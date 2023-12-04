The Big Picture Verizon announces a new bundle deal for Netflix and Max streaming services at $10 a month, offering a 40% discount.

Netflix and Apple TV+ are more open to partnering with competitors in order to reach profitability and attract more subscribers.

Advertising plays a significant role in these partnerships, with Netflix's ad-supported plan being the most lucrative and Apple TV+ seeking growth opportunities to keep up with its peers.

Netflix and Apple TV+ may finally be willing to come together with their fellow streaming rivals to help save people money (and better sell their services). Verizon announced a new bundle deal on Monday that includes the platform known for Stranger Things and Squid Game as well as the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max for only $10 a month for myPlan customers under Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans. Both services included are their respective ad-supported tiers, but that's still a 40% discount over buying each service separately. Additionally, Apple TV+ has been talking with Paramount about linking up with its flagship service, Paramount+, for some time, though details are scarce on what that deal would look like.

These moves are especially notable for a few reasons. For one, streaming prices, in general, have been on the rise significantly over the past year. Companies, namely Netflix, are also trying to crack down on password sharing to grow their subscriber base, an effective, but widely unpopular strategy. Netflix has been one of the most cavalier when it comes to price hikes, announcing a drastic increase earlier this year despite previous promises to wait until after the SAG-AFTRA strike had ended. Although its ad-supported plan isn't the most egregious among the services, the streamer is notorious for not offering discounts. Apple TV+, on the other hand, recently raised its price as well and is eager to bring in new subscribers, however necessary.

Streaming Service Monthly Price (Ads) Monthly Price (Cheapest No Ads) Netflix $6.99 $15.49 Hulu $7.99 $17.99 Disney+ $7.99 $13.99 Apple TV+ N/A $9.99 Max $9.99 $15.99 Prime Video N/A $8.99/$14.99 with Prime Paramount+ $5.99 $11.99 Peacock $5.99 $11.99

This is also fairly new ground for both services as they've been among the most reluctant to partner with their competitors. Disney has been quick to offer deep discounts on the Disney bundle (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) while Prime Video has been especially willing to link arms with other streamers, including a recent deal with MGM+. Netflix and Apple TV+, however, have mostly only kept to themselves, barring a few exceptions, like Apple offering its platform with a subscription to Apple One and Netflix joining previous Verizon bundles, albeit mostly at Verizon's expense.

The Future of Streaming Is Bundled

It seems like bundling could be the way forward for many streaming services as they try to reach profitability and bring in more subscribers. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg insisted at a UBS conference that the telecommunications company is focused on forming more deals with streamers for consumers that will make everyone happy. More intermediaries could potentially step in as time goes on to get in on the benefits that come with bringing these services together.

As for why Netflix and Apple, among others, are more willing than ever to join hands, the answer mostly lies in ads. Netflix has constantly touted that its ad-supported plan, despite being its cheapest, is also arguably the most lucrative for the company and one of the fastest growing. Any chance to spread that plan around, even at a lower price than usual, is one Ted Sarandos and company seem eager to capitalize on. The same principles largely apply to the legacy media companies' streaming platforms, which all incorporate ads to some degree. And while Apple TV+ has yet to get its ads on, growth is of the utmost importance at the moment, and it'll need to do something to avoid being left behind by its peers.

The Netflix-Max-Verizon bundle launches on December 7 for Verizon customers. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of streaming as more services team up. In the meantime, check out our guide to some of the best films to watch on Netflix with the new bundle.