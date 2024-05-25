The streaming wars have become an all-encompassing part of people's lives as various streaming companies compete for their eyeballs and their wallets. Yet with so many options popping up, Netflix remains one of the most popular. One reason for this is that Netflix produces a large amount of original content, ensuring that there is at least something for all types of audience members.

A large part of Netflix's catalog is animated programs, ranging from family entertainment to adult comedies. Many of these shows rank among some of the best animated content in recent years, and as such, are worth re-watching for their great writing and memorable characters.

10 'Big Mouth' (2017 -)

Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett

Nick (Nick Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney) are two best friends trying to navigate middle school life. However, as they reach adolescence, they find themselves plagued by the trials and tribulations of puberty, and hounded by various monsters that represent their new, unstable emotions. The most demanding are the Hormone Monsters, who constantly pester Nick, Andrew, and their friends to indulge in their budding sexual desires.

Big Mouth is one of the more risqué shows to come from Netflix, and while it is full of sex jokes and questionable visuals, there's a lot of good to be found as well. The comedy ranges from juvenile to hilarious, and the story touches on a lot of important parts of growing up and managing mental health and relationships. The monsters are the best part of the show thanks to their creative designs and over-the-top personalities, each of which fits perfectly with whatever they represent.

9 'Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts' (2020)

Created by Radford Sechirst

In a dystopian future, animals have mutated into many different forms, ranging from intelligent anthropomorphic versions of themselves to massive behemoths, forcing humans to live in underground shelters. After her home is attacked by a gigantic spider-monkey, thirteen-year-old Kipo Oak (Karen Fukuhara) finds herself separated from her family and stuck in the outside world. To find them, she teams up with a young, cold girl named Wolf (Sydney Mikayla), an optimistic scavenger named Benson (Coy Stewart), and Dave (Deon Cole), a beetle mutant who rapidly ages and reincarnates.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is an interesting take on a post-apocalyptic setting. The premise of mutated animals leads to a lot of creative designs and factions, including intellectual wolves, mafia frogs, and rocker snakes. The characters are also wonderfully developed and play off one another very well, leading to strong themes of found family and identity, while also tackling prejudice and the complexities of different people in human and mutant relationships.

8 'Kid Cosmic' (2021-2022)

Created by Craig McCracken

Somewhere in New Mexico lives the Kid (Jack Fisher), a comic-loving enthusiast who dreams of becoming a superhero. He gets his wish when a spacecraft carrying five stones of power crashes near his home. The Kid forms a team made up of his friend, Joe (Amanda C. Miller), a young girl named Rosa (Lily Rose Silver), his grandfather Papa G (Keith Ferguson), and a cat named Tuna Sandwich (Fred Tatasciore) to use the stone's powers to protect the Earth from various extraterrestrial threats.

Kid Cosmic comes from the mind of Craig McCracke and his wife Lauren Faust, who brought to life classic shows like The Powerpuff Girls and Fosters Home for Imaginary Friends. It manages to capture much of the same energy as those shows thanks to its simple but effective storytelling, which draws heavily from pulp-fiction and sci-fi comics from the 1950s and 1960s. As the seasons go on, the story gets even more crazy with trips into space and more power stones, expanding the cast and leading to even more fantastical scenarios.

7 'Green Eggs and Ham' (2019-2022)

Developed by Jared Stern

Failed inventor Guy-Am-I (Michael Douglas) is preparing to give up on his dreams and get a job watching paint dry when he ends up swapping bags with an optimistic man named Sam-I-Am (Adam DeVine). This wraps him up in Sam's plan to rescue a rare Chickeraffe (Dee Bradley Baker) that was being kept in a zoo and is desired by businessman and collector Mr. Snerz (Eddie Izzard). Guy and Sam also run into other folks on their journey, including an overprotective mother named Michellee (Diane Keaton), her daughter, E. B. (Ilana Glazer), and a mysterious duo called the BAD GUYS.

Green Eggs and Ham succeeds where so many films have failed in capturing the spirit of Dr. Seuss' classic books while adapting them for expanded mediums. The tone remains lighthearted and heartfelt, especially through Guy and Sam's relationship, which sees the two of them learn from the other and become better people. Then there is the animation, which not only accurately depicts Seuss' iconic character designs, but is fast-paced and vibrant enough to match the show's wacky situations and physical comedy.

6 'A Tale of Dark and Grimm' (2021)

Developed by Doug Langdale & Simon Otto

Three ravens named William (Scott Adsit), Jacob (Ron Funches), and Dotty (Erica Rhodes) tell audiences the true story behind some of their favorite fairy tales. They begin with Prince Hansel (Andre Robinson) and Princess Gretel (Raini Rodriguez), both beheaded and resurrected by their parents with magic thread. Confused, the siblings run away from home to find a better, kinder family, leading to a crazy series of adventures involving magic, mystery, and the Devil (Adam Lambert).

It does not shy away from how dark these stories can get but also captures a lot of the whimsical fun that comes from reading fairy tales through their likable characters and inventive imagery.

A Tale of Dark and Grimm is the gold standard for updating classic fairytales for modern audiences. It does not shy away from how dark these stories can get but also captures a lot of the whimsical fun that comes from reading fairy tales through their likable characters and inventive imagery. The writers also did a wonderful job linking multiple fairytales into one overarching story, with many hints set up early that lead to shocking payoffs.

5 'The Hollow' (2018-2020)

Created by Josh Mepham, Kathy Antonsen Rocchio, Greg Sullivan, & Vito Viscomi

Three teens named Adam (Adrian Petriw), Mira (Ashleigh Ball), and Kai (Connor Parnall) awaken in a strange room with no memory of who they are or how they got there. After escaping, they learn they are in a magical land called The Hollow, and to escape, they have to complete a dangerous quest. Guided by a mysterious figure called the Weird Guy (Mark Hildreth), they face a series of increasingly difficult challenges, discovering that they each possess unique superpowers, and uncover the mystery of what the Hollow truly is.

Each episode does a good job of building the mystery of what is going on through atmospheric locations, slowly feeding clues to the audience, and diverse characters with different levels of knowledge.

The Hollow takes heavy inspiration from shows like Gravity Falls, but has more than enough originality to make itself feel like a distinct product. Each episode does a good job of building the mystery of what is going on through atmospheric locations, slowly feeding clues to the audience, and diverse characters with different levels of knowledge. While the reveal at the end of season one is, admittedly, a little lackluster, the story picks up again in season two with even more twists and turns.

4 'Hilda' (2018-2023)

Created by Luke Pearson

During her adolescence, Hilda (Bella Ramsey) grew up in the wilds with her mother, Johanna (Daisy Haggard), where she became fascinated with the magical world. However, Johanna fears that a lack of human friends is affecting Hilda's development, and moves the two of them to the walled city of Trolberg. Fortunately, Hilda is still able to find traces of the magical world, and with her new friends Frida (Ameerah Falzon-Ojo) and David (Oliver Nelson), goes on many exciting adventures.

Hilda is a wonderfully creative story that taps in to the nostalgia of being a kid and going on adventures in the forest and back alleys of suburbia. It draws inspiration from classical European mythology, presenting many familiar fantasy creatures like trolls and elves in ways that are both familiar but distinct to modern audiences. The characters are all lovable, but Hilda especially stands out thanks to her adventurous spirit and Ramsey's impeccable voicework.

3 'The Dragon Prince' (2018 -)

Created by Aaron Ehasz & Justin Richmond

After the humans of Katolis slew the Dragon King and his only son, the Moonshadow Elves are dispatched to kill King Harrow (Luc Roderique) and Prince Ezran (Sasha Rojen) in retribution. However, one of the elves, Rayla (Paula Burrows), discovers that the egg is still alive, and joins forces with Ezran and his half-brother, Callum (Jack DeSena) to return it. However, they are pursued by agents of Lord Viren (Jason Simpson), Katolis' High Mage, who wishes to see humanity surpass elves and dragons alike.

The Dragon Prince is co-created by Aaron Ehasz, the head writer for Avatar: The Last Airbender, and in many ways feels like a better successor than the official sequel series, The Legend of Korra. It captures much of the same mix of quick humor and mature storytelling that made Avatar a success, and the world of Zadia is rich and well-developed, especially concerning its magic system. Some characters can be hit-and-miss, but Lord Viren stands tall as the most engaging thanks to his wonderfully fleshed-out backstory and motivation, making him a villain audiences can't help but half-root for.

2 'Arcane' (2021 -)

Created by Christian Linke & Alex Lee

Violet (Hailee Steinfeld) and Powder (Ella Purnell) are two sisters who live in Zaun, an underbelly city oppressed by the elites of Piltover. When they break into the worship of Jayce Talis (Kevin Alejandro) and make off with some of his experimental crystals, they set off a chain reaction that leads to death, ruin, and their lives being set on two different paths. Years later, Powder, now going by Jinx, loyally serves crime lord Silco (Jason Spisak), while Violet is forced to team up with an enforcer named Caitlyn (Katie Leung) to bring Silco to justice.

Arcane is a masterful example of a video game adaptation done right. Its story is rich in world-building, complex themes, and multifacited characters, allowing audiences who have never played League of Legends to be sucked into the drama and vicious action sequences without needing someone to explain what is going on. Despite its large cast, the writing and pacing does a wonderful job making sure everyone gets their fair share of screentime, which helps to show this large conflict from as many sides as possible and ensure that there are no true heroes or villains, just broken people doing what they believe is right.

1 'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg

In a world where anthropomorphic animals live alongside humans, BoJack Horseman (Will Arnette) is a washed up 1990s sitcom actor hoping to make a comeback. He enlists the help of ghostwriter Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) to help him write his autobiography in the hopes that it will lead to more opportunities. Along the way, BoJack develops feelings for her even though she's dating his old sitcom rival, Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), and is forced to confront his inner demons in order to become a better person.

Despite being Netflix's first independent animated project, BoJack Horseman holds up phenomenally thanks in large part to its stellar writing. At first, the show doesn't seem like it should be a success: it's filled with characters who do despicable actions, constant jabs at the ugly parts of society, and tackles heavy topics like depression and substance abuse. Yet this honesty is precisely why it works, since it tackles these issues head on and with a dose of black comedy, rather than trying to dance around them.

