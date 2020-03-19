Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2020

In addition to a robust list of new titles being added to the streaming service next month, Netflix has also announced what will be leaving in April 2020. It’s last call for the insanely rewatchable National Treasure, as well as Blade Runner: The Final Cut, The Shawshank Redemption, and Space Jam. It’s also your last chance to binge-watch the entire Police Academy franchise.

If I may humbly suggest, you might want to prioritize watching The Talented Mr. Ripley. It’s a straight-up masterpiece with unforgettable performances from Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. And Alfonso Cuaron‘s A Little Princess is definitely a great one to watch with the kiddos.

But it’s also worth noting that a number of these movies leave and then return to Netflix with some frequency, so it’s possible the absence of Goodfellas, Step Brothers, and Scream 2 and Scream 3 won’t be for long.

Check out the full list of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April 2020 below:

Leaving 4/4/20

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

Goodfellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit