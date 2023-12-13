Since the rise of streaming services, Netflix has been among the largest and most successful options available. One reason for this is their decision to focus on creating animated movies and shows as a large part of their exclusive content. Though recent years saw Netflix cancel many highly anticipated projects, they still produce a healthy supply of new animated content.

Netflix has been making a big splash with many of its original films. Through teaming up with many high-quality companies, they've been able to contend with established companies like Disney, and some of their movies have even won or been nominated for major awards.

10 'Wish Dragon'

With Sony Pictures Animation and Tencent Pictures

Image via Sony Pictures

As a child, Din Song (Jimmy Wong) loved spending time with his friend Li Na Wang (Constance Wu) until she moved away. Years later, Din receives a teapot from an old man claiming to be a god (Ronny Chieng) that contains a wish-granting dragon named Long (John Cho). Din decides to use this opportunity to reconnect with Li Na, but he must also avoid some goons led by a martial arts expert called Pockets (Aaron Yoo), who are also after the teapot.

An underrated gem, Wish Dragon follows many of the same story beats as Disney's Aladdin, but it has more than enough creativity to still be an original product. This is mainly felt through Din and Long's relationship, which is a strong contrast between optimism and cynicism. Long has been a wish dragon for so long that he has lost faith in humanity, while Din challenges him by taking joy in the small things in life over fame and fortune.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Nimona'

With Annapurna Pictures

Image via Netflix

For a thousand years, humanity has been protected from monsters by a powerful institution of knights. Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) is the first commoner to become a knight, but during the knighting ceremony, his sword activates and kills the queen (Lorraine Toussaint). Now on the run, Ballister meets a chaotic shapeshifter named Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), who forcibly becomes his sidekick as he tries to clear his name.

Nimona's themes focus on marginalized people rebelling against an unfair system, which, coupled with Nimona's shapeshifting powers, lends itself to a strong queer narrative. Nimona herself is easily the highlight of the film: her rebellious nature plays well off Ballister's more law-abiding one, and her shapeshifting lends itself to numerous creative situations. The only thing that holds the film back is a weak villain, poor texturing, and some less-than-idealistic writing choices.

Nimona Release Date June 30, 2023 Director Nick Bruno , Troy Quane Cast Chloe Grace Moretz , Riz Ahmed , Eugene Lee Yang , Frances Conroy Rating PG Runtime 101 minutes Genres Animation , Action , Adventure

Watch on Netflix

8 'Wendell & Wild'

With Monkeypaw Productions and Gotham Group

Image via Netflix

Demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele) are forced to spend their time restoring the hair of their father, Buffalo Belzer (Ving Rhames), after the boys attempt to build a theme park for deceased souls. While hallucinating on their father's hair cream, they have a vision of Kat (Lyric Ross), a young girl who blames herself for the death of her parents, who has the power to summon them to the land of the living. The demons trick Kat into doing so by promising to raise her parents from the dead, but their real intention is to gather the funds for their park.

Wendell & Wild is another knockout stop-motion film by director Henry Selick​​​​​​. It targets an older audience than his previous films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, allowing for some creative visuals and hard-hitting themes about regret, guilt, and private prison systems. The script can be a little convoluted at times when it comes to the rules of the world, but each of its numerous characters has a memorable and distinct personality, resulting in plenty of fun interactions.

Watch on Netflix

7 'Leo'

With Happy Madison Productions

Image via Netflix

As a new generation of students prepare for fifth grade, class pet Leo (Adam Sandler), learns that he is nearing the end of his long life and decides to run away to enjoy what time he has left in the wild. He attempts to do this when the students are tasked by their substitute teacher with taking a pet home every weekend. However, Leo discovers a new purpose when using his decades of wisdom to help the kids through their problems.

Leo is a surprisingly wholesome film that touches on universal themes of growing up. Each child has a different obstacle that they need to overcome which is relatable to everyday audiences, from learning to listen rather than speak to understanding humility. It also showcases how aging can be difficult for adults as well, humanizing the teachers in a way that isn't seen very often in family pictures. Its main downside comes from the music, which isn't very memorable, and the songs are oddly placed throughout the film.

Leo Release Date November 21, 2023 Director Robert Marianetti , Robert Smigel , David Wachtenheim Cast Adam Sandler , Bill Burr , Cecily Strong , Jason Alexander Rating PG Runtime 102 minutes Genres Animation , Comedy , Family

Watch on Netflix

6 'My Father's Dragon'

With Cartoon Saloon, Mockingbird Pictures, and Parallel Films

Image via Netflix

Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay) and his mother, Dela (Golshifteh Farahani), are forced to close down their small shop and move to Nevergreen City, where they struggle to make money. When his mother, in a moment of stress, tells Elmer that their dream is unobtainable, he runs off to the docks. There, a talking cat (Whoopi Goldberg) tells him of a dragon that can be found on the nearby Wild Island, which Elmer hopes to use to raise the money he needs for the store.

My Father's Dragon is a wonderfully creative film about the troubles of adjusting to a new stage of life and the dangers of fear. Many characters are motivated by or hindered by fear, which offers children a diverse array of ways that giving into this emotion can negatively affect their lives. While they all stand out in one way or another, the best is easily the leader of Wild Island, the gorilla Saiwa (Ian McShane), who offers a complex look at the burden of leadership.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Over The Moon'

With Pearl Studio, Dentsu International, and Glen Keane Productions

Image via Netflix

Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) is a firm believer in the moon goddess, Chang'e (Phillipa Soo), thanks to stories her late mother told her. When she learns that her father plans to marry another woman with an eight-year-old son named Chin (Robert G. Chiu), she decides to build a rocketship to the moon, hoping to prove Chang'e is real and remind her father of true love. She and Chin meet Chang'e, who refuses to help Fei Fie until she delivers a gift that can help Chang'E reunite with her lover, Hou Yi (Conrad Ricamora).

Over the Moon is the directorial debut of legendary Disney animator Glen Keane, and it's a strong first go. The story tackles strong themes of loss while showing the harm that comes from trying to live in the past instead of moving on. The animation is gorgeous, filled with vibrant colors, expressive faces, and creative designs for the lunar residents, most of which are based on pareidolia images one can see when looking at the moon.

Watch on Netflix

4 'The Mitchells vs The Machines'

With Sony Pictures Animation

Image via Netflix

Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) is an aspiring filmmaker who can't wait to attend a film school in California. After an argument with her technophobic father, Rick (Danny McBride), he decides to take the family on a cross-country road trip to deliver Katie to her school. Unfortunately, this takes place right when a virtual assistant named PAL (Olivia Colman) decides to lead a robot uprising to collect all the humans on Earth and fire them into space.

The Mitchells vs The Machines is one of Sony Pictures Animation's best films for a fair few reasons. Its animation is on a whole other level, taking inspiration from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to create a unique blend of old and new techniques. This in turn helps to support the movie's story, which focuses on generational divides and when it's best to use old or new methods to solve a problem.

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Sea Beast'

With Sony Pictures Imageworks

In a world populated by massive sea beasts, the royal family offers a challenge to the crew of the Inevitable: if they can kill the elusive Red Bluster before the Royal Navy, then the crown will continue to allow private hunters to slay the beasts. As the Inevitable sets sail, they are joined by a stowaway named Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator), the daughter of two fallen hunters, who idolizes the crew. During the hunt, she and boatswain Jacob Holland (Karl Urban) are taken by the Bluster to an elusive island populated by sea beasts.

The Sea Beast has a very similar plot to How to Train Your Dragon, such as a setting that involves humans and creatures at war while hinting that there is more to the conflict than it seems. Much like with Wish Dragon, there's lots of creativity to set them apart, such as the high-seas aesthetic and the camaraderie between the crew of the Inevitable. The animation is some of the best in any Netflix movie, especially the perspective shots from underwater, which capture just how massive the sea beasts are.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Klaus'

With Sergio Pablos Animation Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Image via Netflix

Jesper Johansen (Jason Schwartzman) is the son of the Postmaster General (Sam McMurray) and has grown into a spoiled, selfish, and lazy young man. To teach him some responsibility, his father sends him to the island community of Smeerensburg to deliver 6000 letters before the end of the year or lose his inheritance. This at first seems impossible due to the deadly feud between the island's two major families, but Jesper finds success by teaming up with an elusive woodsman named Klaus (J. K. Simmons).

Klaus is one of the most original takes on a Santa Claus origin story out there and should have won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Klaus and Jesper's friendship is what makes the film: they develop a very strong and believable friendship that sees them learning from the strengths of the other to overcome their faults. The side-characters are also pretty enjoyable, from a disillusioned teacher-turned-fishmonger, and a sarcastic captain played by the late great comedian, Norm Macdonald.

Klaus A simple act of kindness always sparks another, even in a frozen, faraway place. When Smeerensburg's new postman, Jesper, befriends toymaker Klaus, their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions. Release Date November 8, 2019 Director Sergio Pablos Cast Joan Cusack , Rashida Jones , J.K. Simmons , Jason Schwartzman , Mila Brener , Tucker Meek Rating PG Runtime 97 Genres Animation , Family

Watch on Netflix

1 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'

With The Jim Henson Company, SadowMachine, and Double Dare You Productions

Image via Netflix

During World War II, a woodcarver named Geppetto (David Bradley) chops down a tree planted on the grave of his son and carves a wooden doll in his likeness. A passing Wood Sprite (Tilda Swinton) takes pity on Geppetto and brings the puppet, named Pinocchio (Gregory Mann), to life. Word soon gets around about the wooden boy, and soon various parties are after him, such as a Podestà (Ron Perlman) who wants to make him a soldier, and Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz), who wishes to exploit Pinocchio in his circus.

Director Guillermo del Toro said that this film was his passion project for many years, and that shows in the finished product. It keeps true to the core themes of the Pinocchio story regarding morals and life lessons, while also taking liberties with its setting to include more mature ones such as mortality and what it means to truly be human. Everyone delivers stellar performances, but the standout has to be Bradley, especially during the scenes where Geppetto becomes overwhelmed with emotion.

Watch on Netflix

Next: The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now