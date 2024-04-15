The Big Picture Netflix's focus on profit over creative integrity may have led to Kathryn Bigelow leaving the Aurora project, leaving fans disappointed.

Losing such an acclaimed director is a setback for the film, which tells a character-driven story about two siblings facing a global crisis.

While Bigelow's departure is a blow, there is still hope for Aurora to find a new home with a passionate director who values the book's message.

Kathryn Bigelow’s newest feature film is just one of many properties at Netflix to fall by the wayside. Though the director was publicized to direct an adaptation of the David Koepp book, Aurora, The New York Times reported that the picture is no longer moving forward with the streaming platform. The outlet noted that Bigelow left the project some months prior, though did not indicate what happened behind the scenes. This result may have to do with Netflix’s push towards films that appeal to the largest common denominator. According to the Times, Netflix admittedly wants to gear towards projects with mass appeal instead of filmmaker passion projects.

There is no evidence this is what made Bigelow leave the Netflix project, but it gives some context as to why the film was shelved. Koepp’s book for HarperCollins is a character-driven story about two estranged siblings. Aubrey in Aurora, Illinois, and Thom in Silicon Valley. When a solar storm knocks out power worldwide, the two characters must confront their residual issues. Losing Bigelow for such a project is a big check in the minus column.

The Oscar-winning director has not made a film since 2017’s Detroit and is due for another stirring film. Her work in The Hurt Locker and Near Dark shows Bigelow’s capacity for personal story-telling, which the entertainment industry needs right now. But with Netflix only concerned with profit and not creative integrity, the platform had caused another interesting potential film to not see the light of day. Netflix is notorious for scrapping projects that do not have immediate financial booms, a sad state of affairs for the filmmaking industry.

Will ‘Aurora’ Find A New Home?

If Bigelow has left Aurora and it is no longer going forward at Netflix, this makes it infinitely harder for the film to get produced. While Bigelow is not nearly as appreciated in Hollywood as she should be considering her films ahead of their time, she was still a big name to attach to the movie. Typically, adaptations with proven industry professionals attached are more likely to find a home. But in this day and age of streaming, it is not necessarily a death sentence.

Aurora could potentially find another supportive partner and director. Koepp is a well-respected author, which gives the property added weight. Fans of the book can only hope it will fall into the hands of a passionate creative who cares about its messaging. Film adaptations are at their best when the filmmakers are invested in the material. Bigelow may be gone, but there can be someone else out there like her to give the book life. Until then, readers can purchase Aurora wherever books are sold.