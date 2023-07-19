Netflix has officially phased out its Basic subscription plan for users in the U.S. and U.K., making ad-free streaming all the more expensive on the platform. With the move, new users are now forced to choose between sitting through ads with the $6.99 Standard with Ads plan or upgrading to the more expensive Standard plan at $15.49 for an ad-free experience. Existing users will be able to keep their Basic subscriptions until they either change plans or cancel altogether.

For budget-conscious users or those who simply didn't have anybody else watching simultaneously in their household, the Basic plan was the go-to option for ad-free streaming, allowing for viewing of all the shows and films in Netfix's catalog in standard definition on only one screen at a time for only $9.99 a month. Standard offers streaming on up to two screens simultaneously while Premium upgrades to 4K quality and four simultaneous streams for $19.99. The loss of the Basic plan means far less flexibility overall for subscribers looking for something cheaper without ads, but also without the extra bells and whistles they might not use either.

The move has been telegraphed for some time as Netflix looks to reap more benefits from customers who want the privilege of streaming without ads. Like the recent, and much-maligned, password-sharing crackdown, the elimination of the Basic plan was first tested out in Canada. The plan is to increase the subscriber base of the cheaper, no-frills ad-supported plan which executives have expressed in the past has been even more lucrative for them than the Standard plan, or earn over double that for users who still want no ads. Since its launch last year, Basic with Ads has garnered "nearly 5 million" active users according to Netflix executives.

Netflix's Revenue-First Changes Have Largely Been a Success

Despite the unpopularity of this latest move, as well as the password-sharing crackdown, it's all worked like a charm for Netflix in terms of their pocketbooks. Early reports revealed Netflix saw a daily average sign-in increase of 102% after password sharing was cut off, an even greater improvement than at the height of the pandemic. Canada has also indicated the removal of the Basic plan is a success too as it contributed to their first quarter earnings.

Netflix has seemingly never cared about the optics of its recent decisions, but it's hardly the best time to make another divisive revenue-first move considering the ongoing dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike where the streamer has come under fire for its exploitation of actors and creatives. The cast of one of the service's defining original series, Orange Is the New Black, recently spoke out about the egregious lack of pay and residuals to the point that many were earning more from their day jobs than the hit show. Sean Gunn also stepped up to share with The Hollywood Reporter how he earned next to nothing in terms of residuals from Warner Bros. when Gilmore Girls began streaming on Netflix.

Netflix is expected to release its earnings later on Wednesday which should give a better view of how the password sharing crackdown has impacted profits.