in the mood for Halloween. Collider has partnered with the streamer to exclusively preview everything Netflix has in store for the holiday, from streaming goodies to in-person events happening in the run-up to the big day. Bringing back their annual "Netflix & Chills" Halloween hub, the streamer has packed this section with the scariest content on the platform, now curated into specialized rows for your horror viewing needs, from Halloween parties to a family-friendly movie night. Entering the hub this year also presents subscribers with special videos guiding viewers toward what best suits them. Available now on Netflix, the hub is just the beginning of a month full of spooky celebrations.

To bolster the hub, the streamer began adding new horror and horror-adjacent content back in September, including movies like 2023's Evil Dead Rise and anticipated shows like the recently released Volume 5 of Unsolved Mysteries. More new titles are still on the way throughout October though, with highlights including Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2, and the Sam Raimi-produced Don't Move. Horror has been a key draw on the platform and Netflix unveiled some metrics to back it up, with titles in the genre appearing on the streamer's Global Top 10 over 50 times last year and on the U.S. Top 10 over 20 times last October alone. Blood Red Sky and All of Us Are Dead represented the biggest worldwide hits with 16 and 11 weeks in the Top 10 respectively, while U.S. viewers were particularly drawn to originals like The Fall of the House of Usher and Reptile alongside older and Licensed titles like Casper and Get Out during the spooky season. It shows that there's something to suit the tastes of every subscriber this Halloween.

Netflix is taking its biggest swings beyond the platform with in-person events related to its signature horror series, Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers have curated a lineup of films that inspired the 1980s-set series that will screen at the Egyptian Theatre, starting with Ghostbusters and The Thing on October 15, followed by The Shining and Poltergeist on October 16. The first 50 guests to arrive for the Ghostbusters and The Shining screenings will also receive a special Stranger Things gift. The series will culminate in the big-screen debut of a fitting Stranger Things episode, Season 2's "Trick or Treat, Freak," on October 31 with a special fan event full of photo ops, giveaways, treats, and more.

Horror fans can also take in more family-friendly scares with movies like Hocus Pocus, Hotel Transylvania, and Hubie Halloween at the Bay Theatre in Los Angeles throughout the rest of October. For something more adrenaline-pumping, fans can also plan a trip to Six Flags Fight Fests around the U.S. where both Stranger Things and Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead will be celebrated with new limited haunts. If Hawkins isn't your ideal destination, New York will also play host to some deadly childhood games with the immersive Squid Game: The Experience starting October 11.

Decorate and Dress for the Spooky Occasion With Netflix-Themed Merch

Close

On the cuter and cuddlier side of things, Stranger Things is also getting a new wave of Squishmallows based on Season 4, including Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield, Vecna, Surfer Boy Pizza, and Maui the Pineapple in a Surfer Boy Pizza shirt. These new soft and squishy items will be on sale at Walmarts everywhere and on the Walmart website starting in November, making them a perfect holiday gift for fans. For those looking to spruce up their home for trick-or-treaters and parties this Halloween, however, Netflix also has loads of decorations going on sale at a variety of retailers. Among the items available are a 7-foot-tall inflatable Demogorgon, an alphabet wall pumpkin decoration kit, a carving kit with themed designs, and a Hellfire Club party bundle.

One of the best parts of Halloween, of course, is the costumes and Netflix also has fans covered with outfits based on everyone's favorite shows. The hot items this year are the Player 456, Guard, and Young-hee costumes celebrating the return of Squid Game for Season 2 in December, though Wednesday remains ever-popular thanks to Jenna Ortega's standout performance. Also among the most popular fits are costumes based on Stranger Things, One Piece, Emily in Paris, Bridgerton, and even the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as spotlighted in the streamer's hit documentary America's Sweethearts. The official Tudum website is willing to help out those who prefer D.I.Y. too, with a few costume ideas.

Visit Tudum for the full slate of "Netflix and Chills" titles coming to the platform throughout October. Tickets for the Egyptian Theatre and Bay Theater screenings are available now with more details also on Tudum for the Stranger Things live fan event. Information on how to attend Squid Game: The Experience and the themed Six Flag Fright Fest attractions can be found on their respective websites. Keep an eye out for all sorts of Netflix-themed Halloween goodies throughout October.

