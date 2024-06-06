The Big Picture Get ready for a stacked year of animated content on Netflix, from action-packed series to family-friendly adventures.

Familiar faces like Zack Snyder and beloved franchises like Tomb Raider are set to bring new and exciting projects.

Adult animated comedies like Big Mouth and the quirky Exploding Kittens are sure to keep subscribers entertained.

Netflix has a bountiful trove of animated movies and series for fans of the medium, and 2024 shows they're not slowing down yet. Following 2023's enviable slate featuring the colorful, creative, and long-awaited Nimona and the mature, action-packed revenge quest Blue Eye Samurai among many others, this year promises plenty of intriguing projects from proven creatives like Zack Snyder and beloved franchises like Tomb Raider. A new sizzle reel shared by the streamer today shows off everything that will be on offer in the coming months, from family-oriented adventures to eye-catching adult series.

The teaser offers snippets of each animated project coming soon, dividing them into categories based on what they offer to subscribers. For those craving action, Snyder's Twilight of the Gods is featured first with some stunningly animated landscapes and battles between mythical figures while Terminator Zero offers some bloody firefights against the forces of Skynet. Video game fans also have Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft to look forward to with Hayley Atwell stepping in as the titular witty and daring adventurer. Leviathan, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, and the recently released Jurassic World: Chaos Theory round out the other pulse-pounding new and recently-released entries in the catalog, though the crown jewel of this selection is saved for the end - Arcane Season 2. The award-winning League of Legends series returns this November, continuing the diverging storylines of sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) after Season 1 left the Council in a dire situation.

Families will also have much to look forward to with a mix of films and series for all ages, beginning with the star-studded musical fantasy feature Spellbound starring Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem, among others. Star power is a common theme among the streamer's animated films. In Your Dreams features Simu Liu and Craig Robinson, while The Twits will star Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke, That Christmas boasts Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, and Jodie Whitaker, and The Imaginary gives another role to Atwell opposite LeVar Burton. Between the original features are also some established franchises, like Aardman Animation's Wallace & Gromit in their new adventure Vengeance Most Fowl and a new spin on the Japanese superhero Ultraman with Ultraman: Rising. SpongeBob SquarePants is back in feature form as well, though he'll take a backseat to one of his closest friends in her own animated tale, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Adult Animated Comedies Round Out Netflix's Stacked Upcoming Slate

Finally, the sizzle reel rounds things out with Netflix's heavy hitters in adult comedy. Key among those is Nick Kroll's ever-popular Big Mouth, which is entering its eighth and final season in late 2024. The newcomer on the block, however, is Exploding Kittens, a chaotic series based on the card game of the same name coming in July. Tom Ellis and Sasheer Zamata star as God and Satan in a war of biblical proportions, only they've been transformed into tubby house cats.

Beyond the realm of animation, the future is bright for Netflix and its subscribers in terms of original films and series. A massive suspect list is forming for Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man, the third Knives Out movie starring Daniel Craig as super sleuth Benoit Blanc. That film isn't expected to reach the platform for some time, but the near future still has a lot to look forward to. June will also see the release of Richard Linklater's Hit Man starring Glen Powell on Friday, while favorite series like Bridgerton and That 90s Show also slated to return throughout the month.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Netflix's packed animation slate. Check out the sizzle reel below.

