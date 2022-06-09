Netflix has revealed a slate of brand-new animated films and series from creators from all across Europe, including the latest outing by Sergio Pablos, director of 2019's BAFTA award-winning and Academy Award-nominated film Klaus.

There are four new movies included in this slate with four series making their way to Netflix. Embers is the new film from Pablos coming out of Spain and follows the epic adventure of Dikika, a young girl who sets out to receive a spark from a distant volcano in order to save her tribe. The film is a hand-drawn animation from The SPA Studios. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a film out of the UK that is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless classic in musical form. The CG animated picture is directed by Stephen Donnelly and produced by Timeless Films while also featuring reimagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse OBE. The film is set to premiere in December 2022.

Another Christmas-themed CG film coming from the UK on the slate with That Christmas, based on the successful series of children's books. The new film comes from BAFTA winner and Academy Award nominee Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually, Yesterday) and follows a series of, as the official logline puts it, "entwined tales about love and loneliness, family and friends, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!" The film is produced by Nicole P. Hearon (Moana, Frozen) and Adam Tandy (The Thick of It, Detectorists) with the animation being handled by Locksmith Animation. Finally, there is the currently untitled animation out of France from Academy Award-winning and three-time BAFTA-winning director Steve Box (Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit) and SUPERPROD Animation. The film is a CG animated feature film that is set to be an all-original family comedy following Tibbles and his rag-tag gang of fellow stray cats who set out to pull off their greatest heist ever against the pampered pets of suburbia.

Image via Netflix

The brand-new series that are included in the slate include Bad Dinosaurs, a CG animated series by Snafu Pictures out of the UK and Spain based on a series of successful online shorts co-created by animation veteran Joel Veitch. The series follows the misadventures of a Tyrannosaurus family as they go through the obstacles of life in the prehistoric wilderness, all while being surrounded by a cast of incompetent dinosaurs. The series' animation will be produced by Able & Baker of Love Death & Robots and Dragon Rider fame and directed by Academy Award shortlisted and multi-award-winning Simone Giampaolo. Italy's mermaid magic comes from creator and director Iginio Straffi (WinxClub), acclaimed head writer Rich Burns (Spirit Riding Free), and Emmy award-winning animation studio Rainbow/Bardel (Rick and Morty, Dragon Prince). The CG animated series follows Merlinda, a teenage mermaid that leaves her oceanic world for the surface in search of a rare source of magic in order to help battle the forces of evil that wish to destroy her kingdom.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, The Seven Bears puts a twist on several familiar fairytales such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Snow White. The series is produced by Folivari with the animation done by Cube and with showrunner Robert Vargas. Finally, the UK's Wereworld is based on the books by Curtis Jobling. The series is direct by Tom Brass and follows the story of Drew Ferran who learns that he is the last in a long line of Werewolves, making him the rightful (yet reluctant) ruler of a land governed by Werelords. Drew must fight to abolish the tyranny of the Lionlords and reclaim the throne. The series is animated by Jellyfish Pictures and is produced by Angelo Abela, Tim Compton, Jobling, and Barry Quinn for Lime Pictures.

These projects, join a growing list of animated titles from Europe including My Father’s Dragon from Cartoon Saloon and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey, which is set to debut on Netflix this autumn. Other upcoming projects also include Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and an untitled Wallace & Gromit project from the beloved four-time Academy Award-winning Bristol-based animation studio Aardman out of the UK, as well as a new adult animated series by Zerocalcare from Italy and Captain Fall from Norwegian showrunners Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgerson.