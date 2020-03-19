Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2020

In addition to a robust list of new titles being added to the streaming service next month, Netflix has also announced what will be leaving in April 2020. It’s last call for the insanely rewatchable National Treasure, as well as Blade Runner: The Final Cut, The Shawshank Redemption, and Space Jam. It’s also your last chance to binge-watch the entire Police Academy franchise.
If I may humbly suggest, you might want to prioritize watching The Talented Mr. Ripley. It’s a straight-up masterpiece with unforgettable performances from Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. And Alfonso Cuaron‘s A Little Princess is definitely a great one to watch with the kiddos.
But it’s also worth noting that a number of these movies leave and then return to Netflix with some frequency, so it’s possible the absence of Goodfellas, Step Brothers, and Scream 2 and Scream 3 won’t be for long.
Check out the full list of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April 2020 below:
Leaving 4/4/20
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving 4/8/20
Movie 43
Leaving 4/15/20
21 & Over
Leaving 4/16/20
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving 4/17/20
Big Fat Liar
Leaving 4/19/20
The Longest Yard
Leaving 4/24/20
The Ugly Truth
Leaving 4/29/20
National Treasure
Leaving 4/30/20
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
Goodfellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit