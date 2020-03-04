Netflix’s Female-Forward “Because She Watched” Collection Arrives Ahead of International Women’s Day

Netflix is teaming with the United Nations and putting the spotlight on women and femmes across the world for International Women’s Day. Thanks to the release of the trailer for the “Because She Watched” collection, which is narrated by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor, on Wednesday, viewers can now dive into a carefully and thoughtfully curated intersectional collection of movies and television shows which focus on female stories and characters.

For those who didn’t know, International Women’s Day is March 8. The theme of this year’s special holiday is “I Am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.” As such, the “Because She Watched” collection is meant to share stories that have inspired the women who inspire us. A respected group of female writers, actors, directors, and producers from around the world were called on to contribute their picks for this special Netflix collection. Among the incredible list of folks who contributed are Ava DuVernay, Sophie Loren, Mindy Kaling, Salma Hayek, Laverne Cox, Janet Mock, and Netflix faves Condor, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), and Logan Browning (Dear White People).

And for every major celebrity, there is an equally notable title selected to be included in the collection. The titles picked run the gamut of genres, from historical drama to comedy to documentary to sci-fi thriller and beyond. Some eye-catching picks include Miss Americana, Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette, Roma, Bird Box, Sex Education, Marriage Story, She’s Gotta Have It, Paris Is Burning, Orange is the New Black, The Crown, and Beyoncé’s Homecoming. What the list indicates is that time and care was taken in selecting movies and television shows which depicted the female or femme experience across all socio-economic, political, racial, and sexuality categories.

In a statement on this special collection’s announcement, Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director, shared,

“This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity. It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish.”

Longtime Netflix favorite Cox also shared her thoughts on this collection and what it means to come to fruition:

“Having a world where everyone is truly represented is about true democracy. And truly seeing ourselves allows us to envision endless possibilities for ourselves and each other. Orange Is the New Black is the first project where I felt genuinely empowered as a woman thanks to the woman at the helm of the show, Jenji Kohan, and the many women directors, writers, producers, and crew members as well as the stories that centered diverse women in an unprecedented way. This show created a space and platform for me as a black openly trans woman that created space for other openly trans women of all races to be truly seen in the depth of our humanity.”

The “Because She Watched” collection will be available to stream through 2020 and you can access it here. Watch the “Because She Watched” announcement trailer below and check out the complete list of titles curated by film and television creatives for the collection, too.

Netflix’s “Because She Watched” Collection

Alejandra Azcárate (Colombia) – Vis a Vis

Alice Wu (United States) – Frances Ha

Andrea Barata Ribeiro (Brazil) – Sex Education

Anna Winger (Germany) – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ava DuVernay (United States) – A Wrinkle in Time

Barbara Lopez (Mexico) – Scandal

Beren Saat (Turkey) – Bird Box

Bruna Mascarenhas (Brazil) – Quien te cantará

Cecilia Suárez (Mexico) – Marriage Story

Chris Nee (United States) – Orange is the New Black

Christian Serratos (United States) – The Goop Lab

Cindy Bishop (Thailand) – Anne with an E

Elena Fortes (Mexico) – Atlantique

Esther Acebo (Spain) – Chef’s Table: Bo Songvisava

Fadily Camara (France) – How to Get Away with Murder

Fanny Herrero (France) – Je Parle Toute Seule

Fatimah Abu Bakar (Malaysia) – Babies

Francesca Comencini (Italy) – What Happened, Miss Simone?

Giovanna Ewbank (Brazil) – The Most Beautiful Thing

Hanna Ardéhn (Sweden) – Silence of the Lambs

Hazar Erguclu (Turkey) – House of Cards

Hend Sabry (Egypt) – Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Ida Elise Broch (Norway) – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Janet Mock (United States) – Paris Is Burning

Joyce Cheng (Hong Kong) – Queer Eye

Juliana Vicente (Brazil) – When They See Us

Kemi Adetiba (Nigeria) – King of Boys

Kiara Advani (India) – Lust Stories

Lali Espósito (Argentina) – Notting Hill

Lana Condor (United States) – Grace and Frankie

Lauren Morelli (United States) – Julie & Julia

Laurie Nunn (England) – The Keepers

Laverne Cox (United States) – A Call to Courage

Liz Garbus (United States) – She’s Gotta Have It

Logan Browning (United States) – Someone Great

Lynn Fainchtein (Mexico) – 2001: A Space Odyssey

Marcela Benjumea (Colombia) – Dead to Me

Mercedes Morán (Argentina) – Aquarius

Mika Ninagawa (Japan) – In the Realm of the Senses

Millie Bobby Brown (United Kingdom) – Miss Americana

Mina El Hammani (Spain) – ¿Qué Co#o Está Pasando?

Mindy Kaling (United States) – Chewing Gum

Mira Lesmana (Indonesia) – ROMA

Mithila Palkar (India) – Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette

Nahnatchka Khan (United States) – Young Adult

Ngô Thanh Vân (Vietnam) – Wonder Woman

Nosipho Dumisa (South Africa) – Gravity

Pathy Dejesus (Brazil) – Raising Dion

Paulina Garcia (Chile) – Deux Jours, Une Nuit

Petra Costa (Brazil) – Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

Salma Hayek (Mexico) – Unbelievable

Sandi Tan (Singapore) – Russian Doll

Shefali Shah (India) – Delhi Crime

Sophia Loren (Italy) – The Crown

Yalitza Aparicio (Mexico) – Knock Down the House