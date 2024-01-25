The competition for badass TV shows is pretty high lately, especially with the emergence of intense thriller miniseries like Beef. With its original shows, like The Brothers Sun and Russian Doll, Netflix definitely is leading the game of curating badass TV shows. What makes a TV show badass? There are a number of factors to consider: epic fight scenes, lead characters who aren't afraid of anything, and even how a character reacts to their circumstances. Some of these factors might sound like a formula for a superhero show, but keep in mind that not all superhero shows are badass.

There are plenty of non-superhero TV shows with characters who don't have special powers, or don a cool outfit. In fact, some badass TV shows, especially the ones on Netflix, are all about the anti-hero. Badass TV shows span a lot of different genres, and some balance the edge of comedy and drama, while some just go all in on the hero's (or anti-hero's) journey.

10 'GLOW' (2017-2019)

Created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive

Image via Netflix

Pro wrestling saw a big boom in the 1980s, but it wasn't just men's wrestling that saw the spotlight — women's wrestling also reigned supreme. Inspired by a real-life TV show, GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, premiered in 2017, and the Emmy-winning show ran for three seasons. The show stars Alison Brie as Ruth Wilder, an actress who is struggling to land her big break in Hollywood, and Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan, a successful soap opera star, and Marc Maron, as Sam Sylvia, the lead producer of GLOW.

The creators of Orange is the New Black created yet another TV show featuring a fantastic cast of women. It's empowering to see the women of GLOW fall in love with wrestling, and break down barriers of machismo in the 80s wrestling scene. However, they aren't just breaking down those barriers, they are also learning more about themselves in the process of training to become wrestlers. They don't know what they are doing at the beginning. They struggle with creating their characters and figuring out their moves, but eventually they overcome any obstacles and shine in (and outside) the ring. The women of GLOW know what they want, and they go for it, and that is pretty badass.

GLOW A look at the personal and professional lives of a group of women who perform for a wrestling organization in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Release Date June 23, 2017 Cast Alison Brie , Betty Gilpin , Marc Maron , Sydelle Noel , Chris Lowell , Jackie Tohn , Ellen Wong , Kim Gatewood Main Genre Drama

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 'Lucifer' (2016-2021)

Created by Tom Kapinos

Image via Netflix

There are a lot of TV shows with Lucifer (think The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Sandman), the fallen angel turned devil, but this Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, is the most badass of all. In Lucifer, created by Tom Kapinos, the Devil decides he has had enough of Hell, and goes to Los Angeles, ironically the City of Angels, to run a nightclub. He crosses paths with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and joins forces with her to solve crimes.

Lucifer doesn't play by the rules, and he also has the ability to get anyone to confess anything that is on their mind (although he isn't exactly a "mind reader"). Lucifer's personality is a big contrast to Detective Decker's. She is straight-laced and wants to solve her cases the proper way. The two of them together create this dynamic that can only be truly described as badass. They both hold their own during fights and always have each other's backs, as shown in a great action-packed scene in the episode, "Pin the Tail on the Daddy," where they use farm tools, taken from their enemies, as improvised weapons to defend themselves. However, it's not just Lucifer and Detective Decker who are kicking butt and taking names; the Devil and his brother, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), make a great team too.

WATCH ON NETLFIX

8 'Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix' (2023)

Created by Adi Shankar

Image via Netflix

A name like Captain Laserhawk doesn't sound badass, but don't let the name fool you. This TV show, created by Adi Shankar and directed by Mehdi Leffad, takes characters from Ubisoft video games, including Rayman and Jade, and puts them together in a dystopian world, known as Eden, which is ruled by a sinister Board of Directors. The show brilliantly takes different animation styles and puts them together to create a rich world and characters that pay homage to its video game roots. In addition to great animation, the show also provides a deep lore and surprising character depth in a short first season.

The animation makes the fight scenes pop. Captain Dolph Laserhawk (Nathaniel Curtis) doesn't just use his brawn; he also uses his critical thinking skills to get himself out of tight situations. When Dolph is with Alex Taylor (Boris Hiestand), his boyfriend, they are an unstoppable duo against the crooks in Eden. The scenes in which Dolph and Alex's heist goes wrong, and they have to make a quick escape are heart-stopping action all the way through (especially how Captain Laserhawk handles those bad guys in zero gravity). It's easy to ship Alex and Dolph as the most badass couple in the show, even though it doesn't last as long as we would like. The most badass character in the show, Rayman (David Menkin), is a bit unexpected, as his personality is very different from how he is portrayed in video games. Rayman undergoes a transformation from a complying TV show host to a rebel who is ready to take down the system that Eden built as the ultimate rebel, Ramon.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix In a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption, super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk leads a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions to survive. Release Date October 19, 2023 Cast Nathaniel Curtis , Caroline Ford , Balak , Boris Hiestand , David Menkin , Mark Ebulue , Nigel Barber Main Genre Science Fiction

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 'Blue Eye Samurai' (2023)

Created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi

Image via Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai, created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, is one of the best samurai shows on Netflix. The show follows the story of Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a bullied orphan whose mother was Japanese and father is white, as she gets revenge on her father for harming her mother. She becomes an apprentice to the Swordmaster (voiced by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) and learns the art of Japanese sword making. While she is working for the Swordmaster, she trains herself in combat by watching other samurais weld their blades. The issue is that women aren't allowed to be samurais, so Mizu must stay in disguise as she searches for her targets. Blue Eye Samurai also stars George Takei as Seki, Brenda Song as Akemi, Randall Park as Heiji Shindo, and Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler.

Mizu isn't a typical samurai of the Edo period as she is self-taught. Rather than go through training at a school, she works hard to train herself to fight. Even though she sometimes struggles, she doesn't give up on herself, and pushes through to become the best samurai she can be. She doesn't just know the moves; she also has an understanding of her sword based on her time as an apprentice. Her sword is made of an asteroid, which The Swordmaster couldn't make into a sword, but she was able to tame the metal. She adapts to her fights, and anticipates what her enemy is going to do. There are many fierce and energetic fights within Blue Eye Samurai, but the best one is Mizu's first encounter with her childhood bully, Taigen (voiced by Darren Barnet), as they fight almost to death.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

6 'The Umbrella Academy' (2019-2024)

Created by Jeremy Slater and Steve Blackman

image via Netflix

The Umbrella Academy, created by Jeremy Slater and Steve Blackman, is one of Netflix's most popular superhero shows. The show is based on the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The all-star cast includes Elliot Page as Viktor, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Justin H. Min as Ben. In The Umbrella Academy, an eccentric billionaire adopts seven children with extraordinary powers. The adopted siblings grow apart, but a family death brings them back together. They warned about a pending apocalypse by Number Five, and they must be the ones to stop it from happening.

The fight scenes, paired with upbeat music (that is often the complete opposite of the fight's "mood"), are definitely something to behold, especially ones which are set in unlikely places like a diner. Each character within The Umbrella Academy has their own special abilities and style that they bring to each fight. What's fun about The Umbrella Academy is that it has a unique sense of humor woven between the superhero battles, which elevates its status as a badass show. Take, for example, this fun dance battle between the Sparrow Academy and the Umbrella Academy, where the rivals square off against each other to the song, "Footloose."

WATCH ON NETFLIX

5 'The Sandman' (2022-)

Created by Neil Gaiman

Image via Netflix

Netflix's The Sandman is based on the critically acclaimed comic book series created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), King of Dreams, is held in isolation for decades by a group of occultists who are looking for Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). Eventually, Dream escapes, and he must go on a journey to fix the chaos that emerged while he was a prisoner.

Gaiman's characters in The Sandman are tenacious and yet, somehow at the same time, quietly commanding. Sturridge plays Dream with a gentleness and noble air that contradicts the shear weight of the King of Dreams' powers. He knows that he is powerful, but doesn't take advantage of others (unless they harm him or someone who he is loyal to) and shows respect for them. This is reflected in his battle of imaginations, referred to as "The Oldest Game," with Lucifer Morningstar, played by Gwendoline Christie. This Lucifer is the opposite of what you think you'd expect. She is stoic and quietly commanding, even when she is facing her enemy. The Oldest Game is perhaps the best example of a scene that captures what makes The Sandman so badass. The show is basically mind games between powerful beings. It also flips what you assume that certain characters like Lucifer can be and creates them in a new light.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

4 'Beef' (2023)

Created by Lee Sung Jin

Image via Netflix

Netflix's Beef, created by Lee Sung Jin, is an award-winning miniseries starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. In the series, Danny Cho, played by Yeun, almost hits Amy, played by Wong, Lau's car in a parking lot. This ensues a dramatic car chase, which leads to Danny and Amy trying to get back at each other in both psychological and violent ways. The main cast also includes Joseph Lee as George Nakai, Amy's husband, Young Mazino as Paul Cho, Danny's brother, David Choe as Issac Cho, Danny's cousin, and Patti Yasutake as Fumi Nakai, Amy's mother-in-law.

From its characters to the twisting plot, Beef is extremely intense and puts fans on the edge of their seats. The chemistry between Yeun and Wong is off the charts as they try to one-up each other. Both actors show a different side of themselves through these characters who are going through a rough time. Eventually, their aggressions towards each other spiral completely out of control. Their behavior becomes risky not only to themselves, but also to their families, as things become violent. The reactive nature of Amy and Danny in Beef makes them lose who they are, even though they try to hold it together through their tough exteriors.

Beef Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. Release Date April 6, 2023 Creator Lee Sung Jin Cast Steven Yeun , Ali Wong , Joseph Lee , Young Mazino Main Genre Comedy

WATCH ON NETFLIX

3 'Russian Doll' (2019-)

Created by Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, and Natasha Lyonne

Image via Netflix

Russian Doll, created by Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, and Natasha Lyonne, is one of Neflix's most eccentric shows with interesting characters and a plot that plays with time. Nadia, played by Lyonne, is celebrating her 36th birthday with her friends. However, she ends up dying, and is thrown back to the same point in time at her birthday party. She eventually discovers that she isn't the only one experiencing this strange phenomenon. She meets Alan (Charlie Barnett), and they both try to help each other break the time loops that they are trapped in.

Lyonne is known for playing "take no nonsense" characters, and Nadia is definitely that type of character. She is sarcastic and charming, and she isn't afraid of being herself. Even though Nadia is faced with a lot of uncertainty, she takes being in a time loop in stride. She takes a "Groundhog Day" approach to the next level by trying to see what she can get away with.

Russian Doll A cynical young woman in New York City keeps dying and returning to the party that's being thrown in her honor on that same evening. Release Date February 1, 2019 Creator Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler Cast Natasha Lyonne , Greta Lee , Charlie Barnett , Elizabeth Ashley Main Genre Mystery

WATCH ON NETFLIX

2 'The Brothers Sun' (2024)

Created by Bryon Wu and Brad Falchuk

Image via Netflix

The Brothers Sun, created by Bryon Wu and Brad Falchuk, is about a family with a secret. When Charles (Justin Chien), the oldest son of the Sun family, is targeted by assassins and his father is targeted by a sniper, he leaves Taiwan to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li), who live in Los Angeles. Bruce isn't aware of who his family really is until he sees Charles and his mom in action.

The two badass characters in the series are Charles and Eileen. Honestly, any show or movie with Yeoh gets major points in the badass category because she is known for doing most of her own stunts. Bruce gradually comes out of his shell, but it is hard to consider his character to be all the way "tough" like the rest of his family. But, that is okay, because his sensitivity is what makes him Bruce. Charles has a passion for cooking, but he is also a deadly fighter, known fondly as "Chairleg." He got the nickname from using a chair's leg as a weapon during a fight. One of Charles' best fight scenes is when he has to confront a bunch of assassins while he is trying to perfect a cake recipe. As the former wife of a mobster, Eileen is comfortable getting intel as she is fighting back by any means necessary.

The Brothers Sun Follows Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who's settled into his life as a ruthless killer, but must go to L.A. to protect his mother and younger brother after his father was shot by a mysterious assassin. Release Date January 4, 2024 Creator Byron Wu, Brad Falchuk Cast Michelle Yeoh , Justin Chien , Sam Song Li , Highdee Kuan , Joon Lee , Jon Xue Zhang Main Genre Action

WATCH ON NETFLIX

1 'Lupin' (2021-)

Created by François Uzan and George Kay

Image via Netflix

There have been multiple iterations, including the popular anime, Lupin the Third, of the story of Lupin Arsène, a cunning thief, throughout the years, but Netflix's Lupin, created by François Uzan and George Kay, is the best adaptation of all. In this live-action version, Omar Sy stars Assane Diop, whose father passes away in prison after being framed by his employer, Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre). Years later, Assane gets inspiration from the stories about Lupin, and decides to get revenge on the Pellegrinis.

Like Lupin, Assane doesn't use violence to seek his revenge on the Pellegrinis. He uses his wit so that he is always one step ahead of those who wish him harm. He isn't just any old "thief." He robs the Lourve without any detection from the police. Getting out of tight situations like being surrounded by a SWAT team, or getting the coveted necklace from a museum, isn't easy, but he is able to pull it off with grace and style.

Lupin A retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. Release Date January 8, 2021 Cast Omar Sy , Ludivine Sagnier , Hervé Pierre , Soufiane Guerrab Main Genre Drama

WATCH ON NETFLIX

NEXT Movies Set in 2024, Ranked